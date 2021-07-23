Here’s a list of movies now playing in Cheyenne. Local theaters are noted at the end of each capsule. Summaries provided by IMDB.
“Black Widow” Follow Natasha Romanoff in her quests between the films “Civil War” and “Infinity War.” With Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh and David Harbour. Written by Jac Schaeffer, Ned Benson and Eric Pearson. Directed by Cate Shortland. (2:13) Capitol 12
“The Boss Baby: Family Business” (PG) In the sequel to DreamWorks Animation’s Oscar-nominated blockbuster comedy, the Templeton brothers Tim and his Boss Baby little bro Ted have become adults. With Alec Baldwin, James Marsden, Amy Sedaris. Written by Marla Frazee, Michael McCullers. Directed by Tom McGrath. (1:47) Capitol 12
“Escape Room: Tournament of Champions” (PG-13) Six people unwittingly find themselves locked in another series of escape rooms, slowly uncovering what they have in common to survive. Joining forces with two of the original survivors, they soon discover they’ve all played the game before. With Taylor Russell, Logan Miller and Deborah Ann Woll. Written by Will Honley, Maria Melnik and Daniel Tuch. Directed by Adam Robitel. (1:28) Capitol 12
“F9 The Fast Saga” (PG-13) Cipher enlists the help of Jakob, Dom’s younger brother, to take revenge on Dom and his team. With Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster. Written by Daniel Casey, Justin Lin, Alfredo Botello and Daniel Casey based on characters created by Gary Scott Thompson. Directed by Justin Lin. (2:25) Capitol 12
“The Forever Purge” (R) All the rules are broken as a sect of lawless marauders decides that the annual Purge does not stop at daybreak and instead should never end. With Ana de la Reguera, Josh Lucas, Will Patton. Written by James DeMonaco, James DeMonaco. Directed by Everardo Gout. (1:43) Capitol 12
“The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard” (R) The bodyguard Michael Bryce continues his friendship with assassin Darius Kincaid as they try to save Darius’s wife Sonia. With Ryan Reynolds, Salma Hayek, Gary Oldman. Written by Tom O’Connor, Brandon Murphy and Phillip Murphy. Directed by Patrick Hughes. (1:39) Capitol 12
“Jurassic Park” (PG-13) A pragmatic paleontologist visiting an almost complete theme park is tasked with protecting a couple of kids after a power failure causes the park’s cloned dinosaurs to run loose. With Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum. Written by Michael Crichton and David Koepp based on the novel by Michael Crichton. Directed by Steven Spielberg. (2:07) Capitol 12
“Old” (PG-13) A thriller about a family on a tropical holiday who discover that the secluded beach where they are relaxing for a few hours is somehow causing them to age rapidly reducing their entire lives into a single day. With Gael García Bernal, Vicky Krieps, Rufus Sewell. Written by M. Night Shyamalan based on the graphic novel “Sandcastle” by Pierre-Oscar Lévy and Frederick Peeters. Directed by M. Night Shyamalan. (1:48) Capitol 12
“Out of Death” (R) A corrupt Sheriff’s department in a rural mountain town comes undone when an unintended witness throws a wrench into their shady operation. With Jaime King, Bruce Willis and Lala Kent. Written by Bill Lawrence. Directed by Mike Burns. (1:35) Capitol 12
“Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain” (R) A documentary about Anthony Bourdain and his career as a chef, writer and host, revered and renowned for his authentic approach to food, culture and travel. With Anthony Bourdain, Ottavia Bourdain and David Chang. Directed by Morgan Neville. (1:58) Capitol 12
NEW! “Snake Eyes” (PG-13) A G.I. Joe spin-off centered around the character of Snake Eyes. With Henry Golding, Andrew Koji and Samara Weaving. Written by Evan Spiliotopoulos, Joe Shrapnel and Anna Waterhouse. Directed by Robert Schwentke. (2:01) Capitol 12
“Space Jam: A New Legacy” (PG) A rogue artificial intelligence kidnaps the son of famed basketball player LeBron James, who then has to work with Bugs Bunny to win a basketball game. With LeBron James, Don Cheadle and Cedric Joe. Written by Juel Taylor, Tony Rettenmaier, Keenan Coogler, Terence Nance, Jesse Gordon and Celeste Ballard. Directed by Malcolm D. Lee. (1:55) Capitol 12
