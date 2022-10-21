Cheyenne and Laramie County
Lunch and Learn
– Oct. 21, noon. Join Maestro William Intriligator and guest pianist Sara Buechner for an informal and entertaining discussion including musical insights about the upcoming concert. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-778-8561
Booklovers Bash
– Oct. 21, 5:30 p.m. $100. Kathleen O’Neal Gear & W. Michael Gear will give give a presentation on their work. They are New York Times bestselling authors and nationally award-winning archaeologists with 18 million copies of their works printed worldwide. Little America Hotel & Resort, 2800 W. Lincolnway. 307-773-7217
Wyoming Wave x Ernie November Benefit Show
– Oct. 21, 7 p.m. Donation required. Ernie November and Wyoming Wave is teaming up for a suicide prevention show, with all proceeds going to Grace For 2 Brothers. Wyoming Wave will bring a flurry of wordsmiths to Ernie November for their first full blown hip-hop show. Features some of Cheyenne’s hardest working artists, such as Bone-C, Young Fredrick, Savage Green, Ali3nation, Pocketbook Prophet and VanteSlayedIt. Ernie November, 217 W. Lincolnway. 307-632-6867
Dueling Pianos @ the Metropolitan
– Oct. 21, 8 p.m. Come laugh and sing along in an evening of musical entertainment by two dueling pianists directed by your requests. The Metropolitan Downtown, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022
Snakehips @ The Lincoln
– Oct. 21, 8 p.m. Across their 10-year career, Oliver Lee and James Carter have amassed billions of streams and record sales, performed on the main stages of the world’s biggest festivals and cultivated a global following in the process. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Halloween Harvest Market 2022
– Oct. 22-25, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Vendors offering unique and handmade items, Trunk or Treat and Halloween Carnival Games. Event Center at Archer, 3801 Archer Pkwy. 307-633-4672
Local Author Celebration
– Oct. 22, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Meet your favorite local authors or find a new one. Authors from around the region will gather in the library to sell and sign books. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Poetry Reading and Signing
– Oct. 22, 1-3 p.m. “Mountain Song” is Nicholas Trandahl’s fourth poetry collection and offers up poems of wildness and prayer. The Hawthorn Tree, 112 E. 17th St. 307-369-4446
2022 Boo Ball
– Oct. 22, 6-11 p.m. An annual 21+ costume party hosted by Leadership Cheyenne, with all proceeds being donated to local beautification projects for downtown Cheyenne. This year’s theme is “Roaring ‘20s.” Laramie County Community College, 1400 E. College Drive. 307-421-7261
CSO presents ‘Arabian Nights’
– Oct. 22, 7:30 p.m. $10-$50. The Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra opens its 2022-23 season with “Arabian Nights.” The audience will experience Rimsky-Korsakov’s Scheherazade. Plus, pianist Sara Buechner will performs Rachmaninoff’s Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-778-8561
Dueling Pianos @ the Metropolitan
– Oct. 22, 8 p.m. Come laugh and sing along in an evening of musical entertainment by two dueling pianists directed by your requests. The Metropolitan Downtown, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022
Ace Hood @ The Lincoln
– Oct. 22, 8 p.m. The rapper that brought the world “Bugatti” and “Hustle” will give a performance. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
St. Paul’s Fall Turkey Dinner
– Oct. 23, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. $15 for adults. Proceeds from this community dinner benefit the St. Paul Catholic Church scholarship fund. Pine Bluffs Community Center, 708 Lawson Street, Pine Bluffs. 307-245-3761
Cheyenne Capital Chorale performance
– Oct. 23, 3 p.m. The group kicks off its new season with its fall concert, “The Letter.” First United Methodist Church, 108 E. 18th St. 307-757-6390
Kendall Street Company w/Tenth Mountain Division
– Oct. 23, 7-9 p.m. $12. Kendall Street Company is a jam-alt rock band based out of Charlottesville, Virginia. From late-night jam sessions at the University of Virginia to main stages at venues and festivals throughout the country, Kendall Street Company has entered a world of jazz-grass infused psychedelic music. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Tom Segura @ the Civic Center
– Oct. 27, 7 p.m. One of the biggest names in stand-up comedy. Segura has four Netflix specials under his belt – “Ball Hog” (2020), “Disgraceful” (2018), “Mostly Stories” (2016) and “Completely Normal” (2014). Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-637-6200
Wheel of Fortune Live!
– Oct. 27, 7:30 p.m. Starting at $35. A live recreation of the hit game show. Take a spin to solve the puzzles in person. Guests can try out to go on stage and play at every show. Audience members will be randomly selected to win cash and prizes. This is not a broadcast event. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-637-6200
Haunted Library
– Oct. 28, 6-7:45 p.m. Grades 3-6 and families. School is out, and so are the ghouls. Drop in for a frighteningly good time. Bring your friends or come alone if you dare. Last group will be admitted at 7:45 p.m. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
CFD Old West Museum Paranormal Tours
– Oct. 28, 6:30 p.m. Things are getting spooky at the museum. Experience a science-focused paranormal tour with Haunting Across America. CFD Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-7290
Rocky Horror Picture Show Shadow Cast
– Oct. 28-29, 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. Ages 17 and older. A shadow-cast performance of the cult classic musical. Actors perform on stage as the movie is projected behind them. Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-6543
Primrose Craft Show
– Oct. 29, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Shop food, dessert and craft vendors from around the community. Primrose of Cheyenne, 1530 Dorothy Lane. 307-634-1530
FUMC Costume Crawl
– Oct. 29, 11 a.m. A mini race around the block for all ages. All proceeds go toward the Guatemala Mission Team. All child participants will receive a medal and goody bag. Coffee, hot chocolate and donuts will be provided at registration. First United Methodist Church, 108 E. 18th Street.
3rd Annual Trunk or Treat @ FPC
– Oct. 29, 3-5 p.m. A community “trunk or treat” event. First Presbyterian Church, 220 W. 22nd St. 307-638-3345
Monster Mash-Up Pub Crawl
– Oct. 29, 3-10 p.m. $25 online. A costume pub crawl with a twist. The Cheyenne Downtown Development Authority is encouraging participants to put on their best “mash-up” of two costumes – think something like “Stevie Wonder Woman” – with the chance to win a $50 gift card to a downtown business of their choice. Cheyenne Depot, 151 W. 15th St. 307-433-9730
To submit an item to the events calendar, email ToDo@wyomingnews.com or call WTE features editor Will Carpenter at 307-633-3135.