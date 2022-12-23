ENTER-MOVIE-SPIDERMAN-ACROSS-SPIDERVERSE-POSTER-MCT

The new movie poster for “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” brings backs a fan favorite: Scarlet Spider. Sony Pictures

 Sony Pictures

Think about that meme where Spider-Man is pointing at Spider-Man. Now, multiply it by 12 or 13.

That’s roughly how many web-slinging spider-like heroes were revealed Tuesday in Marvel’s poster for the much-anticipated animated feature “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” the sequel to 2018’s Oscar-winning “Into the Spider-Verse.”

