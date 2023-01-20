Cheyenne and Laramie County
Dueling Pianos @ the Metropolitan
– Jan. 20, 7:30 p.m. Laugh and sing along in an evening of musical entertainment by two dueling pianists directed by your requests. The Metropolitan Downtown, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022
Symphony Underground with Ten Cent Stranger
– Jan. 20, 8 p.m. $35-$45. Cheyenne Symphony and Maestro William Intriligator hit the stage of The Lincoln with the members of Ten Cent Stranger for a concert event you won’t want to miss. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Audubon Field Trip
– Jan. 21, leave at 8 a.m. from the Lions Park parking lot. Take a free visit to Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge. Participants will drive the refuge’s loop road looking for bison, prairie dogs, bald eagles, and other raptors and wintering birds. Registration is free but please sign up with Grant Frost, 307-343-2024
Winter Farmers' Market
– Jan. 21, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Local and regional vendors sell their produce, honey, jams, meat, bakery and specialty items, and much more. Cheyenne Depot, 121 W. 15th St. 307-222-9542
Movie Music Matinee
– Jan. 21, 2:30 p.m. Bring the entire family to enjoy music from hit films including "Encanto," "Harry Potter," "Jurassic Park," "Star Wars" and more. Costumes encouraged. Lobby activities begin at 1:30 p.m. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-637-6363
"Profiles in Courage" Book Signing
Jan. 22, 2:30-4 p.m. Rodger McDaniel will hold a signing of his new book, “Profiles in Courage: Standing Against the Wyoming Wind.” The book tells the stories of 13 people or groups of people who have exhibited extraordinary courage in Wyoming history. McDaniel will also hold a brief talk. Willow Room, Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Stories & Conversations about Bias
– Jan. 24, 7 p.m. Free. Learn from stories to better understand others. Explore perspectives about bias based on race, religion, culture and national origin. Share personal experiences in small groups guided by key questions. Come with your curiosity and your experiences. Cottonwood Room, Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561. Register in advance at https://tinyurl.com/ethnicstories
Open Mic Night at Blue Raven
– Jan. 25, 7-10 p.m. A musical open mic night, presented in collaboration with Wyoming Wave Studios. Blue Raven Brewery, 209 E. 18th St. 307-369-1978
MUSH! With Noggin the Sled Dog and Her Human
– Jan. 26, 6:30-8 p.m. Have you ever wondered what it feels like to ride the runners behind a team of dogs? Steering a loaded sled through mountainous terrain while crossing the vast Alaskan tundra? Learn what it takes to care for a team of Alaskan huskies as musher Karen Land will answer these questions and more when she and Noggin the Alaskan husky visit the library. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
CLTP presents "Women of Broadway"
– Jan. 27-28, 7 p.m. $30. An evening of music, dance and fun. This performance features some of Broadway's biggest hits, live and silent auctions, a cash bar, a snack bar and more. Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-6543
40th Anniversary Glass Art Celebration
– Jan. 31-April 1, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. A showcase of regional glass artists from Colorado and Wyoming. The Botanic Gardens will be displaying glass art in its second floor hallway space. Free, so come and look as often as you like and bring a friend. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Open Mic Night at Blue Raven
– Feb. 1, 7-10 p.m. A musical open mic night, presented in collaboration with Wyoming Wave Studios. Blue Raven Brewery, 209 E. 18th St. 307-369-1978
Cheyenne Creativity Center Open House and Reception
– Feb. 3, 5-8 p.m. Free. Arts Cheyenne's new Creativity Center will be the featured venue for the February Artwalk. Learn all about The Center, see an exhibition of many local artists and enjoy food to the sound of local music. Cheyenne Creativity Center, 1620 Thomes Ave. 307-222-4091
Wake Up to Heart Health
– Feb. 4, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. $25. Cheyenne Regional Medical Center and the CRMC Foundation are hosting the 14th annual Wake Up to Heart Health event. The focus is to “Eat Well. Move More. Live Longer.” Keynote speaker is CRMC cardiologist Dr. Vipul Madhwani. A continental breakfast, heart-healthy lunch and a shopping bag with giveaways are included. Blue Community Events Center, 2401 E. Pershing Blvd. Register by calling 307-633-7667 or visiting cheyenneregional.org/wakeup.
