Fall on the Farm
– Oct. 22-23, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 24, 12-5 p.m. $10, 2 years old and younger free. Enjoy a fall festival, pumpkin patch, petting zoo, family fun zone, hay maze, food trucks, vendors and more! A family fun environment to purchase pumpkins, explore local vendors, participate in activities on Saturdays and experience life on the farm. Fall on the Farm, 3450 Road 222. www.facebook.com/WyFallOnTheFarm/
Street Railway Trolley “Frightseeing” Tours
– Oct. 22-24, 6 and 8 p.m. $15. After-hour trolley tours that cover the haunted history of Cheyenne. Visit sites like the Historic Train depot, Deming Elementary, the Atlas theatre, and the Wyoming State Capitol. Cheyenne Depot, One Depot Square, 121 W. 15th St. 307-778-3133
”Nightmare on 17th Street” Haunted House, Blackout Night
– Oct. 22-23, 7-11 p.m. $10. Military discount with military ID. Are you ready to get your scare on? Back by popular demand, Saturday, Oct. 23 will be Blackout Night. Groups will be given glow sticks to navigate their way through the dark. Please, no one under 8 years of age, pregnant ladies, or anyone with heart problems for your safety! Knights of Pythias Lodge, 312½ W. 17th St. 307-214-0322
”The Nightmare on Arapaho Street” Haunted House
– Oct. 22-24, 5-6 p.m. young children, 6-10 p.m. all ages. Free. A community haunted house with big scares for all ages. 707 Arapaho St. 307-220-7688
Rocky Horror Picture Show Shadowcast
– Oct. 22-23, 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. Ages 18+ $15. VIP tables $180. Cheyenne Little Theatre Players are backing a “shadowcast” production of the musical Rocky Horror Picture Show. Actors will perform every scene as the movie plays behind them on the Atlas Theatre big screen. Prop bags included with ticket. Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W Lincolnway. 307-638-6543
VFW Craft and Flea Market Show
– Oct. 23, 9-3 p.m. Everyone is welcome to come and see the creativity of our great vendors. Support local veterans while enjoying unique stands filled with Boy Scouts popcorn, jewelry, crochet items, candles, leather items and more. Lunch will be available. VFW Post 1881, 2816 E. Seventh St. 307-632-4053
Dogtober Fest 2021
– Oct. 23, 1-4 p.m. Open to public. Freedoms Edge Brewing Co. is hosting a dog friendly event featuring specialty beer, food trucks, and a costume contest for dogs and humans alike. The event will also feature dachshund and mutt races at $25 per entry. Freedom’s Edge Brewing, 1509 Pioneer Ave. 307-514-5314
Boos & Spirits Downtown Pub Crawl
– Oct. 23, 3-10 p.m. $25 by preorder, $30 at the door of Dillingers and Freedoms Edge Brewing Co., $25 if wearing a costume. A Halloween-themed bar crawl coordinated by the Downtown Development Authority. Features eight participating businesses supplying free drinks and drink specials to participants. All proceeds from the event will be used for The Hole restoration project. Cheyenne Downtown Development Authority, 109 W. 17th St. 307-433-9730
CFD Old West Museum Murder Mystery Dinner
– Oct. 23, 6 p.m. $50 for members, $60 for non-members. Tickets increase to $90 on Oct. 15. Get thrown into a night of mystery, intrigue and murder you will never forget. With a killer crowd of people waiting for murder to arrive on the scene, this night will keep everyone guessing who the next victim will be. Just be careful, because you could be next! Dress your best in vintage Western wear and participate in the multiple raffles that will be held during the night’s festivities. Cheyenne Red Lion Hotel, 204 W. Fox Farm Road. amanda.byzewski@oldwestmuseum.org
Cheyenne Youth Symphony Concert
– Oct. 23, 7 p.m. Free. Cheyenne Youth Symphony presents “Autumn Adventures,” its first concert of the 2021/22 year. South High School Auditorium, 1213 W Allison Rd. 307-771-2410
American Legion Auxiliary Halloween Party
– Oct. 24, 1 p.m. Age 12 and under. A family halloween event featuring corn hole games, cake walks, a haunted house and a small costume parade around the building. There will be treats, punch and treat bags for the kiddos. American Legion, 2001 E. Lincolnway. RSVP at 307-631-5735
Tech N9ne Concert
– Oct. 24, doors at 6 p.m., show at 7 p.m. $33. Aaron Dontez Yates, better known by his stage name, Tech N9ne, is coming to Cheyenne to show why he’s sold more than 2 million albums, and has had music featured in numerous films, TV shows and video games. The Lincoln, 1615 Central Ave. www.thelincolncheyenne.com
Cheyenne Concert Association Presents “Intersection Trio”
– Oct. 25, 7 p.m. $5 for students, $20 for adults and $50 for a whole household (regardless of family size). This internationally acclaimed, New York-based touring trio of violinist Laura Frautschi, cellist Kristina Coope and pianist John Novacek provides a wonderful blend of classical, jazz, Latin, Broadway/film music, vital new commissions, and the group’s own original compositions and arrangements. Soulful expression, instrumental virtuosity, playful banter – these are the hallmarks of an INTERSECTION event, in which the realms of concert and popular music are seamlessly dovetailed. Central High School Auditorium, 5500 Education Drive. 307-635-0833
