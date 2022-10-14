Cheyenne and Laramie County
Crafty Family Challenge with artist Georgia Rowswell
– Oct. 14, 4-6 p.m. Join the library for this special Crafty Family Challenge. They will be hosting Wyoming artist Georgia Rowswell, and participants will be constructing fabric rings that will be used as an interactive art piece. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-778-8561
COMEA House Fundraiser
– Oct. 14, 5-9 p.m. Volunteers from the COMEA House and Resource Center will be on site to raise money for their cause. There will be a food truck, live music and raffles. A portion of the profit from each sale will go to the COMEA House. Blue Raven Brewery Co., 209 E. 18th St.. 307-369-1978
Boys and Girls Club of Cheyenne Dancing with the Stars 2022
– Oct. 14, 5:30 p.m. $75 for watch party, $25 for virtual access. With the popular event sold out, tickets for either a virtual viewing or a watch party are now available for those wishing to catch this year’s Dancing with the Stars. Little America Hotel and Resort, 2800 W. Lincolnway. 307-778-6674
CFD Old West Museum Paranormal Tours
– Oct. 14, 6:30 p.m. Things are getting spooky at the museum. Experience a science-focused paranormal tour with Haunting Across America. CFD Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-7290
Julie & John Pennell in Concert
– Oct. 14, 7-9 p.m. The singer-songwriter duo will perform songs from their new album. Their instruments include guitar, bass, piano, trumpet, banjo, mandolin and dulcimer. Don’t miss the chance to catch these two artists in concert. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-778-8561
Randy’s Cheeseburger Picnic
– Oct. 14, 8:15-10:15 p.m. $25-$50. Based on the character from the hit program “Trailer Park Boys,” Randy’s Cheeseburger Picnic brings non-stop laughter and audience interaction. A bit of stand-up, a bit of silly contests, some classic Randy punch lines and a chance to meet your favorite “Trailer Park Boys” cast member. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Cheyenne Audubon Field Trip
– Oct. 15, leaving from Lions Park parking lot at 8 a.m., heading to Colorado State University’s Environmental Learning Center in Fort Collins. The 212-acre property offers visitors the opportunity to explore four distinct ecosystems: riparian, cottonwood forest, wetland and grassland. Expect to see waterfowl and a variety of other birds, including some summer birds, like the Yellow-rumped Warbler. 307-287-4953
3rd Annual Fall Festival Canned Food Drive
– Oct. 15, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. A food drive and craft fair with more than 40 different vendors. Community Events Center at Blue World Headquarters, 2401 E. Pershing Blvd.
Struggle Jennings @ The Outlaw
– Oct. 15, 6 p.m. Growing up as a black sheep in his family, he fought his way out of the streets of West Nashville and into the studio, where he would create the foundation for what has become his personal contribution to the Jennings family legacy – rap-country. The Outlaw Saloon, 312 S. Greeley Highway. 307-635-7552
SWCS presents Todd Dereemer and Friends
– Oct. 15, 7:30 p.m. $20. Cheyenne guitarist/singer/songwriter Todd Dereemer, along with a few of his fellow musicians, will perform Dereemer’s original music and other tunes during this first concert of the Southeast Wyoming Concert Series. Central High School Auditorium, 5500 Education Drive. 307-214-7076
Halloween Cookie Decorating Party
– Oct. 16, 12-2 p.m. $24. Ages 4 and older. Kates Cookie Shed will provide four per person cookies for a decorating event featuring music, pictures and drinks. Reserve a spot by texting number of participants to 307-220-1474. The Louise Event Venue, 110 E. 17th St. 307-220-1474
Community Science with Cheyenne Audubon
– Oct. 18, 7 p.m. Zach Hutchinson, Audubon Rockies’ community science coordinator, will talk about past, current and future community science projects conducted by Audubon Rockies and its partners. He will focus on projects in Wyoming, but will also touch on projects occurring outside of the state that might be used in the Cowboy State in the future. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-287-4953
Open Mic Night at Blue Raven
– Oct. 19, 7-10 p.m. A musical open mic night, presented in collaboration with Wyoming Wave Studios. Blue Raven Brewery, 209 E. 18th St. 307-369-1978
ArtFest
– Oct. 20-Nov. 30, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Enjoy painting, photography, sculpture and more by artists age 50+ at the 23rd Annual ArtFest. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-778-8561
Sit, Stay, READ! Read to a Therapy Dog
– Oct. 20, 4-5 p.m. Grades K-6. Everyone loves to hear a story, even our four-pawed friends. Come in to the library and practice reading aloud to one of our community’s therapy dogs. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-778-8561
The Purple Society Meeting
– Oct. 20, 6-7 p.m. Join members of the LBGTQ+ and allies community. This group meets to chat about LGBTQ+ related issues, work on crafts and enjoy some snacks in a safe environment. This group seeks to offer understanding, support and acceptance. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Lunch and Learn
– Oct. 21, noon. Join Maestro William Intriligator and guest pianist Sara Buechner for an informal and entertaining discussion including musical insights about the upcoming concert. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-778-8561
