Here’s a list of movies now playing in Cheyenne. Local theaters are noted at the end of each capsule. Summaries provided by the Los Angeles Times and IMDB.
“A Quiet Place Part II” (PG-13) Following the events at home, the Abbott family now face the terrors of the outside world. Forced to venture into the unknown, they realize the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats lurking beyond the sand path. With Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Cillian Murphy. Written by John Krasinski, Scott Beck and Bryan Woods. Directed by John Krasinski. (1:37) Capitol 12
NEW! “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It” (R) The Warrens investigate a murder that may be linked to a demonic possession. With Patrick Wilson, Vera Farmiga, Ruairi O’Connor. Written by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick and James Wan. Directed by Michael Chaves. (1:52) Capitol 12
“Cruella” (PG-13) This A live-action prequel feature film follows a young Cruella de Vil. With Emma Stone, Emma Thompson, Joel Fry. Written by Dana Fox, Tony McNamara, Aline Brosh McKenna, Kelly Marcel and Steve Zissis based on the novel “One Hundred and One Dalmatians” by Dodie Smith. Directed by Craig Gillespie. (2:14) Capitol 12
“Dream Horse” (PG) Dream Alliance is an unlikely race horse bred by small-town Welsh bartender Jan Vokes. With no experience, Jan convinces her neighbors to chip in their meager earnings to help raise Dream in the hopes he can compete with the racing elites. With Toni Collette, Damian Lewis, Siân Phillips. Written by Neil McKay. Directed by Euros Lyn. (1:53) Capitol 12
NEW! “Hero Mode” (PG) A teenage coding genius has just 30 days to create the world’s greatest video game or his family loses everything. No pressure. With Mira Sorvino, Chris Carpenter, Sean Astin. Written by Jeff Carpenter. Directed by A.J. Tesler. (1:28) Capitol 12
“Mortal Kombat” (R) MMA fighter Cole Young seeks out Earth’s greatest champions in order to stand against the enemies of Outworld in a high stakes battle for the universe. With Lewis Tan, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson. Written by Greg Russo, Dave Callaham, Oren Uziel and Greg Russo based on the video game created by Ed Boon and John Tobias. Directed by Simon McQuoid. (1:50) Capitol 12
“Raya and the Last Dragon” (PG) In a realm known as Kumandra, a re-imagined Earth inhabited by an ancient civilization, a warrior named Raya is determined to find the last dragon. With Kelly Marie Tran, Awkwafina, Gemma Chan. Written by Qui Nguyen and Adele Lim, Paul Briggs, Don Hall, Adele Lim, Carlos López Estrada, Kiel Murray, Qui Nguyen, John Ripa and Dean Wellins. (1:54) Capitol 12
“Spiral” (R) A criminal mastermind unleashes a twisted form of justice in Spiral, the terrifying new chapter from the book of Saw. With Chris Rock, Samuel L. Jackson, Morgan David Jones. Written by Josh Stolberg and Pete Goldfinger. Directed by Darren Lynn Bousman. (1:33) Capitol 12
NEW! “Spirit Untamed” (PG) Lucky Prescott’s life is changed forever when she moves from her home in the city to a small frontier town and befriends a wild mustang named Spirit. With Isabela Merced, Jake Gyllenhaal, Marsai Martin. Written by John Fusco, Kristin Hahn, Katherine Nolfi and Aury Wallington. Directed by Elaine Bogan and Ennio Torresan. (1:27) Capitol 12
“Those Who Wish Me Dead” (R) A teenage murder witness finds himself pursued by twin assassins in the Montana wilderness with a survival expert tasked with protecting him – and a forest fire threatening to consume them all. With Angelina Jolie, Nicholas Hoult, Finn Little. Written by Michael Koryta, Charles Leavitt and Taylor Sheridan based on the book by Michael Koryta. Directed by Taylor Sheridan. (1:40) Capitol 12
NEW! “Under the Stadium Lights” (PG-13) Experience this true story about the ‘09 Abilene High School Football team. With Milo Gibson, Abigail Hawk, Acoryé White. Written by John Collins, Chad Mitchell, Al Pickett and Hamid Torabpour. Directed by Todd Randall. (1:49) Capitol 12
“Wrath of Man” (R) The plot follows H, a cold and mysterious character working at a cash truck company responsible for moving hundreds of millions of dollars around Los Angeles each week. With Jason Statham, Holt McCallany, Josh Hartnett. Written by Nicolas Boukhrief, Éric Besnard, Guy Ritchie, Marn Davies and Ivan Atkinson. Directed by Guy Ritchie. (1:58) Capitol 12
OTHER AREA THEATERS
LOVELAND
Metrolux 14
“A Quiet Place Part II”
“The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It”
“Cruella”
“Dream Horse”
“Raya and the Last Dragon”
“Spiral”
“Spirit Untamed”
“Wrath of Man”
FORT COLLINS
Cinemark 16
“A Quiet Place”
“The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It”
“Cruella”
“Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train Poster”
“Dream Horse”
“Godzilla vs. Kong”
“Raiders of the Lost Ark”
“Raya and the Last Dragon”
“Spirit Untamed”
“Wrath of Man”
The Lyric
“A Quiet Place Part II”
“Dream Horse”
“Final Account”
“Limbo”