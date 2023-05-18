Here’s a list of movies now playing in Cheyenne. Local theaters are noted at the end of each capsule. Summaries provided by IMDB.
“Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.” (PG-13) When her family moves from the city to the suburbs, 11-year-old Margaret navigates new friends, feelings, and the beginning of adolescence. With Abby Ryder Fortson, Rachel McAdams, Kathy Bates. Written by Kelly Fremon Craig, Judy Blume. Directed by Kelly Fremon Craig. (1:45) Capitol 16
“Book Club: The Next Chapter” (PG-13) The highly anticipated sequel follows our four best friends as they take their book club to Italy for the fun girls trip they never had. When things go off the rails and secrets are revealed, their relaxing vacation turns into a once-in-a-lifetime cross-country adventure. With Jane Fonda, Diane Keaton, Mary Steenburgen. Written by Bill Holderman, Erin Simms. Directed by Bill Holderman. (1:47) Capitol 16
Evil Dead Rise” (R) A twisted tale of two estranged sisters whose reunion is cut short by the rise of flesh-possessing demons, thrusting them into a primal battle for survival as they face the most nightmarish version of family imaginable. With Mirabai Pease, Richard Crouchley, Anna-Maree Thomas. Written by Lee Cronin. Directed by Lee Cronin. (1:37) Capitol 16
NEW! “Fast X” (PG-13) Dom Toretto and his family are targeted by the vengeful son of drug kingpin Hernan Reyes. With Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson. Written by Dan Mazeau, Justin Lin, Gary Scott Thompson. Directed by Louis Leterrier. (2:21) Capitol 16
“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” (PG-13) Still reeling from the loss of Gamora, Peter Quill rallies his team to defend the universe and one of their own — a mission that could mean the end of the Guardians if not successful. With Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista. Written by James Gunn, Dan Abnett, Andy Lanning. Directed by James Gunn. (2:30) Capitol 16
“Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant” (R) The Covenant follows US Army Sergeant John Kinley and Afghan interpreter Ahmed. After an ambush, Ahmed goes to Herculean lengths to save Kinley’s life. When Kinley learns that Ahmed and his family were not given safe passage to America as promised, he must repay his debt by returning to the war zone to retrieve them before the Taliban hunts them down first. With Jake Gyllenhaal, Dar Salim, Sean Sagar. Written by Ivan Atkinson, Marn Davies, Guy Ritchie. Directed by Guy Ritchie. (2:03) Capitol 16
“Hypnotic” (R) A detective becomes entangled in a mystery involving his missing daughter and a secret government program while investigating a string of reality-bending crimes. With Ben Affleck, Alice Braga, JD Pardo. Written by Robert Rodriguez, Max Borenstein. Directed by Robert Rodriguez. (1:32) Capitol 16
The Super Mario Bros. Movie (PG) The story of The Super Mario Bros. on their journey through the Mushroom Kingdom. Voiced by Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day. Written by Matthew Fogel. Directed by Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic. (1:32) Capitol 16