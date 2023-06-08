Here’s a list of movies now playing in Cheyenne. Local theaters are noted at the end of each capsule. Summaries provided by IMDB.
“About My Father” (PG-13) When Sebastian tells his old-school Italian immigrant father Salvo that he is going to propose to his all-American girlfriend, Salvo insists on crashing a weekend with her tony parents. With Robert De Niro, Leslie Bibb, Kim Cattrall. Written by Austen Earl, Sebastian Maniscalco. Directed by Laura Terruso. (1:29) Capitol 16
“The Boogeyman” (PG-13) High school student Sadie Harper and her younger sister Sawyer are reeling from the recent death of their mother and aren’t getting much support from their father, Will, a therapist who is dealing with his own pain. When a desperate patient unexpectedly shows up at their home seeking help, he leaves behind a terrifying supernatural entity that preys on families and feeds on the suffering of its victims. With Sophie Thatcher, Chris Messina, David Dastmalchian. Written by Scott Beck, Bryan Woods, Mark Heyman. Directed by Rob Savage. (1:38) Capitol 16
“Fast X” (PG-13) Dom Toretto and his family are targeted by the vengeful son of drug kingpin Hernan Reyes. With Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson. Written by Dan Mazeau, Justin Lin, Gary Scott Thompson. Directed by Louis Leterrier. (2:21) Capitol 16
“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” (PG-13) Still reeling from the loss of Gamora, Peter Quill rallies his team to defend the universe and one of their own — a mission that could mean the end of the Guardians if not successful. With Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista. Written by James Gunn, Dan Abnett, Andy Lanning. Directed by James Gunn. (2:30) Capitol 16
“The Little Mermaid” (PG) A young mermaid makes a deal with a sea witch to trade her beautiful voice for human legs so she can discover the world above water and impress a prince. With Halle Bailey, Jonah Hauer-King, Melissa McCarthy. Written by David Magee, John Musker. Directed by Rob Marshall. (2:15) Capitol 16
“The Machine” Bert’s drunken past catches up with him 20 years down the road when he and his father are kidnapped by those Bert wronged 20 years ago while drunk on a college semester abroad in Russia. With Mark Hamill, Martyn Ford, Jimmy Tatro. Written by Kevin Biegel, Scotty Landes. Directed by Peter Atencio. (1:52) Capitol 16
“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” (PG) Miles Morales catapults across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. When the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles must redefine what it means to be a hero. Voiced by Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Oscar Isaac. Written by Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Dave Callaham. Directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson. (2:20) Capitol 16
The Super Mario Bros. Movie (PG) The story of The Super Mario Bros. on their journey through the Mushroom Kingdom. Voiced by Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day. Written by Matthew Fogel. Directed by Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic. (1:32) Capitol 16
NEW! “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts”(PG-13) During the ‘90s, a new faction of Transformers — the Maximals — join the Autobots as allies in the battle for Earth. With Anthony Ramos, Dominique Fishback, Luna Lauren Velez. Written by Joby Harold, Darnell Metayer, Josh Peters. Directed by Steven Caple Jr. (2:07) Capitol 16