Cheyenne and Laramie County
”Nightmare on 17th Street” Haunted House
– Oct. 15-16, 7-11 p.m. $10. Military discount with military ID. Are you ready to get your scare on? Please, no one under 8 years of age, pregnant ladies, or anyone with heart problems for your safety! Knights of Pythias Lodge, 312½ W. 17th St. 307-214-0322
Street Railway Trolley “Frightseeing” Tours
– Oct. 15-17, 6 and 8 p.m. $15. After-hour trolley tours that cover the haunted history of Cheyenne. Visit sites like the Historic Train depot, Deming Elementary, the Atlas theatre, and the Wyoming State Capitol. Cheyenne Depot, One Depot Square, 121 W. 15th St. 307-778-3133
{h3 class=”wcs-modal__title”}Free! Lunch and Learn: Intriligator, Eisenberg, Walker & Guzzo{/h3}
– Oct. 15, noon. Join Maestro William Intriligator, guest conductor Avlana Eisenberg, and guest composers Gwyneth Walker and Anne Guzzo for an informal and entertaining discussion, including musical insights about the upcoming concert. Cottonwood Room, Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave or livestreamed on CSO’s Facebook page. 307-778-8561
Women in Music Roundtable
– Oct. 15, 5-7 p.m. Free. Join CSO’s Maestro William Intriligator, Guest Conductor Avlana Eisenberg, Guest Composer Gwyneth Walker and women musicians of the CSO for a unique and entertaining roundtable discussion moderated by UW Professor of Composition and Music Theory Anne Guzzo. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-778-8561
True Troupe’s “Wrights of Wyoming”
– Oct. 15, 6:30 p.m. Traci Maher directs this part virtual, part in-person annual play festival consisting of several local performers reading new works by local playwrights. www.truetroupe.com
Comedy Show Featuring Lisa Lane
– Oct. 15, doors at 7:30 p.m., show starts at 8 p.m. $15. Titled “Beyond Mama Bear: How to survive the balancing act of parenting teenagers,” this show is sure to resonate with parents or anyone who’s been around teens. Tickets are available through www.DillingersWyo.com. Food trucks and drinks available before and during the show. Dillinger’s, 1601 Central Ave. 307-212-8402
Dueling Pianos at The Metropolitan
– Oct. 15, 7:45 p.m, doors at 7:30 p.m. $20 by reservation. Laugh and sing along in an evening of musical entertainment by two dueling pianists directed by your requests! Tickets can be purchased for tables of 2, 4, 6, 8 or 10 guests per table. The Metropolitan Downtown, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022
Local Authors Day
– Oct. 16, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. All ages. Meet your favorite local authors or find a new one! Authors from around the region will gather in the library to sell and sign books. Cottonwood Room, Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Scotty Austin with Trash the Brand Concert
– Oct. 16, doors at 6 p.m., concert 7-10 p.m. $20. Enjoy this live performance by Parson, Tennessee rocker and former Saving Abel lead singer Scotty Austin, featuring his band, Trash the Brand. Terry Bison Ranch (indoors), 51 I-25 Service Road. scottyaustinofficial.com
True Troupe’s “Wrights of Wyoming”
– Oct. 16, 6:30 p.m. Traci Maher directs this part virtual, part in-person annual play festival consisting of several local performers reading new works by local playwrights. www.truetroupe.com
Dueling Pianos at The Metropolitan
– Oct. 16, 7:45 p.m, doors at 7:30 p.m. $20 by reservation. Laugh and sing along in an evening of musical entertainment by two dueling pianists directed by your requests! Tickets can be purchased for tables of 2, 4, 6, 8 or 10 guests per table. The Metropolitan Downtown, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022
CSO presents “A Time to Honor”
– Oct. 16, 7:30 p.m. $10-$50 for in person, $15 per household for livestream. Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra and Maestro William Intriligator will open this new CSO season with a concert honoring women in music. Enjoy this evening featuring works by Joan Tower and Caroline Shaw, with guest composers Gwyneth Walker and Anne Guzzo. Plus, guest conductor Avalana Eisenberg conducts Amy Beach’s “Gaelic” Symphony. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-778-8561
LCCC presents “Our Spectacular SPA”
– Oct. 17, 2 p.m. A free musical celebration in honor of the students’ debut in the Surbrugg/Prentice Auditorium (SPA). The performances of the college’s jazz ensemble, collegiate chorale, cantorei, chamber orchestra and wind ensembles will feature Spanish, Haitian and New Zealander folk music as well as pieces by Steve Allen, Johannes Brahms and Ralph Vaughan Williams. Two students, also will have featured solos as part of the performance. Laramie County Community College, 1400 E. College Drive. 307-778-1306
True Troupe’s “Wrights of Wyoming”
– Oct. 17, 2 p.m. Traci Maher directs this part virtual, part in-person annual play festival consisting of several local performers reading new works by local playwrights. www.truetroupe.com
The Fab Four @ the Cheyenne Civic Center
– Oct. 18, 8-10 p.m. If you want to experience the best Beatles tribute ever, you won’t want to miss The Fab Four-The Ultimate Tribute. The Emmy Award winning Fab Four is elevated far above every other Beatles Tribute due to their precise attention to detail. With uncanny, note-for-note live renditions of Beatles classics, the Fab Four will make you think you are watching the real thing. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-637-6363
Tuesday Night Comedy
– Oct. 19, doors at 7:30 p.m., open mic at 8 p.m., featured acts at 9:15 p.m. and headliner at 10 p.m. $10. Come join in the fun every Tuesday to see the best stand-up comedians from Denver, Greeley, Fort Collins and Cheyenne. If you want to give it a shot before the professionals hit the stage, make sure to sign up for the open mic hour. Dillinger’s, 1601 Central Ave. 307-212-8402
Wine’d Down Yoga
– Oct. 20, 5:45 p.m. $38 for wine and yoga; $20 for yoga only. Participants can enjoy their wine before, during and after class. Dillinger’s, 1601 Central Ave. 307-212-8402
22nd Annual ArtFest
– Oct. 20-Dec. 1, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. All ages. Enjoy painting, photography, sculpture and more by artists age 50+! Art will be for sale, so if you see a piece you like, call 307-635-2435 to arrange a purchase. Presented by Laramie County Senior Services. Laramie County Library, first and third floors, 2200 Pioneer Ave.