Book Discussion Group with Guest Author Dean Petersen
– Oct. 26, 6-7:30 p.m. Adults. Join us for a haunting mystery as we read “The Burqa Cave” by local author Dean Petersen. Petersen will be joining the discussion to chat about his writing process and answer any lingering questions about the book. Sunflower Room, Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Tuesday Night Comedy
– Oct. 26, doors at 7:30 p.m., open mic at 8 p.m., featured acts at 9:15 p.m. and headliner at 10 p.m. $10. Come join in the fun every Tuesday to see the best stand-up comedians from Denver, Greeley, Fort Collins and Cheyenne. If you want to give it a shot before the professionals hit the stage, make sure to sign up for the open mic hour. Dillinger’s, 1601 Central Ave. 307-212-8402
Dia de Los Muertos at Cheyenne Botanic Gardens
– Oct. 26-Nov. 6. Open to public. Starting Oct. 26 at the Botanic Gardens, you can find our large Ofrenda and floral display, and we encourage the community to participate! Bring your mementos, pictures, favorite foods and beverages of departed loved ones, to sit on the altar to honor their memory. This display will also honor some of the local leaders of the Hispanic community, teach you about traditional Ofrendas and the symbolism of flowers during this holiday. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Cheyenne Garden Gossip with Barb Gorges
– Oct. 28, 6-9 p.m. Adults. The Prairie Garden Club presents Barb Gorges and her new book, “Cheyenne Garden Gossip: Locals Share Secrets for High Plains Gardening Success.” Join us to hear from Barb and pick up a copy of your very own. Barb will be signing copies of her book. Cottonwood Room, Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
CFD Paranormal Tours
– Oct. 28, 6:30 p.m. $20. Haunting Across America is hosting paranormal tours with a scientific approach. The experienced tour guides will explain the haunted history of Cheyenne, give demonstrations of ghost hunting equipment, and conduct paranormal experiments for all to see. Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-7290
Booklovers Bash
– Oct. 29, 5:30 p.m. reception and silent auction. 6:30 p.m. dinner, live auction and dessert dash. 8 p.m. Jill Conner Browne, The Sweet Potato Queen. $85-$2,500. Multiple #1 New York Times Bestselling Author, Jill Conner Browne, THE Sweet Potato Queen, has created a global phenomenon – over 6,400 chapter groups in 37 countries – based upon her philosophy and worldview as recounted through her rollicking, raucous and riotously funny essays. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-773-7217.
”Nightmare on 17th Street” Haunted House
– Oct. 29-30, 7-11 p.m. $10. Military discount with military ID. Are you ready to get your scare on? Please, no one under 8 years of age, pregnant ladies, or anyone with heart problems for your safety! Knights of Pythias Lodge, 312½ W. 17th St. 307-214-0322
Rocky Horror Picture Show Shadowcast
– Oct. 29-30, 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. Ages 18+ $15. VIP tables $180. Cheyenne Little Theatre Players are backing a “shadowcast” production of the musical Rocky Horror Picture Show. Actors will perform every scene as the movie plays behind them on the Atlas Theatre big screen. Prop bags included with ticket. Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W Lincolnway. 307-638-6543
”The Nightmare on Arapaho Street” Haunted House
– Oct. 29-31, 5-6 p.m. young children, 6-10 p.m. all ages. Free. A community haunted house with big scares for all ages. 707 Arapaho St. 307-220-7688
Heroes Vs. Villains Halloween Party & Cornhole Tourney
– Oct. 30-31, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Cross your fingers for this summer to continue because Danielmarks Brewery and Tap Room is squeezing in one more cornhole tournament and celebrating Halloween weekend. Food will be supplied by Bernie’s Cafe Food Truck and Danielmark’s Homemade Chili, along with a DJ to spin the best house beats around. Games? Yes, sir! Cornhole Tourney (sign up at the bar) AND a Costume Contest. Sunday is for the kids, with a showing of “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown!” and a Trick or Treat around the brewery. Danielmark’s Brewing Company, 209 E. 18th St. 307-514-0411
Free! CFD Old West Museum Wild West Trunk or Treat
– Oct. 30, 1-3 p.m. Bring your kids or grandkids out to Trick or Treat with us! To make this possible, we are looking to the community to donate candy or sponsor a trunk. Candy donations can be made anytime between 9 a.m.-5 p.m up until Oct. 29. CFD Old West Museum parking lot, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-7202
”The Nightmare Before Christmas”
– Oct. 30, 3 p.m. (for children and families) and 7:30 p.m. (for adults). $5-$8. By popular demand, Jack is back! Cheyenne Presents is kicking off the holiday season with Tim Burton’s cult classic and visually stunning masterpiece on the big screen. Costumes and creativity are strongly encouraged. Reserve your tickets at CheyenneEvents.org. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St.
