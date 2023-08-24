Here’s a list of movies now playing at the Capitol Cinema 16 in Cheyenne. Summaries provided by IMDB.
“Barbie” (PG-13) Barbie suffers a crisis that leads her to question her world and her existence. With Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Ariana Greenblatt. Written by Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach. Directed by Greta Gerwig. (1:54)
“Blue Beetle” (PG-13) An alien scarab chooses college graduate Jaime Reyes to be its symbiotic host, bestowing the teenager with a suit of armor that’s capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the superhero known as Blue Beetle. With Xolo Maridueña, Bruna Marquezine, Susan Sarandon. Written by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer. Directed by Angel Manuel Soto. (2:07)
“Gran Turismo” (PG-13) Based on the unbelievable, inspiring true story of a team of underdogs — a struggling, working-class gamer, a failed former race car driver, and an idealistic motorsport exec — who risk it all to take on the most elite sport in the world. With David Harbour, Orlando Bloom, Archie Madekwe. Written by Jason Hall, Zach Baylin, Alex Tse. Directed by Neill Blomkamp. (2:15)
“Haunted Mansion” (PG-13) A single mom named Gabbie hires a tour guide, a psychic, a priest and a historian to help exorcise her newly bought mansion after discovering it is inhabited by ghosts. With LaKeith Stanfield, Rosario Dawson, Owen Wilson. Written by Kate Dippold. Directed by Justin Simien. (2:02)
NEW! “The Hill” (PG) The remarkable true-life story of Rickey Hill’s improbable journey to play Major League Baseball. With Dennis Quaid, Joelle Carter, Scott Glenn. Written by Angelo Pizzo, Scott Marshall Smith. Directed by Jeff Calentano. (2:06)
“The Last Voyage of the Demeter” (R) Based on a single chilling chapter from Bram Stoker’s classic novel Dracula, The Last Voyage of the Demeter tells the terrifying story of the merchant ship Demeter, which was chartered to carry private cargo — 50 unmarked wooden crates — from Carpathia to London. With Corey Hawkins, Aisling Franciosi, Liam Cunningham. Written by Bragi F. Schut, Zak Olkewicz, Bram Stoker. Directed by Andre Ovredal. (1:58)
“Meg 2: The Trench” (PG-13) A research team encounters multiple threats while exploring the depths of the ocean, including a malevolent mining operation. With Jason Statham, Jing Wu, Cliff Curtis. Written by Jon Hoeber, Erich Hoeber, Dean Georgaris. Directed by Ben Wheatley. (1:56)
“Oppenheimer” (R) The story of American scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer and his role in the development of the atomic bomb. With Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon. Written by Christopher Nolan, Kai Bird, Martin Sherwin. Directed by Christopher Nolan.
NEW! “Retribution” (R) A bank executive receives a bomb threat while driving his children to school that his car will explode if they stop and get out. With Liam Neeson, Noma Dumezweni, Matthew Modine. Written by Alberto Marini, Christopher Salmanpour. Directed by Nimrod Antal. (1:31)
”Sound of Freedom” (PG-13) The incredible true story of a former government agent turned vigilante who embarks on a dangerous mission to rescue hundreds of children from sex traffickers. With Jim Caviezel, Mira Sorvino, Bill Camp. Written by Rod Barr, Alejandro Monteverde. Directed by Alejandro Monteverde. (2:15)
“Strays” (R) An abandoned dog teams up with other strays to get revenge on his former owner. Voiced by Will Ferrell, Jamie Foxx, Isla Fisher. Written by Dan Perrault. Directed by Josh Greenbaum. (1:33)
“Talk To Me” (R) When a group of friends discover how to conjure spirits using an embalmed hand, they become hooked on the new thrill, until one of them goes too far and unleashes terrifying supernatural forces. With Ari McCarthy, Hamish Phillips, Kit Erhart-Bruce. Written by Danny Philippou, Bill Hinzman, Daley Pearson. Directed by Danny Philippou, Michael Philippou. (1:34)
“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” (PG) The film follows the Turtle brothers as they work to earn the love of New York City while facing down an army of mutants. Voiced by Micah Abbey, Shamon Brown Jr., Nicolas Cantu. Written by Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Jeff Rowe. Directed by Jeff Rowe, Kyler Spears. (1:39)
OTHER AREA THEATERS
LOVELAND
Metrolux 14
“Barbie”
“Blippi’s Big Dino Adventure”
“Blue Beetle”
“Golda”
“Gran Turismo”
“Haunted Mansion”
“The Hill”
“Meg 2: The Trench”
“Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One”
“Oppenheimer”
“Retribution”
“Sound of Freedom”
“Strays”
“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem”
FORT COLLINS
Cinemark 16
“Asteroid City”
“Barbie”
“Blue Beetle”
“Elemental”
“Golda”
“Gran Turismo”
“Haunted Mansion”
“The Hill”
“Meg 2: The Trench”
“Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One”
“MR–9: Do or Die”
“Oppenheimer”
“Retribution”
“Sound of Freedom”
“Strays”
“The Super Mario Bros. Movie”
“Talk To Me”
“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem”
The Lyric
“Asteroid City”
“Barbie”
“Oppenheimer”
“Strays”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.Explore newsletters