Wyoming State Museum Family Day
– Feb. 4, 10 a.m-2 p.m. We may have some long, cold winters, but we also know how to make the best out of it. Join the State Museum to learn how people across the state work to keep winter fun and safe for everyone in Wyoming, and get inspired about how you and your family can enjoy the unique winter activities nature offers. Wyoming State Museum, 2301 Central Ave. 307-777-7022
The Black Excellence Project
– Feb. 4, noon-3 p.m. Free. In celebration of Black History Month, come and see a photographed art exhibit of over 35 Black-owned businesses/entrepreneurs of Cheyenne, Wyoming. Featuring musicians, event planners, hairstylists, chefs and more. The Louise Event Venue, 110 E. 17th St. 307-220-1474
Basil Vendryes and William David
– Feb. 5, 2:30p.m. Working on their third CD, Vendryes and David combine their virtuosity on viola and piano to delight audiences across Colorado and into Wyoming. This concert will be based on music by American composers. Both Basil and William are professional musicians in Denver. Central High School Auditorium, 5500 Education Drive. 307-635-0833
Alzheimer's and Dementia Educational Series: Effective Communication Strategies
– Feb. 7, 11 a.m.- 1p.m. This program teaches caregivers to decode verbal and behavioral communication by someone with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. Participants will leave with strategies for meaningful connection with people in early, middle, and late stage dementia. Attendees can participate in person or via Zoom. Visit https://bit.ly/AlzLaramieCounty to register and receive Zoom information. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Artists Study: Basquiat and Ringgold
– Feb. 7, 4-5 p.m. Grades K-6. In celebration of Black History Month, join us as we explore the art of Jean-Michel Basquiat and Faith Ringgold through books, art appreciation and art projects. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Speed Friending
– Feb. 9, 6-7:30 p.m. Are you new to town? Trying to meet new people? Join us for a casual night of “speed friending” and meet a new pal! Feel free to bring friends or join us individually. Snacks and supplies for Valentine’s–or anti-Valentine’s–cards will be provided. Visit lclsonline.org/calendar/ to reserve your spot. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Open Jam Night
– Feb. 9, 7 p.m. Free. The Lincoln Theatre is hosting its monthly Open Jam Night. Musicians are encouraged to bring their guitar, bass, etc., and come jam with other local musicians! Backline provided. A full bar will be available for those who just want to come and watch. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
14th Annual Chili Challenge
– Feb. 10, 5-8 p.m. If you have a chili that’s up for the challenge (red, white, green or vegetarian), Boys & Girls Club of Cheyenne needs your help to make this the most mouthwatering competition yet. This year’s theme is “Chili Around the World." Event Center at Archer, 3801 Archer Parkway. 307-633-4672
Sugarhill Gang @ The Lincoln
– Feb. 10, 8 p.m. In 1979, Sugarhill Gang crashed through the walls of the urban cities and into the mainstream of society with the first worldwide rap hit, "Rapper's Delight." The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
CLTP presents "Anne of Green Gables"
– Feb. 10-12, 16-19, 24-26. Thursday-Friday, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, 2 p.m. This new dramatization captures the charm and excitement of L.M. Montgomery's enduring classic about an orphan girl, Anne Shirley, from her first encounter with her austere guardian to her thrilling graduation from Queen's Academy. Mary Godfrey Playhouse, 2706 E. Pershing Blvd. 307-638-6543
Girl Gang Galentines Brunch
– Feb. 11, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. us for brunch, mimosas, games, prizes and gossip. Grab your gals and lets celebrate friendships and the strong, independent women we all are. It’s all about self love, so we partnered w/ Sunshine Plant Co. to make self watering planters. The Louise Event Venue, 110 E. 17th St. 307-220-1474
Black Tooth Chili Cook-Off
– Feb. 11, 2-6 p.m. A free-to-enter chili cook-off where the winners are chosen by customers and Black Tooth staff. Black Tooth Brewing Co., 520 W. 19th Street. 307-514-0362
Ongoing
Boys & Girls Club of Cheyenne Art & Photography Exhibit
– Through Feb. 5, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Visit the second floor of the library to enjoy the incredible creativity of Boys & Girls Club members! Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Abstraction/Ancestors/Altered Books
