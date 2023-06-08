FilmCaps

Here’s a list of movies now playing in Cheyenne. Local theaters are noted at the end of each capsule. Summaries provided by IMDB.

“About My Father” (PG-13) When Sebastian tells his old-school Italian immigrant father Salvo that he is going to propose to his all-American girlfriend, Salvo insists on crashing a weekend with her tony parents. With Robert De Niro, Leslie Bibb, Kim Cattrall. Written by Austen Earl, Sebastian Maniscalco. Directed by Laura Terruso. (1:29) Capitol 16

