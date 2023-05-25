Here’s a list of movies now playing in Cheyenne. Local theaters are noted at the end of each capsule. Summaries provided by IMDB.
NEW! “About My Father” (PG-13) When Sebastian tells his old-school Italian immigrant father Salvo that he is going to propose to his all-American girlfriend, Salvo insists on crashing a weekend with her tony parents. With Robert De Niro, Leslie Bibb, Kim Cattrall. Written by Austen Earl, Sebastian Maniscalco. Directed by Laura Terruso. (1:29) Capitol 16
“Book Club: The Next Chapter” (PG-13) The highly anticipated sequel follows our four best friends as they take their book club to Italy for the fun girls trip they never had. When things go off the rails and secrets are revealed, their relaxing vacation turns into a once-in-a-lifetime cross-country adventure. With Jane Fonda, Diane Keaton, Mary Steenburgen. Written by Bill Holderman, Erin Simms. Directed by Bill Holderman. (1:47) Capitol 16
Evil Dead Rise” (R) A twisted tale of two estranged sisters whose reunion is cut short by the rise of flesh-possessing demons, thrusting them into a primal battle for survival as they face the most nightmarish version of family imaginable. With Mirabai Pease, Richard Crouchley, Anna-Maree Thomas. Written by Lee Cronin. Directed by Lee Cronin. (1:37) Capitol 16
“Fast X” (PG-13) Dom Toretto and his family are targeted by the vengeful son of drug kingpin Hernan Reyes. With Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson. Written by Dan Mazeau, Justin Lin, Gary Scott Thompson. Directed by Louis Leterrier. (2:21) Capitol 16
“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” (PG-13) Still reeling from the loss of Gamora, Peter Quill rallies his team to defend the universe and one of their own — a mission that could mean the end of the Guardians if not successful. With Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista. Written by James Gunn, Dan Abnett, Andy Lanning. Directed by James Gunn. (2:30) Capitol 16
NEW! “Kandahar” (R) A CIA operative and his translator flee from special forces in Afghanistan after exposing a covert mission. With Gerard Butler, Navid Negahban, Ali Fazal. Written by Mitchell LaFortune. Directed by Ric Roman Waugh. (2:00) Capitol 16
NEW! “The Little Mermaid” (PG) A young mermaid makes a deal with a sea witch to trade her beautiful voice for human legs so she can discover the world above water and impress a prince. With Halle Bailey, Jonah Hauer-King, Melissa McCarthy. Written by David Magee, John Musker. Directed by Rob Marshall. (2:15) Capitol 16
NEW! “The Machine” Bert’s drunken past catches up with him 20 years down the road when he and his father are kidnapped by those Bert wronged 20 years ago while drunk on a college semester abroad in Russia. With Mark Hamill, Martyn Ford, Jimmy Tatro. Written by Kevin Biegel, Scotty Landes. Directed by Peter Atencio. (1:52) Capitol 16
The Super Mario Bros. Movie (PG) The story of The Super Mario Bros. on their journey through the Mushroom Kingdom. Voiced by Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day. Written by Matthew Fogel. Directed by Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic. (1:32) Capitol 16