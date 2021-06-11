Here’s a list of movies now playing in Cheyenne. Local theaters are noted at the end of each capsule. Summaries provided by the Los Angeles Times and IMDB.
“The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It” (R) The Warrens investigate a murder that may be linked to a demonic possession. With Patrick Wilson, Vera Farmiga, Ruairi O’Connor. Written by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick and James Wan. Directed by Michael Chaves. (1:52) Capitol 12
“Cruella” (PG-13) This A live-action prequel feature film follows a young Cruella de Vil. With Emma Stone, Emma Thompson, Joel Fry. Written by Dana Fox, Tony McNamara, Aline Brosh McKenna, Kelly Marcel and Steve Zissis based on the novel “One Hundred and One Dalmatians” by Dodie Smith. Directed by Craig Gillespie. (2:14) Capitol 12
“Hero Mode” (PG) A teenage coding genius has just 30 days to create the world’s greatest video game or his family loses everything. No pressure. With Mira Sorvino, Chris Carpenter, Sean Astin. Written by Jeff Carpenter. Directed by A.J. Tesler. (1:28) Capitol 12
NEW! “The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard” (R) The bodyguard Michael Bryce continues his friendship with assassin Darius Kincaid as they try to save Darius’s wife Sonia. With Ryan Reynolds, Salma Hayek, Gary Oldman. Written by Tom O’Connor, Brandon Murphy and Phillip Murphy. Directed by Patrick Hughes. (1:39) Capitol 12
NEW! “In the Heights” (PG-13) The scent of a cafecito caliente hangs in the air just outside of the 181st Street subway stop. The likeable, magnetic bodega owner Usnavi saves every penny from his daily grind as he hopes, imagines and sings about a better life. With Anthony Ramos, Corey Hawkins, Leslie Grace. Written by Quiara Alegría Hudes based on musical by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegría Hudes. Directed by Jon M. Chu. (2:23) Capitol 12
“Monty Python and the Holy Grail” (PG) King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table embark on a surreal, low-budget search for the Holy Grail, encountering many, very silly obstacles. With Graham Chapman, John Cleese, Eric Idle. Written by Graham Chapman, John Cleese, Eric Idle, Terry Gilliam, Terry Jones, Michael Palin and Thomas Malory. Directed by Terry Gilliam and Terry Jones. (1:31) Capitol 12
NEW! “Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway” (PG) Thomas and Bea are now married and living with Peter and his rabbit family. Bored of life in the garden, Peter goes to the big city, where he meets shady characters and ends up creating chaos for the whole family. With James Corden, Elizabeth Debicki, Lennie James. Written by Will Gluck and Patrick Burleigh, based on the characters by Beatrix Potter. Directed by Will Gluck. (1:33) Capitol 12
NEW! “Queen Bees” (PG-13) After reluctantly agreeing to move in to a senior’s home, a woman encounters a clique of mean-spirited women and an amorous widower. With Ellen Burstyn, James Caan, Ann-Margret. Written by Donald Martin and Harrison Powell. Directed by Michael Lembeck. (1:40) Capitol 12
“A Quiet Place Part II” (PG-13) Following the events at home, the Abbott family now face the terrors of the outside world. Forced to venture into the unknown, they realize the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats lurking beyond the sand path. With Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Cillian Murphy. Written by John Krasinski, Scott Beck and Bryan Woods. Directed by John Krasinski. (1:37) Capitol 12
“Spirit Untamed” (PG) Lucky Prescott’s life is changed forever when she moves from her home in the city to a small frontier town and befriends a wild mustang named Spirit. With Isabela Merced, Jake Gyllenhaal, Marsai Martin. Written by John Fusco, Kristin Hahn, Katherine Nolfi and Aury Wallington. Directed by Elaine Bogan and Ennio Torresan. (1:27) Capitol 12
“Under the Stadium Lights” (PG-13) Experience this true story about the ‘09 Abilene High School Football team. With Milo Gibson, Abigail Hawk, Acoryé White. Written by John Collins, Chad Mitchell, Al Pickett and Hamid Torabpour. Directed by Todd Randall. (1:49) Capitol 12
“Wrath of Man” (R) The plot follows H, a cold and mysterious character working at a cash truck company responsible for moving hundreds of millions of dollars around Los Angeles each week. With Jason Statham, Holt McCallany, Josh Hartnett. Written by Nicolas Boukhrief, Éric Besnard, Guy Ritchie, Marn Davies and Ivan Atkinson. Directed by Guy Ritchie. (1:58) Capitol 12
OTHER AREA THEATERS
LOVELAND
Metrolux 14
“The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It”
“Cruella”
“Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard”
“In the Heights”
“Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway”
“A Quiet Place Part II”
“Queen Bees”
“Raya and the Last Dragon”
“Spirit Untamed”
“Wrath of Man”
FORT COLLINS
Cinemark 16
“The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It”
“Cruella”
“In the Heights”
“Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway”
“Queen Bees”
“A Quiet Place Part II”
“Spirit Untamed”
“Wrath of Man”
The Lyric
“Dream Horse”
“In the Heights”
“A Quiet Place Part II”