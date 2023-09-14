Here’s a list of movies now playing at the Capitol Cinema 16 in Cheyenne. Summaries provided by IMDB.
NEW! “A Haunting in Venice” (PG-13) In post-World War II Venice, Poirot, now retired and living in his own exile, reluctantly attends a seance. But when one of the guests is murdered, it is up to the former detective to once again uncover the killer. With Kenneth Branagh, Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Dornan. Written by Michael Green, Agatha Christie. Directed by Kenneth Branagh. (1:43)
”Barbie” (PG-13) Barbie suffers a crisis that leads her to question her world and her existence. With Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Ariana Greenblatt. Written by Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach. Directed by Greta Gerwig. (1:54)
“Blue Beetle” (PG-13) An alien scarab chooses college graduate Jaime Reyes to be its symbiotic host, bestowing the teenager with a suit of armor that’s capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the superhero known as Blue Beetle. With Xolo Maridueña, Bruna Marquezine, Susan Sarandon. Written by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer. Directed by Angel Manuel Soto. (2:07)
“Bottoms” (R) Two unpopular queer high school students start a fight club to have sex before graduation. With Rachel Sennott, Ayo Edebiri, Ruby Cruz. Written by Emma Sligelman, Rachel Sennott. Directed by Emma Seligman. (1:31)
NEW! “Camp Hideout” (PG) After a troubled teen steals an important item from two big city goons, he hides in a church summer camp and finds he must protect his new found friends at all cost when the goons track him down. With Corbin Bleu, Ethan Drew, Amanda Leighton. Written by Kat Olson, C. Neil Davenport, Dave DeBorde. Directed by Sean Olson. (1:40)
”The Equalizer 3” (R) Robert McCall finds himself at home in southern Italy, but he discovers his friends are under the control of local crime bosses. As events turn deadly, McCall knows what he has to do: become his friends’ protector by taking on the mafia. With Denzel Washington, Dakota Fanning, Eugenio Mastrandrea. Written by Richard Wenk, Michael Sloan, Richard Lindheim. Directed by Antoine Fuqua. (1:49)
“Gran Turismo” (PG-13) Based on the unbelievable, inspiring true story of a team of underdogs — a struggling, working-class gamer, a failed former race car driver and an idealistic motorsport exec — who risk it all to take on the most elite sport in the world. With David Harbour, Orlando Bloom, Archie Madekwe. Written by Jason Hall, Zach Baylin, Alex Tse. Directed by Neill Blomkamp. (2:15)
NEW! “The Inventor” (PG) Inventing flying contraptions, war machines and studying cadavers, Leonardo da Vinci tackles the meaning of life itself with the help of French princess Marguerite de Nevarre. Voiced by Matt Berry, Daisy Ridley, Marion Cotillard. Written by Jim Capobianco. Directed by Jim Capobianco, Pierre-Luc Granjon. (1:32)
“My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3” (PG-13) After traveling to Greece for a family reunion, a woman attempts to locate her deceased father’s childhood friends. With Nia Vardalos, John Corbett, Louis Mandylor. Written by Nia Vardalos. Directed by Nia Vardalos. (1:31)
“The Nun II” (R) 1956 — France. A priest is murdered. An evil is spreading. The sequel to the worldwide smash hit follows Sister Irene as she once again comes face-to-face with Valak, the demon nun. With Taissa Farmiga, Jonas Bloquet, Storm Reid. Written by Ian Goldberg, Richard Naing, Akela Cooper. Directed by Michael Chaves. (1:50)
“Oppenheimer” (R) The story of American scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer and his role in the development of the atomic bomb. With Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon. Written by Christopher Nolan, Kai Bird, Martin Sherwin. Directed by Christopher Nolan.
”Sound of Freedom” (PG-13) The incredible true story of a former government agent turned vigilante who embarks on a dangerous mission to rescue hundreds of children from sex traffickers. With Jim Caviezel, Mira Sorvino, Bill Camp. Written by Rod Barr, Alejandro Monteverde. Directed by Alejandro Monteverde. (2:15)
“Strays” (R) An abandoned dog teams up with other strays to get revenge on his former owner. Voiced by Will Ferrell, Jamie Foxx, Isla Fisher. Written by Dan Perrault. Directed by Josh Greenbaum. (1:33)
“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” (PG) The film follows the Turtle brothers as they work to earn the love of New York City while facing down an army of mutants. Voiced by Micah Abbey, Shamon Brown Jr., Nicolas Cantu. Written by Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Jeff Rowe. Directed by Jeff Rowe, Kyler Spears. (1:39)
OTHER AREA THEATERS
LOVELAND
Metrolux 14
“A Haunting in Venice”
“Barbie”
“Blue Beetle”
“Bottoms”
“Camp Hideout”
“The Equalizer 3”
“Gran Turismo”
“Haunted Mansion”
“Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One”
“My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3”
“The Nun II”
“Oppenheimer”
“The Retirement Plan”
“Sound of Freedom”
“Strays”
“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem”
FORT COLLINS
Cinemark 16
“A Haunting in Venice”
“Barbie”
“Blue Beetle”
“Bottoms”
“Camp Hideout”
“The Equalizer 3”
“Gran Turismo”
“Haunted Mansion”
“The Hill”
“The Inventor”
“Jawan”
“My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3”
“The Nun 2”
“Oppenheimer”
“Talk To Me”
“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem”
The Lyric
“Barbie”
“Bottoms”
“Cat Video Fest 2023”
“Nandor Fodor and the Talking Mongoose”