Free! Downtown Trick or Treating
– Oct. 30, 3-5 p.m. The Downtown Development Authority is proud to present its annual Downtown Trick or Treat, featuring a Hayride Costume Parade as well as over 50 participating businesses who will be handing out candy and non-candy items throughout Downtown. Start off at noon with a community costume parade before the kiddos are unleashed upon our downtown for the trick or treating. Downtown Development Authority, 1601 Capitol Ave. 307-433-9730
Halloween at the Museum
– Oct. 31, 12-4 p.m. Free. Come to the museum for a COVID-safe trick-or-treat around the museum grounds, meeting characters from Wyoming’s past and collecting a bag of candy at the end. Halloween at the Museum is a safe and educational event for children of all ages, although children must be accompanied by an adult. The entire event will take place outside, so don’t be afraid to wear a coat over your costume! Wyoming State Museum, 2301 Central Avenue. 307-777-7022
”Nightmare on 17th Street” Haunted House
– Oct. 31, 7-11 p.m. $10. Military discount with military ID. Are you ready to get your scare on? Please, no one under 8 years of age, pregnant ladies, or anyone with heart problems for your safety! Knights of Pythias Lodge, 312½ W. 17th St. 307-214-0322
Home Free Concert
– Nov. 2, doors at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m. $18.50-$299. The Dive Bar Saints World Tour lives on to showcase Home Free, country music’s self-professed “only real a cappella group.” Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. www.cheyenneevents.org
The Black Jacket Symphony Presents Led Zeppelin’s “IV”
– Nov. 3, doors at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m. $24-$29. Enjoy this evening of music as The Black Jacket Symphony recreates the iconic album “Led Zeppelin IV” live in its entirety, as well as a full set of Led Zeppelin’s greatest hits. Over the past 10 years, the Black Jacket Symphony has performed more than 40 classic rock albums, bringing an incredible night of entertainment to over a million music lovers across the U.S. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. www.cheyenneevents.org
Knights of the Turntable
– Nov. 4, 6-9 p.m. A vinyl listening party with a different unique theme on the first Thursday of every month. Bring 10-15 minutes of your own vinyl to play for the group. A prize goes to the best presentation. Phoenix Books & Music, 1612 Capitol Ave. 307-632-3476
Nitty Gritty Dirt Band Concert
– Nov. 4, doors at 6 p.m., show at 7 p.m. $29.50-$168.50. With a refreshed lineup and newfound energy, The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band remains one of the most accomplished bands in American roots music – and now they’re coming to Cheyenne. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. www.cheyenneevents.org
New Frontier Western Show & Auction
– Nov. 4-7, 8 a.m.-7 p.m. New Frontier Western Collectibles and Firearm Show returns to Cheyenne at the Laramie County Events Center at Archer. This western collectible and firearms show will have a large assortment of new and antique firearms, accessories, knives, and edged weapons, cowboy and Indian artifacts, relics, western memorabilia and antiques, jewelry and much more! Laramie County Events Center, 3801 Archer Pkwy. 307-633-4670
CFD Old West Museum APA Annual Juried Art Show
– Nov. 5-Dec. 5, 5:30-7:30 p.m. $25. “Jump the Gun” entry for museum members only from 4:40-5:30 p.m. A celebration of “Art of the Plains,” featuring approximately 115 two- and three-dimensional realistic and representational artworks in traditional media that depict the American Great Plains region – its landscape, wildlife, people and way of life in historical or modern times. Artworks in the show will be rendered by nationally recognized award-winning artists from across the U.S. and sometimes from foreign countries. CFD Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. 307--249-1488.
Laramie and Greater Wyoming Chancey Williams and Justin Andrews at The Cowboy Saloon and Dance Hall
– Oct. 23, 9 p.m., doors at 8 p.m. Saddle bronc rider turned singer-songwriter Chancey Williams will give a live performance of songs off his current album, “3rd Street,” which debuted at No. 5 on iTunes Country Albums Chart when it was released and features Rocky Mountain CMA Song of the Year “Wyoming Wind” and Rocky Mountain CMA Musician of the Year fiddle player Brooke Latka. The Cowboy Saloon & Dance Hall, 108 S. Second St., Laramie. cowboysaloon@gmail.com
The Front Range Loveland Opera Theatre presents Cinderella
– Oct. 22-24, 29-31. 7 p.m. Fridays; 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturdays; 3 p.m. Sundays. Making opera fun and more accessible to the public, this delightfully bubbly version of the favorite fairytale, Pauline Viardot’s Cinderella, with a new English translation, receives its Colorado premiere by the Loveland Opera Theatre at the Rialto Theater in Loveland. Kids are encouraged to come in costume as their favorite princess or the character of their choice for the Saturday matinees. Rialto Theatre Center, 228 E. Fourth St, Loveland, Colorado. 970-962-2120
Reformation Dance Company Presents “Dracula”
– Oct. 29-30, 7 p.m. each day. $5. Hypnotic, shocking and chillingly sensual, this is a story of danger and flight, of love and loss, of suspense and resolution, and of the extraordinary power of the senses. Costumes encouraged at weekend shows. Lakewood Cultural Center. 470 S. Allison Parkway, Lakewood, Colorado. 307-214-0198