Here’s a list of movies now playing in Cheyenne. Local theaters are noted at the end of each capsule. Summaries provided by IMDB.
“The Bad Guys” (PG) A crackerjack criminal crew of animal outlaws are about to attempt their most challenging con yet—becoming model citizens. With Sam Rockwell, Marc Maron, Awkwafina. Written by Aaron Blabey, Etan Cohen, Yoni Brenner. Directed y Pierre Perifel. (1:40) Capitol 16
“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” (PG-13) Dr. Stephen Strange casts a forbidden spell that opens the doorway to the multiverse, including alternate versions of himself, whose threat to humanity is too great for the combined forces of Strange, Wong, and Wanda Maximoff. With Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor. Written by Michael Waldron, Stan Lee, Steve Ditko. Directed by Sam Rami. (2:6) Capitol 16
NEW! “Downton Abbey: A New Era” (PG) Follow-up to the 2019 feature film in which the Crawley family and Downton staff received a royal visit from the King and Queen of Great Britain. With Hugh Bonneville, Jim Carter, Michelle Dockery. Written by Julian Fellowes. Directed by Simon Curtis. (2:5) Capitol 16
“Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore” (PG-13) Albus Dumbledore assigns Newt and his allies with a mission related to the rising power of Grindelwald. With Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law, Ezra Miller. Written by J.K. Rowling, Steve Kloves. Directed by David Yates. (2:22) Capitol 16
“Father Stu” (R) Based on a true story, Father Stu is an unflinchingly honest, funny and ultimately uplifting drama about a lost soul who finds his purpose in a most unexpected place. With Mel Gibson, Mark Wahlberg, Jacki Weaver. Written by Rosalind Ross. Directed by Rosalind Ross. (2:4) Captiol 16
“Firestarter” (R) A young girl tries to understand how she mysteriously gained the power to set things on fire with her mind. With Zac Efron, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Sydney Lemmon. Written by Scott Teems, Stephen King. Directed by Keith Thomas. (1:34) Capitol 16
“The Lost City” (PG-13) Brilliant, but reclusive author Loretta Sage has spent her career writing about exotic places in her popular romance-adventure novels featuring handsome cover model Alan. With Sandra Bullock, Brad Pitt, Channing Tatum. Written by Oren Uziel, Dana Fox, Adam Nee. Directed by Aaron Nee, Adam Nee. (1:52) Capitol 16
“Memory” (R) An assassin-for-hire finds that he’s become a target after he refuses to complete a job for a dangerous criminal organization. With Monica Belucci, Liam Neeson, Guy Pearce. Written by Dario Scardapane, Jef Geeraerts, Carl Joos. Directed by Martin Campbell. (1:54) Capitol 16
“Morbius” (PG-13) One of Marvel’s most compelling and conflicted characters comes to the big screen as Oscar® winner Jared Leto transforms into the enigmatic antihero Michael Morbius. With Jared Leto, Michael Keaton, Adria Arjona. Written by Matt Sazama, Burk Sharpless, Roy Thomas. Directed by Daniel Espinosa. (1:44) Capitol 16
“The Northman” (R) From visionary director Robert Eggers comes The Northman, an action-filled epic that follows a young Viking prince on his quest to avenge his father’s murder. With Alexander Skarsgard, Nicole Kidman, Claes Bang. Written by Sjon, Robert Eggers. Directed by Robert Eggers. (2:16) Capitol 16
“Sonic the Hedgehog 2” (PG) When the manic Dr Robotnik returns to Earth with a new ally, Knuckles the Echidna, Sonic and his new friend Tails is all that stands in their way. Voiced by Ben Schwartz, Idris Elba, Colleen O’Shaughnessey. Written by Pat Casey, Josh Miller, John Whittington. Directed by Jeff Fowler. (2:2) Capitol 16