Booklovers Bash
– Oct. 21, 5:30 p.m. $100. Kathleen O’Neal Gear & W. Michael Gear will give give a presentation on their work. They are New York Times bestselling authors and nationally award-winning archaeologists with 18 million copies of their works printed worldwide. Little America Hotel & Resort, 2800 W. Lincolnway. 307-773-7217
Wyoming Wave x Ernie November Benefit Show
– Oct. 21, 7 p.m. Donation required. Ernie November and Wyoming Wave is teaming up for a suicide prevention show, with all proceeds going to Grace For 2 Brothers. Wyoming Wave will bring a flurry of wordsmiths to Ernie November for their first full blown hip-hop show. Features some of Cheyenne’s hardest working artists, such as Bone-C, Young Fredrick, Savage Green, Ali3nation, Pocketbook Prophet and VanteSlayedIt. Ernie November, 217 W. Lincolnway. 307-632-6867
Dueling Pianos @ the Metropolitan
– Oct. 21, 8 p.m. Come laugh and sing along in an evening of musical entertainment by two dueling pianists directed by your requests. The Metropolitan Downtown, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022
Snakehips @ The Lincoln
– Oct. 21, 8 p.m. Across their 10-year career, Oliver Lee and James Carter have amassed billions of streams and record sales, performed on the main stages of the world’s biggest festivals and cultivated a global following in the process. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Halloween Harvest Market 2022
– Oct. 22-25, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Vendors offering unique and handmade items, Trunk or Treat and Halloween Carnival Games. Event Center at Archer, 3801 Archer Pkwy. 307-633-4672
VFW Craft and Flea Market Show
– Oct. 22, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Support local veterans by shopping for different crafts, including jewelry, crocheted items, candles and more. Lunch will be available. VFW 1881, 2816 E. Seventh St. 307-632-4053
Local Author Celebration
– Oct. 22, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Meet your favorite local authors or find a new one. Authors from around the region will gather in the library to sell and sign books. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Poetry Reading and Signing
– Oct. 22, 1-3 p.m. “Mountain Song” is Nicholas Trandahl’s fourth poetry collection and offers up poems of wildness and prayer. The Hawthorn Tree, 112 E. 17th St. 307-369-4446
2022 Boo Ball
– Oct. 22, 6-11 p.m. An annual 21+ costume party hosted by Leadership Cheyenne, with all proceeds being donated to local beautification projects for downtown Cheyenne. This year’s theme is “Roaring ‘20s.” Laramie County Community College, 1400 E. College Drive. 307-421-7261
CSO presents ‘Arabian Nights’
– Oct. 22, 7:30 p.m. $10-$50. The Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra opens its 2022-23 season with “Arabian Nights.” The audience will experience Rimsky-Korsakov’s Scheherazade. Plus, pianist Sara Buechner will performs Rachmaninoff’s Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-778-8561
Dueling Pianos @ the Metropolitan
– Oct. 22, 8 p.m. Come laugh and sing along in an evening of musical entertainment by two dueling pianists directed by your requests. The Metropolitan Downtown, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022
Ace Hood @ The Lincoln
– Oct. 22, 8 p.m. The rapper that brought the world “Bugatti” and “Hustle” will give a performance. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
St. Paul’s Fall Turkey Dinner
– Oct. 23, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. $15 for adults. Proceeds from this community dinner benefit the St. Paul Catholic Church scholarship fund. Pine Bluffs Community Center, 708 Lawson Street, Pine Bluffs. 307-245-3761
Cheyenne Capital Chorale performance
– Oct. 23, 3 p.m. The group kicks off its new season with its fall concert, “The Letter.” First United Methodist Church, 108 E. 18th St. 307-757-6390
Kendall Street Company w/Tenth Mountain Division
– Oct. 23, 7-9 p.m. $12. Kendall Street Company is a jam-alt rock band based out of Charlottesville, Virginia. From late-night jam sessions at the University of Virginia to main stages at venues and festivals throughout the country, Kendall Street Company has entered a world of jazz-grass infused psychedelic music. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Tom Segura @ the Civic Center
– Oct. 27, 7 p.m. One of the biggest names in stand-up comedy. Segura has four Netflix specials under his belt – “Ball Hog” (2020), “Disgraceful” (2018), “Mostly Stories” (2016) and “Completely Normal” (2014). Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-637-6200
Wheel of Fortune Live!
– Oct. 27, 7:30 p.m. Starting at $35. A live recreation of the hit game show. Take a spin to solve the puzzles in person. Guests can try out to go on stage and play at every show. Audience members will be randomly selected to win cash and prizes. This is not a broadcast event. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-637-6200
Haunted Library
– Oct. 28, 6-7:45 p.m. Grades 3-6 and families. School is out, and so are the ghouls. Drop in for a frighteningly good time. Bring your friends or come alone if you dare. Last group will be admitted at 7:45 p.m. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
CFD Old West Museum Paranormal Tours
– Oct. 28, 6:30 p.m. Things are getting spooky at the museum. Experience a science-focused paranormal tour with Haunting Across America. CFD Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-7290
