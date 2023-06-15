...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT TODAY THROUGH FRIDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of east central Wyoming, south central Wyoming
and southeast Wyoming, including the following areas, in east
central Wyoming, Converse County Lower Elevations. In south
central Wyoming, Ferris/Seminoe/Shirley Mountains, North Snowy
Range Foothills, Shirley Basin and Snowy Range. In southeast
Wyoming, Central Laramie County, Central Laramie Range and
Southwest Platte County, East Platte County, Laramie Valley, North
Laramie Range, South Laramie Range and South Laramie Range
Foothills.
* WHEN...From Noon MDT today through Friday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rainfall from training and/or slow moving thunderstorms
falling on saturated soils.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
Here’s a list of movies now playing in Cheyenne. Local theaters are noted at the end of each capsule. Summaries provided by IMDB.
NEW! “The Blackening” (R) Seven Black friends go away for the weekend and end up trapped in a cabin with a killer who has a vendetta. Will their street smarts and knowledge of horror movies help them stay alive? Probably not. With Antoinette Robertson, Dewayne Perkins, Sinqua Walls. Written by Tracy Oliver, Dewayne Perkins. Directed by Tim Story. (1:36) Capitol 16
“The Boogeyman” (PG-13) High school student Sadie Harper and her younger sister Sawyer are reeling from the recent death of their mother and aren’t getting much support from their father, Will, a therapist who is dealing with his own pain. When a desperate patient unexpectedly shows up at their home seeking help, he leaves behind a terrifying supernatural entity that preys on families and feeds on the suffering of its victims. With Sophie Thatcher, Chris Messina, David Dastmalchian. Written by Scott Beck, Bryan Woods, Mark Heyman. Directed by Rob Savage. (1:38) Capitol 16
NEW! “Elemental” (PG) The movie follows Ember and Wade, in a city where fire-, water-, land- and air-residents live together. Voiced by Leah Lewis, Mamoudou Athie, Ronnie Del Carmen. Written by John Hoberg, Kat Likkel, Brenda Hsueh. Directed by Peter Sohn. (1:49) Capitol 16
New! “The Flash” (PG-13) Barry Allen uses his super speed to change the past, but his attempt to save his family creates a world without super heroes, forcing him to race for his life in order to save the future. With Sasha Calle, Ben Affleck, Ezra Miller. Written by Christina Hodson, Joby Harold. Directed by Andy Muschietti. (2:24) Capitol 16
“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” (PG-13) Still reeling from the loss of Gamora, Peter Quill rallies his team to defend the universe and one of their own — a mission that could mean the end of the Guardians if not successful. With Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista. Written by James Gunn, Dan Abnett, Andy Lanning. Directed by James Gunn. (2:30) Capitol 16
“The Little Mermaid” (PG) A young mermaid makes a deal with a sea witch to trade her beautiful voice for human legs so she can discover the world above water and impress a prince. With Halle Bailey, Jonah Hauer-King, Melissa McCarthy. Written by David Magee, John Musker. Directed by Rob Marshall. (2:15) Capitol 16
“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” (PG) Miles Morales catapults across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. When the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles must redefine what it means to be a hero. Voiced by Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Oscar Isaac. Written by Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Dave Callaham. Directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson. (2:20) Capitol 16
“Transformers: Rise of the Beasts”(PG-13) During the ‘90s, a new faction of Transformers — the Maximals — join the Autobots as allies in the battle for Earth. With Anthony Ramos, Dominique Fishback, Luna Lauren Velez. Written by Joby Harold, Darnell Metayer, Josh Peters. Directed by Steven Caple Jr. (2:07) Capitol 16