Here’s a list of movies now playing in Cheyenne. Local theaters are noted at the end of each capsule. Summaries provided by IMDB.
NEW! “Beast” (R) A father and his two teenage daughters find themselves hunted by a massive rogue lion intent on proving that the Savannah has but one apex predator. With Idris Elba, Sharlito Copley, Iyana Halley. Written by Ryan Engle, Jaime Primak Sullivan. Directed by Baltasar Kormakur. (1:33) Capitol 16
NEW! “Bodies Bodies Bodies” (R) When a group of rich 20-somethings plan a hurricane party at a remote family mansion, a party game turns deadly. With Amandla Stenberg, Meria Bakalova, Rachel Sennott. Written by Sarah DeLappe, Kristen Roupenian. Directed by Halina Reijn. (1:34) Capitol 16
“Bullet Train” (R) Five assassins aboard a fast moving bullet train find out their missions have something in common. With Brad Pitt, Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson. Written by Zak Olkewicz, Kotaro Isaka. Directed by David Leitch. (2:6) Capitol 16
“DC League of Super-Pets” (PG) Krypto the Super-Dog and Superman are inseparable best friends, sharing the same superpowers and fighting crime side by side in Metropolis. However, Krypto must master his own powers for a rescue mission when Superman is kidnapped. Voiced by Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Vanessa Bayer. Witten by Jared Stern, John Whittington. Directed by Jared Stern, Sam Levine. (1:46) Capitol 16
NEW! “Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero” (PG-13) The Red Ribbon Army from Goku’s past has returned with two new androids to challenge him and his friends. Voiced by Masako Nozawa, Toshio Furukawa, Yuko Minaguchi. Written by Akira Toriyama. Directed by Tetsuro Kodama. (1:40) Capitol 16
“Easter Sunday” (PG-13) Stand-up comedy sensation Jo Koy (Jo Koy: In His Elements, Jo Koy: Comin’ in Hot) stars as a man returning home for an Easter celebration. With Jo Joy, Lydia Gaston, Brandon Wardell. Written by Kate Angelo, Ken Cheng. Directed by Jay Chandrasekhar. (1:36) Capitol 16
“Elvis” (PG-13) The film explores the life and music of Elvis Presley, seen through the prism of his complicated relationship with his enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parker. Tom Hanks, Austin Butler, Olivia DeJong. Written Baz Luhrmann, Sam Bromell, Craig Pearce. Directed by Baz Luhrmann. (2:39) Capitol 16
“Fall” (PG-13) Best friends Becky and Hunter find themselves at the top of a 2,000-foot radio tower. With Grace Caroline Currey, Virginia Gardner, Jeffrey Dean Morgan. Written by Jonathan Frank, Scott Mann. Directed by Scott Mann. (1:47) Captiol 16
“Mack & Rita” (PG-13) A woman in her 30s is struck by lightning and wakes up as a 65-year-old, which isn’t like what she imagined. With Diane Keaton, Elizabeth Lail, Taylour Paige. Written by Madeline Walter, Paul Welsh. Directed by Katie Aselton. (1:35) Capitol 16
“Minions: The Rise of Gru” (PG) The untold story of one twelve-year-old’s dream to become the world’s greatest supervillain. Voiced by Steve Carrell, Pierre Coffin, Alan Arkin. Written by Mattew Fogel, Brian Lynch. Directed by Kyle Balda, Brad Ableson, Jonathan del Val. (1:27) Capitol 16
“Nope” (R) The residents of a lonely gulch in inland California bear witness to an uncanny and chilling discovery. With Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, Brandon Perea. Written by Jordan Peele. Directed by Jordan Peele. (2:15) Capitol 16
“Thor: Love and Thunder” (PG-13) Thor enlists the help of Valkyrie, Korg and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster to fight Gorr the God Butcher, who intends to make the gods extinct. With Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale. Written by Taika Waititi, Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, Stan Lee. Directed by Taika Waititi. (1:59) Capitol 16
“Top Gun: Maverick” (PG-13) After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. With Tom Cruise, Jennifer Connelly, Miles Teller. Written by Jim Cash, Jack Epps Jr., Peter Craig. Directed by Joseph Kosinski. (2:11) Capitol 16
“Where the Crawdads Sing” (PG-13) A woman who raised herself in the marshes of the deep South becomes a suspect in the murder of a man she was once involved with. With Daisy Edgar-Jones, Taylor John Smith, Harris Dickinson. Written by Delia Owens, Lucy Alibar. Directed by Olivia Newman. (2:5) Capitol 16
OTHER AREA THEATERS
LOVELAND
Metrolux 14
“Beast”
“Bodies, Bodies, Bodies”
“Bullet Train”
“DC League of Super Pets”
“Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero”
“Easter Sunday”
“Elvis”
“Fall”
“Jurassic World: Dominion”
“Mack & Rita”
“Minions: The Rise of Gru”
“Nope”
“Thor: Love and Thunder”
“Top Gun: Maverick”
“Where the Crawdads Sing”
FORT COLLINS
Cinemark 16
“Beast”
“The Black Phone”
“Bodies, Bodies, Bodies”
“Bullet Train”
“DC League of Super-Pets”
“Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero”
“Elvis”
“Emily the Criminal”
“Laal Singh Chaddha”
“Mack & Rita”
“Minions: The Rise of Gru”
“Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”
“Nope”
“Orphan: First Kill”
“Thiruchitrambalam”
“Thor: Love and Thunder”
“Top Gun: Maverick”
“Where the Crawdads Sing”
The Lyric
“Bodies, Bodies, Bodies”
“Bullet Train”
“Emily The Criminal”
“The Fifth Element”
“Inu-Oh”
“Marcel The Shell With Shoes On”