Here’s a list of movies now playing at the Capitol Cinema 16 in Cheyenne. Summaries provided by IMDB.
“Barbie” (PG-13) Barbie suffers a crisis that leads her to question her world and her existence. With Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Ariana Greenblatt. Written by Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach. Directed by Greta Gerwig. (1:54)
“Elemental” (PG) The movie follows Ember and Wade, in a city where fire-, water-, land- and air-residents live together. Voiced by Leah Lewis, Mamoudou Athie, Ronnie Del Carmen. Written by John Hoberg, Kat Likkel, Brenda Hsueh. Directed by Peter Sohn. (1:49)
NEW! “Gran Turismo” (PG-13) Based on the unbelievable, inspiring true story of a team of underdogs — a struggling, working-class gamer, a failed former race car driver, and an idealistic motorsport exec — who risk it all to take on the most elite sport in the world. With David Harbour, Orlando Bloom, Archie Madekwe. Written by Jason Hall, Zach Baylin, Alex Tse. Directed by Neill Blomkamp. (2:15)
“Haunted Mansion” (PG-13) A single mom named Gabbie hires a tour guide, a psychic, a priest and a historian to help exorcise her newly bought mansion after discovering it is inhabited by ghosts. With LaKeith Stanfield, Rosario Dawson, Owen Wilson. Written by Kate Dippold. Directed by Justin Simien. (2:02)
NEW! “The Last Voyage of the Demeter” (R) Based on a single chilling chapter from Bram Stoker’s classic novel Dracula, The Last Voyage of the Demeter tells the terrifying story of the merchant ship Demeter, which was chartered to carry private cargo — 50 unmarked wooden crates — from Carpathia to London. With Corey Hawkins, Aisling Franciosi, Liam Cunningham. Written by Bragi F. Schut, Zak Olkewicz, Bram Stoker. Directed by Andre Ovredal. (1:58)
“Meg 2: The Trench” (PG-13) A research team encounters multiple threats while exploring the depths of the ocean, including a malevolent mining operation. With Jason Statham, Jing Wu, Cliff Curtis. Written by Jon Hoeber, Erich Hoeber, Dean Georgaris. Directed by Ben Wheatley. (1:56)
“Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One” (PG-13) Ethan Hunt and his IMF team must track down a dangerous weapon before it falls into the wrong hands. With Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames. Written by Bruce Geller, Erik Jendresen, Christoper McQuarrie. Directed by Christopher McQuarrie. (2:43)
“Oppenheimer” (R) The story of American scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer and his role in the development of the atomic bomb. With Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon. Written by Christopher Nolan, Kai Bird, Martin Sherwin. Directed by Christopher Nolan.
”Sound of Freedom” (PG-13) The incredible true story of a former government agent turned vigilante who embarks on a dangerous mission to rescue hundreds of children from sex traffickers. With Jim Caviezel, Mira Sorvino, Bill Camp. Written by Rod Barr, Alejandro Monteverde. Directed by Alejandro Monteverde. (2:15)
“Talk To Me” (R) When a group of friends discover how to conjure spirits using an embalmed hand, they become hooked on the new thrill, until one of them goes too far and unleashes terrifying supernatural forces. With Ari McCarthy, Hamish Phillips, Kit Erhart-Bruce. Written by Danny Philippou, Bill Hinzman, Daley Pearson. Directed by Danny Philippou, Michael Philippou. (1:34)
“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” (PG) The film follows the Turtle brothers as they work to earn the love of New York City while facing down an army of mutants. Voiced by Micah Abbey, Shamon Brown Jr., Nicolas Cantu. Written by Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Jeff Rowe. Directed by Jeff Rowe, Kyler Spears. (1:39)
OTHER AREA THEATERS
LOVELAND
Metrolux 14
“Barbie”
“Gran Turismo”
“Haunted Mansion”
“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”
“Jules”
“The Last Voyage of the Demeter”
“Meg 2: The Trench”
“Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One”
“Oppenheimer”
“Sound of Freedom”
“Talk to Me”
“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem”
FORT COLLINS
Cinemark 16
“Barbie”
“Elemental”
“Gran Turismo”
“Haunted Mansion”
“The Hiding Place”
“Jailer”
“Jules”
“The Last Voyage of the Demeter”
“Meg 2: The Trench”
“Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One”
“Oppenheimer”
“Sound of Freedom”
“Talk To Me”
“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem”
“Theater Camp”
The Lyric
“Barbie”
“Oppenheimer”
“Theater Camp”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.Explore newsletters