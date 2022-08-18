FilmCaps

Here’s a list of movies now playing in Cheyenne. Local theaters are noted at the end of each capsule. Summaries provided by IMDB.

NEW! “Beast” (R) A father and his two teenage daughters find themselves hunted by a massive rogue lion intent on proving that the Savannah has but one apex predator. With Idris Elba, Sharlito Copley, Iyana Halley. Written by Ryan Engle, Jaime Primak Sullivan. Directed by Baltasar Kormakur. (1:33) Capitol 16

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus