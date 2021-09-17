Here’s a list of movies now playing in Cheyenne. Local theaters are noted at the end of each capsule. Summaries provided by IMDB.
NEW! “The Alpinist” (PG-13) Marc-André Leclerc climbs alone, far from the limelight. The free-spirited 23-year-old makes some of the boldest solo ascents in history. With no cameras and no margin for error, Leclerc’s approach is the essence of solo adventure. With Marc-André Leclerc, Brette Harrington, Peter Mortimer. Directed by Peter Mortimer and Nick Rosen. (1:32) Capitol 16
“Candyman” (R) A “spiritual sequel” to the 1992 horror film “Candyman” that returns to the now-gentrified Chicago neighborhood where the legend began. With Colman Domingo, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Teyonah Parris, Tony Todd, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Vanessa Williams. Written by Jordan Peele, Win Rosenfeld and Nia DaCosta. Directed by Nia DaCosta. (1:31) Capitol 16
NEW! “Copshop” (R) A small town police station becomes the unlikely battleground between two mobster hit men, a rookie cop & a double crossing former wise guy who has no place left to hide. With Toby Huss, Frank Grillo, Ryan O’Nan, Tait Fletcher, Alexis Louder, Gerard Butler. Written by Kurt McLeod, Joe Carnahan and Mark Williams. Directed by Joe Carnahan. (1:48) Capitol 16
NEW! “Cry Macho” A one-time rodeo star and washed-up horse breeder takes a job to bring a man’s young son home and away from his alcoholic mom. On their journey, the horseman finds redemption through teaching the boy what it means to be a good man. With Clint Eastwood, Dwight Yoaham and Fernanda Urrejola. Written by Nick Schenk and N. Richard Nash. Directed by Clint Eastwood. (1:44) Capitol 16
“Free Guy” (PG-13) A bank teller discovers that he’s actually an NPC inside a brutal, open world video game. With Ryan Reynolds, Jodie Comer, Taika Waititi. Written by Matt Lieberman and Zak Penn. Directed by Shawn Levy. (1:55) Capitol 16
“Jungle Cruise” (PG-13) Based on Disneyland’s theme park ride where a small riverboat takes a group of travelers through a jungle filled with dangerous animals and reptiles, but with a supernatural element. With Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt and Edgar Ramírez. Written by Michael Green, Glenn Ficarra, John Requa, John Norville and Josh Goldstein. Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra. (2:07) Capitol 16
“Malignant” (R) Madison is paralyzed by shocking visions of grisly murders, and her torment worsens as she discovers that these waking dreams are in fact terrifying realities. With Annabelle Wallis, Maddie Hasson and George Young. Written by Ingrid Bisu, James Wan and Akela Cooper. Directed by James Wan. (1:51) Capitol 16
“The Night House” (R) A widow begins to uncover her recently deceased husband’s disturbing secrets. With Rebecca Hall, Sarah Goldberg, Vondie Curtis-Hall. Written by Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski. Directed by David Bruckner. (1:48) Capitol 16
“Paw Patrol: The Movie” (G) Ryder and the pups are called to Adventure City to stop Mayor Humdinger from turning the bustling metropolis into a state of chaos. With Iain Armitage, Tyler Perry, Will Brisbin. Written by Bob Barlen, Cal Brunker and Billy Frolick. Directed by Cal Brunker. (1:28) Capitol 16
“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” (PG-13) Shang-Chi, the master of unarmed weaponry-based Kung Fu, is forced to confront his past after being drawn into the Ten Rings organization. With Simi Liu, Awkwafina, Tony Chiu-Wai Leung. Written by Dave Callaham, Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Lanham. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton. (2:12) Capitol 16
“The Suicide Squad” (R) Supervillains Harley Quinn, Bloodsport, Peacemaker and a collection of nutty cons at Belle Reve prison join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X as they are dropped off at the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese. With Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena. Written and directed by James Gunn. (2:12) Capitol 16
OTHER AREA THEATERS
LOVELAND
Metrolux 14
“The Alpinist”
“The Boss Baby: Family Business”
“Candyman”
“Copshop”
“Cry Macho”
“Don’t Breathe 2”
“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”
“Free Guy”
“Jungle Cruise”
“Malignant”
“Paw Patrol: The Movie”
“Respect”
“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”
“Show Me the Father”
FORT COLLINS
Cinemark 16
“The Alpinist”
“The Card Counter”
“Copshop”
“Cry Macho”
“Free Guy”
“Jungle Cruise”
“Malignant”
“Paw Patrol: The Movie”
“Queenpins”
“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”
“Show Me the Father”
“Stillwater”
The Lyric
“The Alpinist”
“Blue Bayou”
“The Card Counter”