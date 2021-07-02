Here’s a list of movies now playing in Cheyenne. Local theaters are noted at the end of each capsule. Summaries provided by the Los Angeles Times and IMDB.
NEW! “The Boss Baby: Family Business” (PG) In the sequel to DreamWorks Animation’s Oscar-nominated blockbuster comedy, the Templeton brothers Tim and his Boss Baby little bro Ted have become adults. With Alec Baldwin, James Marsden, Amy Sedaris. Written by Marla Frazee, Michael McCullers. Directed by Tom McGrath. (1:47) Capitol 12
“The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It” (R) The Warrens investigate a murder that may be linked to a demonic possession. With Patrick Wilson, Vera Farmiga, Ruairi O’Connor. Written by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick and James Wan. Directed by Michael Chaves. (1:52) Capitol 12
“Cruella” (PG-13) This A live-action prequel feature film follows a young Cruella de Vil. With Emma Stone, Emma Thompson, Joel Fry. Written by Dana Fox, Tony McNamara, Aline Brosh McKenna, Kelly Marcel and Steve Zissis based on the novel “One Hundred and One Dalmatians” by Dodie Smith. Directed by Craig Gillespie. (2:14) Capitol 12
“F9 The Fast Saga” (PG-13) Cipher enlists the help of Jakob, Dom’s younger brother, to take revenge on Dom and his team. With Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster. Written by Daniel Casey, Justin Lin, Alfredo Botello and Daniel Casey based on characters created by Gary Scott Thompson. Directed by Justin Lin. (2:25) Capitol 12
NEW! “The Forever Purge” (R) All the rules are broken as a sect of lawless marauders decides that the annual Purge does not stop at daybreak and instead should never end. With Ana de la Reguera, Josh Lucas, Will Patton. Written by James DeMonaco, James DeMonaco. Directed by Everardo Gout. (1:43) Capitol 12
“The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard” (R) The bodyguard Michael Bryce continues his friendship with assassin Darius Kincaid as they try to save Darius’s wife Sonia. With Ryan Reynolds, Salma Hayek, Gary Oldman. Written by Tom O’Connor, Brandon Murphy and Phillip Murphy. Directed by Patrick Hughes. (1:39) Capitol 12
“Jaws” (PG) When a killer shark unleashes chaos on a beach community, it’s up to a local sheriff, a marine biologist, and an old seafarer to hunt the beast down. With Roy Scheider, Robert Shaw, Richard Dreyfuss. Written by Peter Benchley and Carl Gottlieb. Directed by Steven Spielberg. (2:04) Capitol 12
“Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway” (PG) Thomas and Bea are now married and living with Peter and his rabbit family. Bored of life in the garden, Peter goes to the big city, where he meets shady characters and ends up creating chaos for the whole family. With James Corden, Elizabeth Debicki, Lennie James. Written by Will Gluck and Patrick Burleigh, based on the characters by Beatrix Potter. Directed by Will Gluck. (1:33) Capitol 12
“A Quiet Place Part II” (PG-13) Following the events at home, the Abbott family now face the terrors of the outside world. Forced to venture into the unknown, they realize the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats lurking beyond the sand path. With Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Cillian Murphy. Written by John Krasinski, Scott Beck and Bryan Woods. Directed by John Krasinski. (1:37) Capitol 12
“Spirit Untamed” (PG) Lucky Prescott’s life is changed forever when she moves from her home in the city to a small frontier town and befriends a wild mustang named Spirit. With Isabela Merced, Jake Gyllenhaal, Marsai Martin. Written by John Fusco, Kristin Hahn, Katherine Nolfi and Aury Wallington. Directed by Elaine Bogan and Ennio Torresan. (1:27) Capitol 12
“Werewolves Within” (R) Feature adaptation of the video game where werewolves attack a small town. With Sam Richardson, Milana Vayntrub, George Basil. Written by Mishna Wolff. Directed by Josh Ruben. (1:37) Capitol 12
THE CHINOOK DRIVE-IN AT TERRY BISON RANCH
Friday, July 9 and Saturday, July 10: “Blazing Saddles”
Friday, July 16 and Saturday, July 17: “Young Guns 1&2”
OTHER AREA THEATERS
LOVELAND
Metrolux 14
“12 Mighty Orphans”
“The Boss Baby: Family Business”
“The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It”
“Cruella”
“F9 The Fast Saga”
“The Forever Purge”
“Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard”
“In the Heights”
“Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway”
“A Quiet Place Part II”
“Spirit Untamed”
“Zola”
FORT COLLINS
Cinemark 16
“12 Mighty Orphans”
“The Boss Baby: Family Business”
“The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It”
“Cruella”
“F9 The Fast Saga”
“The Forever Purge”
“In the Heights”
“Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway”
“A Quiet Place Part II”
“Spirit Untamed”
“Zola”
The Lyric
“F9 The Fast Saga”
“In the Heights”
“Werewolves Within”
“Zola”