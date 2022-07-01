It isn’t the Fourth of July without an extravagant aerial payload.
That means that all the grilling, drinking and family bonding in the warm summer night just isn’t complete without a big bang filling the sky with multicolored explosions of aggressive American independence.
Keep it close to home
As is tradition, the city of Cheyenne, in partnership with Cheyenne Frontier Days, will present a massive fireworks display over the city on the night of July 4, starting at 9:35 p.m. Typically, residents can gather at Frontier Park to watch the show, but due to ongoing construction leading up to the rodeo, the park will be closed this year.
Luckily, residents can get a good view from pretty much any elevated vantage point or wide open space. Wyoming Department of Transportation and Laramie County School District 1 have each offered their parking lots as viewing locations.
KFBC radio station will be broadcasting an accompanying patriotic soundtrack on 1240 AM or 97.5 FM throughout the show. Carey Avenue will also be closed to through traffic beginning at 3 p.m.
In-state festivities
Laramie undergoes a sort of transformation come Monday.
A number of streets in downtown will be closed prior to the 10 p.m. “Fire in the Sky” fireworks show, where just over 300 shells will be launched by the veteran pyrotechnical engineer Dave Akers, who’s been programming the display for 32 years.
Fireworks are launched from the area between 22nd Street and Armory Road, so set up in one of the surrounding parks recommended by the city – LaPrele Park, Cirrus Sky Trail, Fraternity and Sorority Row or Jacoby Golf Course. Really, any park or wide open space works just, as well, as long as you’ve got a clear view of the night sky.
However, the ideal location might be Washington Park.
“Fire in the Sky” coincides with the yearly “Freedom Has A Birthday” celebration in Washington Park from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. There will be live bands, vendors and family friendly activities set up throughout the park.
Or, travel north for the 307 Fireworks Festival in Casper.
This free event is hosted at the Ford Wyoming Center and features a setup of local Casper businesses, food vendors, community competitions – like a corn hole tournament and kid’s sidewalk chalk contest – and live music performances.
The highlight, of course, is the massive fireworks display to cap off a day of celebration. The event will be held on July 4 from 4-10 p.m.
Colorado community fun
On Saturday, July 2, the city of Fort Collins, Colorado, is resuming regularly scheduled operations for its annual old-fashioned community picnic to celebrate Independence Day.
In City Park, catch food trucks, free live music and other themed events from 3-9:30 p.m. in a day that concludes in the city fireworks display. The real treasure of heading just a bit south for the Fourth is the events surrounding the main traditions associated with our country’s holiday.
Aside from outdoor actives and everyday liveries of Old Town Fort Collins, there will also be an Independence Day parade that begins at 10 a.m on Mountain Avenue. The more athletically inclined might be interested in waking up even earlier for the Firecracker 5k, which starts at 7:30 a.m.
Check out the Stars and Stripes Golf Tournament at the City Park Nine golf course. The City Park pool will also have special hours if anyone is looking to escape the heat.
Big city celebration
Sunday, July 3, will be an incredibly busy day in the Denver metropolis, but when planned carefully, it might serve as the perfect escape to the big city.
There are plenty of daytime distractions, from bar crawling the colorful RiNo district to sightseeing at historic Larimer Square. Above all else, make time for the Independence Eve fireworks show, the biggest display on the Front Range.
If you are making the trip, plan it carefully.
This event takes place in the heart of downtown Denver, with fireworks being launched from the roof of the amphitheater in Civic Center Park. Gates to the park open at 4 p.m., live music begins at 6 p.m., and food trucks will be available as the crowd gathers on the lawn to celebrate.
The show begins between 9:15 and 9:30 p.m. If you’re looking to take a trip for this one, plan on parking some distance away and hoofing it from there. In the past, this event has drawn around 100,000 attendees.
Personal pyrotechnics
Only “sparklers, smoke bombs and novelties” are permitted within Cheyenne city limits. Any arial projectile, from bottle rockets to Roman candles, are prohibited.
It’s possible to receive a citation or fine for being in possession of consumer fireworks, so unless you have a safe location in the county with the owner’s permission, leave it to the professionals this year.