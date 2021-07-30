Here’s a list of movies now playing in Cheyenne. Local theaters are noted at the end of each capsule. Summaries provided by IMDB.
“Black Widow” Follow Natasha Romanoff in her quests between the films “Civil War” and “Infinity War.” With Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh and David Harbour. Written by Jac Schaeffer, Ned Benson and Eric Pearson. Directed by Cate Shortland. (2:13) Capitol 12
“The Boss Baby: Family Business” (PG) In the sequel to DreamWorks Animation’s Oscar-nominated blockbuster comedy, the Templeton brothers Tim and his Boss Baby little bro Ted have become adults. With Alec Baldwin, James Marsden, Amy Sedaris. Written by Marla Frazee, Michael McCullers. Directed by Tom McGrath. (1:47) Capitol 12
“Escape Room: Tournament of Champions” (PG-13) Six people unwittingly find themselves locked in another series of escape rooms, slowly uncovering what they have in common to survive. Joining forces with two of the original survivors, they soon discover they’ve all played the game before. With Taylor Russell, Logan Miller and Deborah Ann Woll. Written by Will Honley, Maria Melnik and Daniel Tuch. Directed by Adam Robitel. (1:28) Capitol 12
“F9 The Fast Saga” (PG-13) Cipher enlists the help of Jakob, Dom’s younger brother, to take revenge on Dom and his team. With Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster. Written by Daniel Casey, Justin Lin, Alfredo Botello and Daniel Casey based on characters created by Gary Scott Thompson. Directed by Justin Lin. (2:25) Capitol 12
“The Forever Purge” (R) All the rules are broken as a sect of lawless marauders decides that the annual Purge does not stop at daybreak and instead should never end. With Ana de la Reguera, Josh Lucas, Will Patton. Written by James DeMonaco, James DeMonaco. Directed by Everardo Gout. (1:43) Capitol 12
NEW! “The Green Knight” (R) A fantasy re-telling of the medieval story of Sir Gawain and the Green Knight. With Anais Rizzo, Joe Anderson and Dev Patel. Written and directed by David Lowery. (2:05) Capitol 12
NEW! “Jungle Cruise” (PG-13) Based on Disneyland’s theme park ride where a small riverboat takes a group of travelers through a jungle filled with dangerous animals and reptiles, but with a supernatural element. With Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt and Edgar Ramírez. Written by Michael Green, Glenn Ficarra, John Requa, John Norville and Josh Goldstein. Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra. (2:07) Capitol 12
“Monty Python and the Holy Grail” (PG) King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table embark on a surreal, low-budget search for the Holy Grail, encountering many, very silly obstacles. With Graham Chapman, John Cleese, Eric Idle. Written by Graham Chapman, John Cleese, Eric Idle, Terry Gilliam, Terry Jones, Michael Palin and Thomas Malory. Directed by Terry Gilliam and Terry Jones. (1:31) Capitol 12
“Old” (PG-13) A thriller about a family on a tropical holiday who discover that the secluded beach where they are relaxing for a few hours is somehow causing them to age rapidly reducing their entire lives into a single day. With Gael García Bernal, Vicky Krieps, Rufus Sewell. Written by M. Night Shyamalan based on the graphic novel “Sandcastle” by Pierre-Oscar Lévy and Frederick Peeters. Directed by M. Night Shyamalan. (1:48) Capitol 12
“Snake Eyes” (PG-13) A G.I. Joe spin-off centered around the character of Snake Eyes. With Henry Golding, Andrew Koji and Samara Weaving. Written by Evan Spiliotopoulos, Joe Shrapnel and Anna Waterhouse. Directed by Robert Schwentke. (2:01) Capitol 12
“Space Jam: A New Legacy” (PG) A rogue artificial intelligence kidnaps the son of famed basketball player LeBron James, who then has to work with Bugs Bunny to win a basketball game. With LeBron James, Don Cheadle and Cedric Joe. Written by Juel Taylor, Tony Rettenmaier, Keenan Coogler, Terence Nance, Jesse Gordon and Celeste Ballard. Directed by Malcolm D. Lee. (1:55) Capitol 12
NEW! “Stillwater” (R) A father travels from Oklahoma to France to help his estranged daughter, who is in prison for a murder she claims she didn’t commit. With Matt Damon, Abigail Breslin and Camille Cottin. Written by Tom McCarthy, Thomas Bidegain, Marcus Hinchey and Noé Debré. Directed by Tom McCarthy. (2:20) Capitol 12
OTHER AREA THEATERS
LOVELAND
Metrolux 14
“Black Widow”
“The Boss Baby: Family Business”
“Cruella”
“Escape Room: Tournament of Champions”
“F9 The Fast Saga”
“The Green Knight”
“Joe Bell”
“Jungle Cruise”
“Old”
“A Quiet Place Part II”
“Snake Eyes”
“Space Jam: A New Legacy”
“Stillwater”
FORT COLLINS
Cinemark 16
“Black Widow”
“The Boss Baby: Family Business”
“Escape Room: Tournament of Champions”
“F9 The Fast Saga”
“The Green Knight”
“Joe Bell”
“Jungle Cruise”
“Old”
“Pig”
“A Quiet Place Part II”
“Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain”
“Snake Eyes”
“Space Jam: A New Legacy”
“Stillwater”
The Lyric
“The Green Knight”
“Labyrinth”
“Pig”
“Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain”
“Stillwater”