CFD Paranormal Tours
– Oct. 21, 6:30 p.m. $20. Haunting Across America is hosting paranormal tours with a scientific approach. The experienced tour guides will explain the haunted history of Cheyenne, give demonstrations of ghost hunting equipment, and conduct paranormal experiments for all to see. Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-7290
Street Railway Trolley “Frightseeing” Tours
– Oct. 22-24, 6 and 8 p.m. $15. After-hour trolley tours that cover the haunted history of Cheyenne. Visit sites like the Historic Train depot, Deming Elementary, the Atlas theatre, and the Wyoming State Capitol. Cheyenne Depot, One Depot Square, 121 W. 15th St. 307-778-3133
”Nightmare on 17th Street” Haunted House, Blackout Night
– Oct. 22-23, 7-11 p.m. $10. Military discount with military ID. Are you ready to get your scare on? Back by popular demand, Saturday, Oct. 23 will be Blackout Night. Groups will be given glow sticks to navigate their way through the dark. Please, no one under 8 years of age, pregnant ladies, or anyone with heart problems for your safety! Knights of Pythias Lodge, 312½ W. 17th St. 307-214-0322
Boos & Spirits Downtown Pub Crawl
– Oct. 23, 3-10 p.m. $25 by preorder, $30 at the door of Dillingers and Freedoms Edge Brewing Co., $25 if wearing a costume. A Halloween-themed bar crawl coordinated by the Downtown Development Authority. Features eight participating businesses supplying free drinks and drink specials to participants. All proceeds from the event will be used for The Hole restoration project. Cheyenne Downtown Development Authority, 109 W. 17th St. 307-433-9730
CFD Old West Museum Murder Mystery Dinner
– Oct. 23, 6 p.m. $50 for members, $60 for non-members. Tickets increase to $90 on Oct. 15. Get thrown into a night of mystery, intrigue and murder you will never forget. With a killer crowd of people waiting for murder to arrive on the scene, this night will keep everyone guessing who the next victim will be. Just be careful, because you could be next! Dress your best in vintage Western wear and participate in the multiple raffles that will be held during the night’s festivities. Cheyenne Red Lion Hotel, 204 W. Fox Farm Road. amanda.byzewski@oldwestmuseum.org
Tech N9ne Concert
– Oct. 24, doors at 6 p.m., show at 7 p.m. $33. Aaron Dontez Yates, better known by his stage name, Tech N9ne, is coming to Cheyenne to show why he’s sold more than 2 million albums, and has had music featured in numerous films, TV shows and video games. The Lincoln, 1615 Central Ave. www.thelincolncheyenne.com
Cheyenne Concert Association Presents “Intersection Trio”
– Oct. 25, 7 p.m. $5 for students, $20 for adults and $50 for a whole household (regardless of family size). This internationally acclaimed, New York-based touring trio of violinist Laura Frautschi, cellist Arlen Hlusko and pianist John Novacek provides a wonderful blend of classical, jazz, Latin, Broadway/film music, vital new commissions, and the group’s own original compositions and arrangements. Soulful expression, instrumental virtuosity, playful banter – these are the hallmarks of an INTERSECTION event, in which the realms of concert and popular music are seamlessly dovetailed. Central High School Auditorium, 5500 Education Drive. 307-635-0833
Book Discussion Group with Guest Author Dean Petersen
– Oct. 26, 6-7:30 p.m. Adults. Join us for a haunting mystery as we read “The Burqa Cave” by local author Dean Petersen. Petersen will be joining the discussion to chat about his writing process and answer any lingering questions about the book. Sunflower Room, Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Tuesday Night Comedy
– Oct. 26, doors at 7:30 p.m., open mic at 8 p.m., featured acts at 9:15 p.m. and headliner at 10 p.m. $10. Come join in the fun every Tuesday to see the best stand-up comedians from Denver, Greeley, Fort Collins and Cheyenne. If you want to give it a shot before the professionals hit the stage, make sure to sign up for the open mic hour. Dillinger’s, 1601 Central Ave. 307-212-8402
Dia de Los Muertos at Cheyenne Botanic Gardens
