...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MDT THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one quarter mile in dense fog.
* WHERE...South Laramie Range Foothills and Central Laramie
County.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM MDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...If you are driving along I-80 and I-25 this
evening and overnight be sure to slow down and allow extra time
to reach your destination.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
Here’s a list of movies now playing in Cheyenne. Local theaters are noted at the end of each capsule. Summaries provided by IMDB.
“The Boogeyman” (PG-13) High school student Sadie Harper and her younger sister Sawyer are reeling from the recent death of their mother and aren’t getting much support from their father, Will, a therapist who is dealing with his own pain. When a desperate patient unexpectedly shows up at their home seeking help, he leaves behind a terrifying supernatural entity that preys on families and feeds on the suffering of its victims. With Sophie Thatcher, Chris Messina, David Dastmalchian. Written by Scott Beck, Bryan Woods, Mark Heyman. Directed by Rob Savage. (1:38) Capitol 16
“Elemental” (PG) The movie follows Ember and Wade, in a city where fire-, water-, land- and air-residents live together. Voiced by Leah Lewis, Mamoudou Athie, Ronnie Del Carmen. Written by John Hoberg, Kat Likkel, Brenda Hsueh. Directed by Peter Sohn. (1:49) Capitol 16
“The Flash” (PG-13) Barry Allen uses his super speed to change the past, but his attempt to save his family creates a world without super heroes, forcing him to race for his life in order to save the future. With Sasha Calle, Ben Affleck, Ezra Miller. Written by Christina Hodson, Joby Harold. Directed by Andy Muschietti. (2:24) Capitol 16
“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” (PG-13) Still reeling from the loss of Gamora, Peter Quill rallies his team to defend the universe and one of their own — a mission that could mean the end of the Guardians if not successful. With Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista. Written by James Gunn, Dan Abnett, Andy Lanning. Directed by James Gunn. (2:30) Capitol 16
“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” (PG-13) Archaeologist Indiana Jones races against time to retrieve a legendary artifact that can change the course of history. With Harrison Ford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas. Written by Jez Butterworth, John-Henry Butterworth, David Koepp. Directed by James Mangold. (2:34) Capitol 16
NEW! "Insidious: The Red Door" (PG-13) The Lamberts must go deeper into The Further than ever before to put their demons to rest once and for all. With Ty Simpkins, Patrick Wilson, Rose Byrne. Written by Leigh Whannell, Scott Teems. Directed by Patrick Wilson. (1:47) Capitol 16
NEW! "Joy Ride" (R) Follows four Asian-American friends as they bond and discover the truth of what it means to know and love who you are, while they travel through Asia in search of one of their birth mothers. With Debbie Fan, Kenneth Liu, Annie Mumolo. Written by Cherry Chevapravatdumrong, Teresa Hsiao, Adele Lim. Directed by Adele Lim. (1:35) Capitol 16
“The Little Mermaid” (PG) A young mermaid makes a deal with a sea witch to trade her beautiful voice for human legs so she can discover the world above water and impress a prince. With Halle Bailey, Jonah Hauer-King, Melissa McCarthy. Written by David Magee, John Musker. Directed by Rob Marshall. (2:15) Capitol 16
“No Hard Feelings” (R) On the brink of losing her home, Maddie finds an intriguing job listing: helicopter parents looking for someone to bring their introverted 19-year-old son out of his shell before college. She has one summer to make him a man or die trying. With Jennifer Lawrence, Andrew Barth Feldman, Laura Benanti. Written by Gene Stupnitsky, John Phillips. Directed by Gene Stipnitsky. (1:43) Capitol 16
“Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken” (PG) A shy adolescent learns that she comes from a fabled royal family of legendary sea krakens and that her destiny lies in the depths of the waters, which is bigger than she could have ever imagined. With Jone Fonda, Lana Condor, Toni Collette. Written by Pam Brady, Kirk DeMicco, Elliot DiGuiseppi. Directed by Kirk DeMicco, Faryn Pearl. (1:30) Capitol 16
NEW! "Sound of Freedom" (PG-13) The incredible true story of a former government agent turned vigilante who embarks on a dangerous mission to rescue hundreds of children from sex traffickers. With Jim Caviezel, Mira Sorvino, Bill Camp. Written by Rod Barr, Alejandro Monteverde. Directed by Alejandro Monteverde. (2:15) Capitol 16
“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” (PG) Miles Morales catapults across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. When the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles must redefine what it means to be a hero. Voiced by Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Oscar Isaac. Written by Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Dave Callaham. Directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson. (2:20) Capitol 16
“Transformers: Rise of the Beasts”(PG-13) During the ‘90s, a new faction of Transformers — the Maximals — join the Autobots as allies in the battle for Earth. With Anthony Ramos, Dominique Fishback, Luna Lauren Velez. Written by Joby Harold, Darnell Metayer, Josh Peters. Directed by Steven Caple Jr. (2:07) Capitol 16