– Through Feb. 9, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. On pages removed from antique books, artist Jennie Kiessling combines practicing abstract art with the story of her Italian ancestors through the words of her family. Her work encourages viewers to consider their own family’s stories and words. Visit Clay Paper Scissors Gallery in downtown Cheyenne to view the companion exhibit, Abstractions/Ancestors/Paintings. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Laramie and Greater Wyoming
3rd Annual Jerky Competition
– Jan 28, 3 p.m. $25 to enter, $5 to taste and judge. Bring a batch of your best homemade jerky or any processed meats to get judged. Entry fees go to the winner of each category. Bond's Brewing Co., 411 S. Second St. 307-460-3385
Winter Moose Day
– Feb. 11. Volunteers adopt survey routes and ski or snowshoe those routes to record all observations of moose or signs of moose. These can include tracks/hoofprints in snow, bed areas, scat droppings and browse on aspen and willows. To survey while moose are most active, participants are asked to get to their routes as early as dawn and to complete their surveys by noon. Training required. Visit http://www.wyobiodiversity.org/ for more information. Berry Biodiversity Conservation Center, University of Wyoming, 1000 E. University Ave. 307-766-6240
Fort Collins, Colorado
The Secret Sisters @ Washington's
– Jan. 21, 7 p.m. This is the Alabama-based duo’s second release for New West Records. Like its predecessor, 2017’s Grammy-nominated "You Don’t Own Me Anymore," the record was produced by Brandi Carlile and Phil and Tim Hanseroth. Washington's, 132 Laporte Ave. 970-232-952
Samantha Fish @ The Aggie
– Jan. 22, 8 p.m. $27.50-$32.50. The award-winning singer/songwriter and blues guitarist brings power to her self-expression. Aggie Theatre, 204 S. College Ave. 970-482-8300
Not a Phase: Emo Comedy Game Show
– Jan. 25, 7:30 p.m. Join hosts Britt Boyd and BK Sharad for a night of nostalgia, comedy and games. Wear your best emo outfit for a chance to win special prizes and giveaways. The Comedy Fort, 167 N. College Ave. 970-232-9288
Sean Patton @ the Comedy Fort
– Jan. 26-28, 7 and 9 p.m. One of the first national headliners to visit the Fort when it opened. One of the best doing it. The Comedy Fort, 167 N. College Ave. 970-232-9288
Algiers @ Washington's
– Jan 26, 7 p.m. Holed up in their native Atlanta, Algiers – who have built one of the most exciting catalogs and cult followings of recent years – gathered a posse of like-minded artists to create their fourth album, "SHOOK." Washington's, 132 Laporte Ave. 970-232-9525
My Blue Sky (Allman Brothers Band Tribute) @ The Aggie
– Jan. 28, 8 p.m. Award winning My Blue Sky is comprised of 7 experienced Colorado musicians that all share the passion and love of the music of the Allman Brothers Band (and family of bands). Aggie Theatre, 204 S. College Ave. 970-482-8300
Kei Ito: "The Beginning, in the land Around me"
– Through April 2. A solo exhibition featuring the work of multimedia artist Kei Ito. The five individual projects presented span work Ito completed between 2020-23 that converge on and center around his own nuclear heritage as a third generation hibakusha – atomic bomb victim. CSU Gregory Allicar Museum of Art, 1400 Remington St. 970-491-1989
Clementine + Hospital Socks @ The Aggie
– Feb 3, 8 p.m. $15-$18. A pack of local bands show up for this showcase. Aggie Theatre, 204 S. College Ave. 970-482-8300
Lost In The Woods 2023
– Feb. 11, 8 p.m.-12 a.m. $75. A night in New York City is no longer going to put you in financial debt! Spend an evening in the city that never sleeps sipping sours, dancing and eating. New Belgium Brewing, 500 Linden Street. 970-221-0524
Taylor Fest @ the Aggie
– Feb. 11, 8 p.m. Taylor Fest is back. This is a party for Swifties by Swifties, where everyone is the main character. Taylor Fest will be playing through Taylor Swift's extensive discography as you dance the night away. Everything from Debut to Midnights, as well as deep cuts and collaborations. Aggie Theatre, 204 S. College Ave. 970-482-8300
Old Firehouse Books presents Katee Robert
– Feb. 13, 6 p.m. Bestselling author Katee Robert will give a talk to celebrate the release of "Radiant Sin," the latest entry in her Dark Olympus series. The Lyric, 1209 N. College Ave. 970-426-6767
Brian Regan @ Lincoln Center
