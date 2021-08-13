Here’s a list of movies now playing in Cheyenne. Local theaters are noted at the end of each capsule. Summaries provided by IMDB.
“Batman (1989)” (PG-13) The Dark Knight of Gotham City begins his war on crime with his first major enemy being Jack Napier, a criminal who becomes the clownishly homicidal Joker.. With Michael Keaton, Jack Nicholson, Kim Basinger. Written by Sam Hamm and Warren Skaaren based on the characters by Bob Kane. Directed by Tim Burton. (2:15) Capitol 12
“Black Widow” Follow Natasha Romanoff in her quests between the films “Civil War” and “Infinity War.” With Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh and David Harbour. Written by Jac Schaeffer, Ned Benson and Eric Pearson. Directed by Cate Shortland. (2:13) Capitol 12
NEW! “Don’t Breathe 2” (R) The sequel is set in the years following the initial deadly home invasion, where Norman Nordstrom (Stephen Lang) lives in quiet solace until his past sins catch up to him. With Stephen Lang, Brendan Sexton III, Madelyn Grace. Written by Fede Alvarez and Rodo Sayagues. Directed by Rodo Sayagues. (1:38) Capitol 12
NEW! “Free Guy” (PG-13) A bank teller discovers that he’s actually an NPC inside a brutal, open world video game. With Ryan Reynolds, Jodie Comer, Taika Waititi. Written by Matt Lieberman and Zak Penn. Directed by Shawn Levy. (1:55) Capitol 12
“The Green Knight” (R) A fantasy re-telling of the medieval story of Sir Gawain and the Green Knight. With Anais Rizzo, Joe Anderson and Dev Patel. Written and directed by David Lowery. (2:05) Capitol 12
“Jungle Cruise” (PG-13) Based on Disneyland’s theme park ride where a small riverboat takes a group of travelers through a jungle filled with dangerous animals and reptiles, but with a supernatural element. With Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt and Edgar Ramírez. Written by Michael Green, Glenn Ficarra, John Requa, John Norville and Josh Goldstein. Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra. (2:07) Capitol 12
“Old” (PG-13) A thriller about a family on a tropical holiday who discover that the secluded beach where they are relaxing for a few hours is somehow causing them to age rapidly reducing their entire lives into a single day. With Gael García Bernal, Vicky Krieps, Rufus Sewell. Written by M. Night Shyamalan based on the graphic novel “Sandcastle” by Pierre-Oscar Lévy and Frederick Peeters. Directed by M. Night Shyamalan. (1:48) Capitol 12
NEW! “Respect” (PG-13) The life story of legendary R&B singer, Aretha Franklin. With Jennifer Hudson, Forest Whitaker, Audra McDonald. Written by Callie Khouri and Tracey Scott Wilson. Directed by Liesl Tommy. (2:25) Capitol 12
“Space Jam: A New Legacy” (PG) A rogue artificial intelligence kidnaps the son of famed basketball player LeBron James, who then has to work with Bugs Bunny to win a basketball game. With LeBron James, Don Cheadle and Cedric Joe. Written by Juel Taylor, Tony Rettenmaier, Keenan Coogler, Terence Nance, Jesse Gordon and Celeste Ballard. Directed by Malcolm D. Lee. (1:55) Capitol 12
“Stillwater” (R) A father travels from Oklahoma to France to help his estranged daughter, who is in prison for a murder she claims she didn’t commit. With Matt Damon, Abigail Breslin and Camille Cottin. Written by Tom McCarthy, Thomas Bidegain, Marcus Hinchey and Noé Debré. Directed by Tom McCarthy. (2:20) Capitol 12
“The Suicide Squad” (R) Supervillains Harley Quinn, Bloodsport, Peacemaker and a collection of nutty cons at Belle Reve prison join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X as they are dropped off at the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese. With Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena. Written and directed by James Gunn. (2:12) Capitol 12
THE CHINOOK DRIVE-IN AT TERRY BISON RANCH
Friday, Aug. 23 and Saturday, Aug. 14: “Dune” (1984)
Thursday, Sept. 2: Pink Floyd’s “The Wall”
