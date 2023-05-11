FilmCaps

Here’s a list of movies now playing in Cheyenne. Local theaters are noted at the end of each capsule. Summaries provided by IMDB.

“Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.” (PG-13) When her family moves from the city to the suburbs, 11-year-old Margaret navigates new friends, feelings, and the beginning of adolescence. With Abby Ryder Fortson, Rachel McAdams, Kathy Bates. Written by Kelly Fremon Craig, Judy Blume. Directed by Kelly Fremon Craig. (1:45) Capitol 16

Tags

comments powered by Disqus