– Feb. 21, 7:30 p.m. Critics, fans and fellow comedians agree: Brian Regan is one of the most respected comedians in the country, with Vanity Fair calling him “The funniest stand-up alive.” Lincoln Center Performance Hall, 417 W. Magnolia St. 970-221-6730
Legally Blonde @ Lincoln Center
– Mar. 9-11, 7:30 p.m.; additional 2 p.m. show on Saturday. The story follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes, sexism, snobbery and scandal in pursuit of her dreams, and proves that you can be legally blonde and still the smartest person in the room. Lincoln Center Performance Hall, 417 W. Magnolia St. 970-221-6730
Boulder, Colorado
Erin Hyunhee Kang: A Home in Between
– Through Feb. 19, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Painter, graphic designer and illustrator Erin Hyunhee Kang is driven by observed spaces of diaspora as metaphors for her life and identity. Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art, 1750 13th St. 303-443-2122
Winter Craft Beer Festival
– Feb. 25, 1-5 p.m. $45. Come and drink some of the best beers in the world. This event hosts breweries from all over Colorado and the country that bring some of the best flavors around. Folsom Field at the University of Colorado, 2400 Colorado Ave. 303-748-3478
Denver
National Western Stock Show
– Through Jan. 22. The National Western Stock Show, established in 1906, is the premier livestock, rodeo and horse show in the nation, serving agricultural producers and consumers throughout the world. A nationally recognized western heritage and entertainment event, the stock show hosts one of the world’s richest regular-season professional rodeos, one of the country’s largest horse shows and Colorado’s largest western trade show. National Western Complex, 4655 Humboldt St. 303-296-6977
Colter Wall @ Mission Ballroom
– Jan. 19-20, 9 p.m. $32-$79.95. The Saskatchewan native has been a force in folk-country music for nearly a decade. The Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St. 720-577-6884
The Velveteers @ the Bluebird
– Jan. 20, 8 p.m. $22.50. The Velveteers are an American Rock trio from Denver that is the epiphany of punk, with the aggressive sound of 21-year-old guitarist and lead singer Demi Demitro and her two drummers. Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Ave. 303-377-1666
To Kill A Mockingbird on Broadway
– Jan 24-Feb. 5, 7:30 p.m.; additional 2 p.m shows on Saturdays and Sundays. The newest adaptation of the prize-winning novel has received critical acclaim. Written by Aaron Sorkin and directed by Tony Award winner Bartlett Sher. Denver Center for the Performing Arts, 1101 13th St. 303-893-4000
The Dirty South: Contemporary Art, Material Culture, and the Sonic Impulse
– Through Feb. 5, museum hours. Explores the aesthetic legacies and traditions of Black culture in the African American South, as seen through the lens of contemporary Black musical expression. This groundbreaking exhibition, lauded by critics from The New York Times and the Los Angeles Times, argues for the importance of the American South and Black culture as critical to our understanding of America’s past, present, and future. Museum of Contemporary Art, Denver, 1485 Delgany St. 303-298-7554
JID + SMINO @ Mission Ballroom
– Feb. 10, 8 p.m. The critically acclaimed American rappers are teaming up for a must-see concert. The Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St. 720-577-6884
The Roots and Big K.R.I.T. @ Mission Ballroom
– Feb. 24, 8 p.m. Rescheduled from Dec. 27. Formed in 1987 in Philadelphia, the legendary Roots Crew, consists of Black Thought, Ahmir “?uestlove” Thompson, Kamal Gray, F. Knuckles, Captain Kirk Douglas, Damon Bryson and James Poyser. Having previously released 12 projects, The Roots have become one of the best known and most respected hip-hop acts in the business. The Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St. 720-577-6884
Dressy Bessy/Waiting Room @ The Hi-Dive
– Feb. 24, 8 p.m. A lineup of big-time Denver outfits are taking the stage. Features Friends of Cesar Romero and Pink Lady Monster. Hi-Dive, 7 South Broadway. 303-733-0230
Riley Green @ Mission Ballroom
– Feb. 26, 7:30 p.m. Born in Jacksonville, Alabama, Riley Green was raised on the sounds of traditional country, bluegrass and Southern gospel music. The Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St. 720-577-6884
Viagra Boys @ the Ogden
– Feb. 27, 8 p.m. Viagra Boys is a Swedish punk band from Stockholm. Formed in 2015, the six-man band started exploring its very own lane in what would become to be called "ugly gonzo" post-punk. Ogden Theatre, 935 E. Colfax Ave. 303-832-1874