Here’s a list of movies now playing in Cheyenne. Local theaters are noted at the end of each capsule. Summaries provided by IMDB.
NEW! “Candyman” (R) A “spiritual sequel” to the 1992 horror film “Candyman” that returns to the now-gentrified Chicago neighborhood where the legend began. With Colman Domingo, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Teyonah Parris, Tony Todd, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Vanessa Williams. Written by Jordan Peele, Win Rosenfeld and Nia DaCosta. Directed by Nia DaCosta. (1:31) Capitol 16
“Don’t Breathe 2” (R) The sequel is set in the years following the initial deadly home invasion, where Norman Nordstrom (Stephen Lang) lives in quiet solace until his past sins catch up to him. With Stephen Lang, Brendan Sexton III, Madelyn Grace. Written by Fede Alvarez and Rodo Sayagues. Directed by Rodo Sayagues. (1:38) Capitol 16
“Free Guy” (PG-13) A bank teller discovers that he’s actually an NPC inside a brutal, open world video game. With Ryan Reynolds, Jodie Comer, Taika Waititi. Written by Matt Lieberman and Zak Penn. Directed by Shawn Levy. (1:55) Capitol 16
“Jungle Cruise” (PG-13) Based on Disneyland’s theme park ride where a small riverboat takes a group of travelers through a jungle filled with dangerous animals and reptiles, but with a supernatural element. With Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt and Edgar Ramírez. Written by Michael Green, Glenn Ficarra, John Requa, John Norville and Josh Goldstein. Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra. (2:07) Capitol 16
“The Night House” (R) A widow begins to uncover her recently deceased husband’s disturbing secrets. With Rebecca Hall, Sarah Goldberg, Vondie Curtis-Hall. Written by Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski. Directed by David Bruckner. (1:48) Capitol 16
“Paw Patrol: The Movie” (G) Ryder and the pups are called to Adventure City to stop Mayor Humdinger from turning the bustling metropolis into a state of chaos. With Iain Armitage, Tyler Perry, Will Brisbin. Written by Bob Barlen, Cal Brunker and Billy Frolick. Directed by Cal Brunker. (1:28) Capitol 16
NEW! “Pretty in Pink” (PG-13) A poor girl must choose between the affections of dating her childhood sweetheart or a rich but sensitive playboy. With Molly Ringwald, Jon Cryer, Harry Dean Stanton, Andrew McCarthy, James Spader, Annie Potts. Written by John Hughes. Directed by Howard Deutch. (1:37) Capitol 16
“The Protégé” (R) Rescued as a child by the legendary assassin Moody and trained in the family business, Anna (is the world’s most skilled contract killer. But when Moody – the man who was like a father to her and taught her everything she needs to know about trust and survival – is brutally killed, Anna vows revenge. As she becomes entangled with an enigmatic killer whose attraction to her goes way beyond cat and mouse, their confrontation turns deadly and the loose ends of a life spent killing will weave themselves even tighter. With Michael Keaton, Maggie Q and Samuel L. Jackson. Written by Richard Wenk. Directed by Martin Campbell. (1:49) Capitol 16
“Reminiscence” (PG-13) Nick Bannister, a private investigator of the mind, navigates the alluring world of the past when his life is changed by new client Mae. A simple case becomes an obsession after she disappears and he fights to learn the truth about her. With Rebecca Ferguson, Hugh Jackman and Natalie Martinez. Written and directed by Lisa Joy. (1:56) Capitol 16
“Respect” (PG-13) The life story of legendary R&B singer, Aretha Franklin. With Jennifer Hudson, Forest Whitaker, Audra McDonald. Written by Callie Khouri and Tracey Scott Wilson. Directed by Liesl Tommy. (2:25) Capitol 16
“Space Jam: A New Legacy” (PG) A rogue artificial intelligence kidnaps the son of famed basketball player LeBron James, who then has to work with Bugs Bunny to win a basketball game. With LeBron James, Don Cheadle and Cedric Joe. Written by Juel Taylor, Tony Rettenmaier, Keenan Coogler, Terence Nance, Jesse Gordon and Celeste Ballard. Directed by Malcolm D. Lee. (1:55) Capitol 16
“Stillwater” (R) A father travels from Oklahoma to France to help his estranged daughter, who is in prison for a murder she claims she didn’t commit. With Matt Damon, Abigail Breslin and Camille Cottin. Written by Tom McCarthy, Thomas Bidegain, Marcus Hinchey and Noé Debré. Directed by Tom McCarthy. (2:20) Capitol 16
“The Suicide Squad” (R) Supervillains Harley Quinn, Bloodsport, Peacemaker and a collection of nutty cons at Belle Reve prison join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X as they are dropped off at the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese. With Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena. Written and directed by James Gunn. (2:12) Capitol 16