– Oct. 26-Nov. 6. Open to public. Starting Oct. 26 at the Botanic Gardens, you can find our large Ofrenda and floral display, and we encourage the community to participate! Bring your mementos, pictures, favorite foods and beverages of departed loved ones, to sit on the altar to honor their memory. This display will also honor some of the local leaders of the Hispanic community, teach you about traditional Ofrendas and the symbolism of flowers during this holiday. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Cheyenne Garden Gossip with Barb Gorges
– Oct. 28, 6-9 p.m. Adults. The Prairie Garden Club presents Barb Gorges and her new book, “Cheyenne Garden Gossip: Locals Share Secrets for High Plains Gardening Success.” Join us to hear from Barb and pick up a copy of your very own. Barb will be signing copies of her book. Cottonwood Room, Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
CFD Paranormal Tours
– Oct. 28, 6:30 p.m. $20. Haunting Across America is hosting paranormal tours with a scientific approach. The experienced tour guides will explain the haunted history of Cheyenne, give demonstrations of ghost hunting equipment, and conduct paranormal experiments for all to see. Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-7290
Street Railway Trolley “Frightseeing” Tours
– Oct. 29-31, 6 and 8 p.m. $15. After-hour trolley tours that cover the haunted history of Cheyenne. Visit sites like the Historic Train depot, Deming Elementary, the Atlas theatre, and the Wyoming State Capitol. Cheyenne Depot, One Depot Square, 121 W. 15th St. 307-778-3133
Booklovers Bash
– Oct. 29, 5:30 p.m. reception and silent auction. 6:30 p.m. dinner, live auction and dessert dash. 8 p.m. Jill Conner Browne, The Sweet Potato Queen. $85-$2,500. Multiple #1 New York Times Bestselling Author, Jill Conner Browne, THE Sweet Potato Queen, has created a global phenomenon – over 6,400 chapter groups in 37 countries – based upon her philosophy and worldview as recounted through her rollicking, raucous and riotously funny essays. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-773-7217.
”Nightmare on 17th Street” Haunted House
– Oct. 29-30, 7-11 p.m. $10. Military discount with military ID. Are you ready to get your scare on? Please, no one under 8 years of age, pregnant ladies, or anyone with heart problems for your safety! Knights of Pythias Lodge, 312½ W. 17th St. 307-214-0322
Laramie and Greater Wyoming
Chancey Williams and Justin Andrews at The Cowboy Saloon and Dance Hall
– Oct. 23, 9 p.m., doors at 8 p.m. Saddle bronc rider turned singer-songwriter Chancey Williams will give a live performance of songs off his current album, “3rd Street,” which debuted at No. 5 on iTunes Country Albums Chart when it was released and features Rocky Mountain CMA Song of the Year “Wyoming Wind” and Rocky Mountain CMA Musician of the Year fiddle player Brooke Latka. The Cowboy Saloon & Dance Hall, 108 S. Second St., Laramie. cowboysaloon@gmail.com
The Front Range
Great Colorado Air Show
– Oct. 16-17, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. each day. Saturday general admission sold out. Sunday general admission: $55 for 13 and older; $40 for ages 4-12; 3 and under free. The U.S. Navy Blue Angels are coming to Colorado to headline the show, along with many other incredible aerial performances you won’t want to miss. Northern Colorado Regional Airport, Loveland, Colorado. GreatColoradoAirShow.com
Loveland Opera Theatre presents Cinderella
– Oct. 22-24, 29-31. 7 p.m. Fridays; 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturdays; 3 p.m. Sundays. Making opera fun and more accessible to the public, this delightfully bubbly version of the favorite fairytale, Pauline Viardot’s Cinderella, with a new English translation, receives its Colorado premiere by the Loveland Opera Theatre at the Rialto Theater in Loveland. Kids are encouraged to come in costume as their favorite princess or the character of their choice for the Saturday matinees. Rialto Theatre Center, 228 E. Fourth St, Loveland, Colorado. 970-962-2120
Reformation Dance Company Presents “Dracula”
– Oct. 29-30, 7 p.m. each day. $5. Hypnotic, shocking and chillingly sensual, this is a story of danger and flight, of love and loss, of suspense and resolution, and of the extraordinary power of the senses. Costumes encouraged at weekend shows. Lakewood Cultural Center. 470 S. Allison Parkway, Lakewood, Colorado. 307-214-0198