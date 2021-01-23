Flatirons Food Film Festival goes virtual, becomes more accessible

When was the last time you dug into a truly delicious meal? Imagine the texture of the entree and the intricacies of its taste. Whether it was savory or sweet, complicated or simple, Flatirons Food Film Festival Executive Director Julia Joun is hoping to recreate that experience in cinematic form.
“I hope viewers will feel refreshed, and that their time with us reminds them of a good meal: satisfying, tasty and worth savoring,” she said.
The eighth annual Boulder, Colorado-based event has gone virtual this year due to COVID-19, but rather than being upset by the cancellation of in-person activities, Joun is choosing to view the pivot as a blessing. All but one of the 10 feature films and three short film programs can be viewed anywhere in the U.S. using the festival’s virtual platform (which integrates film, livestreams and box office functions) and the majority can be viewed internationally, making the eight-day event from Jan. 28-Feb. 5 even more accessible than normal.
Joun said the decision to go virtual was made after the success of the festival’s Dinner and a Movie events held throughout the spring, summer and fall, which paired a to-go meal offered by a Denver or Boulder restaurant with a movie that followed a similar theme (a movie set in France would be paired with a traditional French meal, for example).
“The festival is all about food, and it’s a multi-dimensional experience,” she said. “You’re watching the film and actually eating food and listening to speakers. … We didn’t want to give up on a festival, that’s the long and short of it, and our idea is to really do this and translate it.”
For the first time in its history, FFFF will offer some sort of talk after nearly every film, including discussions, Q&As and other lectures spotlighting filmmakers and restaurateurs from across North America. Joun is particularly looking forward to the Q&A following the 2018 documentary “Funke‘’ (streaming 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 31 for $12) about famed pasta maestro Even Funke. Funke himself will participate in the talk, which will center on his extraordinary career comeback.
“I told him, ‘Look, there is nobody better suited to tell your story than you,’ and he finally decided to participate after nine months of pursuing him,” Joun said.
Fred Morin, co-owner of Anthony Bourdain-beloved Joe Beef restaurant in Montreal, is another big name on the roster. Morin will participate in a discussion and Q&A (led by Denver food journalist Andra Zeppelin) after the fictional film “Vatel,” which follows Master Chef François Vatel after he’s “plunged into aristocratic intrigue and romance.” The film is part of the festival’s live opening night festivities, which also include a Opera from the Court of the Sun King concert at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28. For $15, festival-goers can enjoy this pre-movie performance by Opera on Tap Colorado, which will feature opera by Jean-Baptiste Lully, whose music was played in the court of King Louis XIV.
Joun is also excited to have the critically acclaimed drama (which has been the subject of much Oscar buzz) “First Cow” on the schedule. The film follows a “skilled cook who travels west and joins a group of fur trappers in the Oregon territory. Later, he finds true connection with King-Lu, who is also seeking his fortune.” For $12, anyone in any country can view the film at 7:30 p.m. MST Saturday, Jan. 30. Orion Lee, co-lead actor of the film, will participate in a post-screening discussion.
Events will also be recorded for attendees to “attend” at a later date throughout the eight-day festival if they are unable to attend the live screening. This on-demand feature is perfect for parents or other busy adults who want to get in on the fun, but can’t bite into the festival until later, Joun said.
In addition to paid Virtual Film Passes, Virtual Ticket Packs and single tickets for individual events, the schedule also includes free events such as the children’s Puppet-Making for Everyone workshop (led by master puppet maker Cory Gilstrap of the Denver School of the Arts) and Food Geeks Trivia Night (hosted by ROOT Marketing and PR Owner Kuvy Ax). The schedule also includes affordable pay-what-you-can events (with a minimum donation of $2.50 to cover costs) like the Local Restaurants and the Pandemic discussion with famed sommelier Bobby Stuckey and co-founder of the Good Food 100 Restaurant List Sara Brito.
The new FFFF Virtual Lounge Facebook group will allow attendees to compare notes with fellow virtual viewers.
“It’s where people can share their experiences, so you can discuss with not only the people in your circle,” Joun said. “When you go to a film festival, especially at the Telluride Film Festival, everyone is always talking to each other – even riding on the gondola, people are talking.”
The goal is to reach even more people with this first-ever virtual event, Joun added.
“We are not an elitist event, we are a community event, so we try to make a lot of the festival accessible for people who want or need to attend,” she said. “We have something for everyone, and … that’s one of the advantages of virtual, you can bring the festival to the people.”
Note: Because Cheyenne is too far from Denver to participate in the Dinner and a Movie options, Joun recommends Wyoming attendees purchase a concession-like treat box from The Inventing Room, which can be mailed anywhere.