Here’s a list of movies now playing in Cheyenne. Local theaters are noted at the end of each capsule. Summaries provided by IMDB.
“Asteroid City” (PG-13) Following a writer on his world famous fictional play about a grieving father who travels with his tech-obsessed family to small rural Asteroid City to compete in a stargazing event, only to have his world view disrupted forever. With Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks. Written by Wes Anderson, Roman Coppola. Directed by Wes Anderson. (1:44) Capitol 16
“The Boogeyman” (PG-13) High school student Sadie Harper and her younger sister Sawyer are reeling from the recent death of their mother and aren’t getting much support from their father, Will, a therapist who is dealing with his own pain. When a desperate patient unexpectedly shows up at their home seeking help, he leaves behind a terrifying supernatural entity that preys on families and feeds on the suffering of its victims. With Sophie Thatcher, Chris Messina, David Dastmalchian. Written by Scott Beck, Bryan Woods, Mark Heyman. Directed by Rob Savage. (1:38) Capitol 16
“Elemental” (PG) The movie follows Ember and Wade, in a city where fire-, water-, land- and air-residents live together. Voiced by Leah Lewis, Mamoudou Athie, Ronnie Del Carmen. Written by John Hoberg, Kat Likkel, Brenda Hsueh. Directed by Peter Sohn. (1:49) Capitol 16
“The Flash” (PG-13) Barry Allen uses his super speed to change the past, but his attempt to save his family creates a world without super heroes, forcing him to race for his life in order to save the future. With Sasha Calle, Ben Affleck, Ezra Miller. Written by Christina Hodson, Joby Harold. Directed by Andy Muschietti. (2:24) Capitol 16
“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” (PG-13) Still reeling from the loss of Gamora, Peter Quill rallies his team to defend the universe and one of their own — a mission that could mean the end of the Guardians if not successful. With Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista. Written by James Gunn, Dan Abnett, Andy Lanning. Directed by James Gunn. (2:30) Capitol 16
NEW! “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” (PG-13) Archaeologist Indiana Jones races against time to retrieve a legendary artifact that can change the course of history. With Harrison Ford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas. Written by Jez Butterworth, John-Henry Butterworth, David Koepp. Directed by James Mangold. (2:34) Capitol 16
“The Little Mermaid” (PG) A young mermaid makes a deal with a sea witch to trade her beautiful voice for human legs so she can discover the world above water and impress a prince. With Halle Bailey, Jonah Hauer-King, Melissa McCarthy. Written by David Magee, John Musker. Directed by Rob Marshall. (2:15) Capitol 16
“No Hard Feelings” (R) On the brink of losing her home, Maddie finds an intriguing job listing: helicopter parents looking for someone to bring their introverted 19-year-old son out of his shell before college. She has one summer to make him a man or die trying. With Jennifer Lawrence, Andrew Barth Feldman, Laura Benanti. Written by Gene Stupnitsky, John Phillips. Directed by Gene Stipnitsky. (1:43) Capitol 16
NEW! “Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken” (PG) A shy adolescent learns that she comes from a fabled royal family of legendary sea krakens and that her destiny lies in the depths of the waters, which is bigger than she could have ever imagined. With Jone Fonda, Lana Condor, Toni Collette. Written by Pam Brady, Kirk DeMicco, Elliot DiGuiseppi. Directed by Kirk DeMicco, Faryn Pearl. (1:30) Capitol 16
“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” (PG) Miles Morales catapults across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. When the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles must redefine what it means to be a hero. Voiced by Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Oscar Isaac. Written by Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Dave Callaham. Directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson. (2:20) Capitol 16
“Transformers: Rise of the Beasts”(PG-13) During the ‘90s, a new faction of Transformers — the Maximals — join the Autobots as allies in the battle for Earth. With Anthony Ramos, Dominique Fishback, Luna Lauren Velez. Written by Joby Harold, Darnell Metayer, Josh Peters. Directed by Steven Caple Jr. (2:07) Capitol 16
