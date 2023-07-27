Here’s a list of movies now playing at the Capitol Cinema 16 in Cheyenne. Summaries provided by IMDB.
“Barbie” (PG-13) Barbie suffers a crisis that leads her to question her world and her existence. With Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Ariana Greenblatt. Written by Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach. Directed by Greta Gerwig. (1:54)
“Cobweb” (R) Horror strikes when an eight-year-old boy named Peter tries to investigate the mysterious knocking noises that are coming from inside the walls of his house and a dark secret that his sinister parents kept hidden from him. With Lizzy Caplan, Antony Starr, Cleopatra Coleman. Written by Chris Thomas Devlin. Directed by Samuel Bodin. (1:28)
“Elemental” (PG) The movie follows Ember and Wade, in a city where fire-, water-, land- and air-residents live together. Voiced by Leah Lewis, Mamoudou Athie, Ronnie Del Carmen. Written by John Hoberg, Kat Likkel, Brenda Hsueh. Directed by Peter Sohn. (1:49)
NEW! “Haunted Mansion” (PG-13) A single mom named Gabbie hires a tour guide, a psychic, a priest and a historian to help exorcise her newly bought mansion after discovering it is inhabited by ghosts. With LaKeith Stanfield, Rosario Dawson, Owen Wilson. Written by Kate Dippold. Directed by Justin Simien. (2:02)
“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” (PG-13) Archaeologist Indiana Jones races against time to retrieve a legendary artifact that can change the course of history. With Harrison Ford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas. Written by Jez Butterworth, John-Henry Butterworth, David Koepp. Directed by James Mangold. (2:34)
”Insidious: The Red Door” (PG-13) The Lamberts must go deeper into The Further than ever before to put their demons to rest once and for all. With Ty Simpkins, Patrick Wilson, Rose Byrne. Written by Leigh Whannell, Scott Teems. Directed by Patrick Wilson. (1:47)
“Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One (PG-13) Ethan Hunt and his IMF team must track down a dangerous weapon before it falls into the wrong hands. With Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames. Written by Bruce Geller, Erik Jendresen, Christoper McQuarrie. Directed by Christopher McQuarrie. (2:43)
“Oppenheimer” (R) The story of American scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer and his role in the development of the atomic bomb. With Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon. Written by Christopher Nolan, Kai Bird, Martin Sherwin. Directed by Christopher Nolan.
”Sound of Freedom” (PG-13) The incredible true story of a former government agent turned vigilante who embarks on a dangerous mission to rescue hundreds of children from sex traffickers. With Jim Caviezel, Mira Sorvino, Bill Camp. Written by Rod Barr, Alejandro Monteverde. Directed by Alejandro Monteverde. (2:15)
“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” (PG) Miles Morales catapults across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. When the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles must redefine what it means to be a hero. Voiced by Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Oscar Isaac. Written by Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Dave Callaham. Directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson. (2:20)
NEW! “Talk To Me” (R) When a group of friends discover how to conjure spirits using an embalmed hand, they become hooked on the new thrill, until one of them goes too far and unleashes terrifying supernatural forces. With Ari McCarthy, Hamish Phillips, Kit Erhart-Bruce. Written by Danny Philippou, Bill Hinzman, Daley Pearson. Directed by Danny Philippou, Michael Philippou. (1:34)
“Transformers: Rise of the Beasts”(PG-13) During the ‘90s, a new faction of Transformers — the Maximals — join the Autobots as allies in the battle for Earth. With Anthony Ramos, Dominique Fishback, Luna Lauren Velez. Written by Joby Harold, Darnell Metayer, Josh Peters. Directed by Steven Caple Jr. (2:07)
