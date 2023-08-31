FilmCaps

Here’s a list of movies now playing at the Capitol Cinema 16 in Cheyenne. Summaries provided by IMDB.

“Barbie” (PG-13) Barbie suffers a crisis that leads her to question her world and her existence. With Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Ariana Greenblatt. Written by Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach. Directed by Greta Gerwig. (1:54)

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

comments powered by Disqus