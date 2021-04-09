Here’s a list of movies now playing in Cheyenne. Local theaters are noted at the end of each capsule. Summaries provided by the Los Angeles Times and IMDB.
Note: Frontier 9 is still closed.
“Chaos Walking” (PG-13) A dystopian world where there are no women and all living creatures can hear each other’s thoughts in a stream of images, words, and sounds called Noise. With Tom Holland, Daisy Ridley, Demián Bichir. Written by Patrick Ness and Christopher Ford based on the book “The Knife of Never Letting Go” by Patrick Ness. Directed by Doug Liman. (1:49) Capitol 12
“The Courier” (PG-13) Cold War spy Greville Wynne and his Russian source try to put an end to the Cuban Missile Crisis. With Benedict Cumberbatch, Merab Ninidze, Rachel Brosnahan. Written by Tom O’Connor. Directed by Dominic Cooke. (1:52) Capitol 12
“The Girl Who Believes in Miracles” (PG) Unlike most people, young Sara Hopkins is willing to take God at His word. So when she hears a preacher say faith can move mountains, she starts praying. With Mira Sorvino, Kevin Sorbo, Peter Coyote. Written by Richard Correll and G.M. Mercier. Directed by Richard Correll. (1:40) Capitol 12
“Godzilla vs. Kong” (PG-13) The epic next chapter in the cinematic Monsterverse pits two of the greatest icons in motion picture history against one another – the fearsome Godzilla and the mighty Kong – with humanity caught in the balance. With Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall. Written by Eric Pearson and Max Borenstein based on the story by Terry Rossio, Michael Dougherty and Zach Shields. Directed by Adam Wingard. (1:53) Capitol 12
“Nobody” (R) A bystander who intervenes to help a woman being harassed by a group of men becomes the target of a vengeful drug lord. With Bob Odenkirk, Aleksey Serebryakov, Connie Nielsen. Written by Derek Kolstad. Directed by Ilya Naishuller. (1:32) Capitol 12
“Pulp Fiction” (R) The lives of two mob hitmen, a boxer, a gangster and his wife, and a pair of diner bandits intertwine in four tales of violence and redemption. With John Travolta, Uma Thurman, Samuel L. Jackson. Written by Quentin Tarantino and Roger Avary. Directed by Quentin Tarantino. (2:34) Capitol 12
“Raya and the Last Dragon” (PG) In a realm known as Kumandra, a re-imagined Earth inhabited by an ancient civilization, a warrior named Raya is determined to find the last dragon. With Kelly Marie Tran, Awkwafina, Gemma Chan. Written by Qui Nguyen and Adele Lim, Paul Briggs, Don Hall, Adele Lim, Carlos López Estrada, Kiel Murray, Qui Nguyen, John Ripa and Dean Wellins. (1:54) Capitol 12
“To Kill a Mockingbird” (Unrated) Atticus Finch, a lawyer in the Depression-era South, defends a black man against an undeserved rape charge, and his children against prejudice. With Gregory Peck, John Megna, Frank Overton. Written by Horton Foote based on the book by Harper Lee. Directed by Robert Mulligan. (2:09) Capitol 12
“Tom & Jerry” (PG) Adaptation of the classic Hanna-Barbera property, which reveals how Tom and Jerry first meet and form their rivalry. With Chloë Grace Moretz and Michael Peña. Written by Kevin Costello based on the characters created by William Hanna and Joseph Barbera. Directed by Tim Story. (1:41) Capitol 12
“The Unholy” (PG-13) A hearing-impaired girl is visited by the Virgin Mary and can suddenly hear, speak and heal the sick. As people flock to witness her miracles, terrifying events unfold. Are they the work of the Virgin Mary or something much more sinister? With Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Cricket Brown, William Sadler. Written by Evan Spiliotopoulos based upon the book “Shrine” by James Herbert. Directed by Evan Spiliotopoulos. (1:39) Capitol 12
“Voyagers” (PG-13) A crew of astronauts on a multi-generational mission descend into paranoia and madness, not knowing what is real or not. With Colin Farrell, Tye Sheridan, Lily-Rose Depp. Written and directed by Neil Burger. (1:48) Capitol 12
