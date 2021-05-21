Here’s a list of movies now playing in Cheyenne. Local theaters are noted at the end of each capsule. Summaries provided by the Los Angeles Times and IMDB.
Note: Frontier 9 is still closed.
“Army of the Dead” (R) Following a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, a group of mercenaries take the ultimate gamble, venturing into the quarantine zone to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted. With Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Ana de la Reguera. Written by Zack Snyder, Shay Hatten and Joby Harold. Directed by Zack Snyder. (2:28) Capitol 12
“Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train” (R) After his family was brutally murdered and his sister turned into a demon, Tanjiro Kamado’s journey as a demon slayer began. Tanjiro and his comrades embark on a new mission aboard the Mugen Train, on track to despair. With Natsuki Hanae, Akari Kitô, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka. Written by Koyoharu Gotouge. Directed by Haruo Sotozaki. (1:57) Capitol 12
“Dream Horse” (PG) Dream Alliance is an unlikely race horse bred by small-town Welsh bartender Jan Vokes. With no experience, Jan convinces her neighbors to chip in their meager earnings to help raise Dream in the hopes he can compete with the racing elites. With Toni Collette, Damian Lewis, Siân Phillips. Written by Neil McKay. Directed by Euros Lyn. (1:53) Capitol 12
“The Dry” (R) Aaron Falk returns to his drought-stricken hometown to attend a tragic funeral. But his return opens a decades-old wound – the unsolved death of a teenage girl. With Eric Bana, Genevieve O’Reilly, Keir O’Donnell. Written by Harry Cripps, Robert Connolly, Jane Harper and Samantha Strauss. Directed by Robert Connolly. (1:57) Capitol 12
“Finding You” (PG) Finley, a talented aspiring violinist, meets Beckett, a famous young movie star, on the way to her college semester abroad program in Ireland. An unexpected romance emerges as heartthrob Beckett leads uptight Finley on an adventurous reawakening. With Katherine McNamara, Jedidiah Goodacre, Vanessa Redgrave. Written and directed by Brian Baugh. (1:55) Capitol 12
“Godzilla vs. Kong” (PG-13) The epic next chapter in the cinematic Monsterverse pits two of the greatest icons in motion picture history against one another – the fearsome Godzilla and the mighty Kong – with humanity caught in the balance. With Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall. Written by Eric Pearson and Max Borenstein based on the story by Terry Rossio, Michael Dougherty and Zach Shields. Directed by Adam Wingard. (1:53) Capitol 12
“Here Today” (PG-13) When veteran comedy writer Charlie Burnz meets New York street singer Emma Payge, they form an unlikely yet hilarious and touching friendship that kicks the generation gap aside and redefines the meaning of love and trust. With Sharon Stone, Penn Badgley, Billy Crystal. Written by Billy Crystal and Alan Zweibel. Directed by Billy Crystal. (1:57) Capitol 12
“Mortal Kombat” (R) MMA fighter Cole Young seeks out Earth’s greatest champions in order to stand against the enemies of Outworld in a high stakes battle for the universe. With Lewis Tan, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson. Written by Greg Russo, Dave Callaham, Oren Uziel and Greg Russo based on the video game created by Ed Boon and John Tobias. Directed by Simon McQuoid. (1:50) Capitol 12
“Profile” (R) An undercover British journalist infiltrates the online propaganda channels of the so-called Islamic State, only to be sucked in by her recruiter. With Valene Kane, Shazad Latif, Christine Adams. Written by Britt Poulton, Olga Kharina, Timur Bekmambetov and Anna Érelle. Directed by Timur Bekmambetov. (1:45) Capitol 12
“Raya and the Last Dragon” (PG) In a realm known as Kumandra, a re-imagined Earth inhabited by an ancient civilization, a warrior named Raya is determined to find the last dragon. With Kelly Marie Tran, Awkwafina, Gemma Chan. Written by Qui Nguyen and Adele Lim, Paul Briggs, Don Hall, Adele Lim, Carlos López Estrada, Kiel Murray, Qui Nguyen, John Ripa and Dean Wellins. (1:54) Capitol 12
“Spiral” (R) A criminal mastermind unleashes a twisted form of justice in Spiral, the terrifying new chapter from the book of Saw. With Chris Rock, Samuel L. Jackson, Morgan David Jones. Written by Josh Stolberg and Pete Goldfinger. Directed by Darren Lynn Bousman. (1:33) Capitol 12
“Those Who Wish Me Dead” (R) A teenage murder witness finds himself pursued by twin assassins in the Montana wilderness with a survival expert tasked with protecting him – and a forest fire threatening to consume them all. With Angelina Jolie, Nicholas Hoult, Finn Little. Written by Michael Koryta, Charles Leavitt and Taylor Sheridan based on the book by Michael Koryta. Directed by Taylor Sheridan. (1:40) Capitol 12
“Trading Places” (R) A snobbish investor and a wily street con artist find their positions reversed as part of a bet by two callous millionaires. With Eddie Murphy, Dan Aykroyd, Ralph Bellamy. Written by Timothy Harris, Herschel Weingrod. Directed by John Landis. (1:56) Capitol 12
“Wrath of Man” (R) The plot follows H, a cold and mysterious character working at a cash truck company responsible for moving hundreds of millions of dollars around Los Angeles each week. With Jason Statham, Holt McCallany, Josh Hartnett. Written by Nicolas Boukhrief, Éric Besnard, Guy Ritchie, Marn Davies and Ivan Atkinson. Directed by Guy Ritchie. (1:58) Capitol 12
OTHER AREA THEATERS
LOVELAND
Metrolux 14
“Army of the Dead”
“The Courier”
“Demon Slayer The Movie: Mugen Train”
“Dream Horse”
“Finding You”
“The Girl Who Believes in Miracles”
“Godzilla vs Kong”
“Here Today”
“Mortal Kombat”
“Profile”
“Raya and the Last Dragon”
“Scoob!”
“Separation”
“Spiral”
“Those Who Wish Me Dead”
“Wrath of Man”
FORT COLLINS
Cinemark 16
“Army of the Dead”
“Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train Poster”
“Dream Horse”
“Finding You”
“Godzilla vs. Kong”
“Here Today”
“Mortal Kombat”
“Profile”
“Raya and the Last Dragon”
“Scoob!”
“Spiral”
“Those Who Wish Me Dead”
“Tom and Jerry”
“Triumph”
“Wrath of Man”
The Lyric
“Final Account”
“Limbo”
“Wrath of Man”