Here’s a list of movies now playing in Cheyenne. Local theaters are noted at the end of each capsule. Summaries provided by IMDB.
“Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.” (PG-13) When her family moves from the city to the suburbs, 11-year-old Margaret navigates new friends, feelings, and the beginning of adolescence. With Abby Ryder Fortson, Rachel McAdams, Kathy Bates. Written by Kelly Fremon Craig, Judy Blume. Directed by Kelly Fremon Craig. (1:45) Capitol 16
“Big George Foreman: The Miraculous Story of the Once and Future Heavyweight Champion of the World” (PG-13) The life and boxing career of George Foreman. With Khris Davis, Jasmine Mathews, Sullivan Jones. Written by Frank Baldwin, George Tillman Jr., Dan Gordon. Directed by George Tillman Jr. (2:09) Capitol 16
“Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” (PG-13) A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. The movie brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary roleplaying game to the big screen in a hilarious and action-packed adventure. With Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Rege-Jean Page. Written by Jonathan Goldstein, John Francis Daley, Michael Gilio. Directed by John Francis Daley, Jonathan Goldstein. (2:14) Capitol 16
Evil Dead Rise” (R) A twisted tale of two estranged sisters whose reunion is cut short by the rise of flesh-possessing demons, thrusting them into a primal battle for survival as they face the most nightmarish version of family imaginable. With Mirabai Pease, Richard Crouchley, Anna-Maree Thomas. Written by Lee Cronin. Directed by Lee Cronin. (1:37) Capitol 16
NEW! “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” (PG-13) Still reeling from the loss of Gamora, Peter Quill rallies his team to defend the universe and one of their own — a mission that could mean the end of the Guardians if not successful. With Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista. Written by James Gunn, Dan Abnett, Andy Lanning. Directed by James Gunn. (2:30) Capitol 16
“Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant” (R) The Covenant follows US Army Sergeant John Kinley and Afghan interpreter Ahmed. After an ambush, Ahmed goes to Herculean lengths to save Kinley’s life. When Kinley learns that Ahmed and his family were not given safe passage to America as promised, he must repay his debt by returning to the war zone to retrieve them before the Taliban hunts them down first. With Jake Gyllenhaal, Dar Salim, Sean Sagar. Written by Ivan Atkinson, Marn Davies, Guy Ritchie. Directed by Guy Ritchie. (2:03) Capitol 16
“John Wick: Chapter 4” (R) John Wick uncovers a path to defeating the High Table. But before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe and forces that turn old friends into foes. With Keanu Reeves, Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgard. Written by Shay Hatten, Michael Finch, Derek Kolstad. Directed by Chard Stahelski. (2:49) Capitol 16
NEW! “Love Again” (PG-13) A young woman tries to ease the pain of her fiancé’s death by sending romantic texts to his old cell phone number, and forms a connection with the man the number has been reassigned to. With Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sam Heughan, Celine Dion. Written by Jim Strouse, Sofie Cramer, Andrea Wilson. Directed by Jim Strouse. (1:44) Capitol 16
The Super Mario Bros. Movie (PG) The story of The Super Mario Bros. on their journey through the Mushroom Kingdom. Voiced by Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day. Written by Matthew Fogel. Directed by Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic. (1:32) Capitol 16