Here’s a list of movies now playing in Cheyenne. Local theaters are noted at the end of each capsule. Summaries provided by IMDB.

NEW! “Asteroid City” (PG-13) Following a writer on his world famous fictional play about a grieving father who travels with his tech-obsessed family to small rural Asteroid City to compete in a stargazing event, only to have his world view disrupted forever. With Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks. Written by Wes Anderson, Roman Coppola. Directed by Wes Anderson. (1:44) Capitol 16

