Cheyenne and Laramie County
Haunted Library
– Oct. 28, 6-7:45 p.m. Grades 3-6 and families. School is out, and so are the ghouls. Drop in for a frighteningly good time. Bring your friends or come alone if you dare. Last group will be admitted at 7:45 p.m. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
CFD Old West Museum Paranormal Tours
– Oct. 28, 6:30 p.m. Things are getting spooky at the museum. Experience a science-focused paranormal tour with Haunting Across America. CFD Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-7290
Rocky Horror Picture Show Shadow Cast
– Oct. 28-29, 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. Ages 17 and older. A shadow-cast performance of the cult classic musical. Actors perform on stage as the movie is projected behind them. Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-6543
Primrose Craft Show
– Oct. 29, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Shop food, dessert and craft vendors from around the community. Primrose of Cheyenne, 1530 Dorothy Lane. 307-634-1530
FUMC Costume Crawl
– Oct. 29, 11 a.m. A mini race around the block for all ages. All proceeds go toward the Guatemala Mission Team. All child participants will receive a medal and goody bag. Coffee, hot chocolate and doughnuts will be provided at registration. First United Methodist Church, 108 E. 18th Street.
Downtown Trick or Treat
– Oct. 29, noon-2 p.m. A downtown trick-or-treat event through downtown businesses, beginning at the Cheyenne Depot. There will also be downtown hay rides for $5. Cheyenne Depot, 121 W. 15th St. 307-433-9730
3rd Annual Trunk or Treat @ FPC
– Oct. 29, 3-5 p.m. A community “trunk or treat” event. First Presbyterian Church, 220 W. 22nd St. 307-638-3345
Monster Mash-Up Pub Crawl
– Oct. 29, 3-10 p.m. $25 online. A costume pub crawl with a twist. The Cheyenne Downtown Development Authority is encouraging participants to put on their best “mash-up” of two costumes – think something like “Stevie Wonder Woman” – with the chance to win a $50 gift card to a downtown business of their choice. Cheyenne Depot, 151 W. 15th St. 307-433-9730
Chronicles & MC Wonder present: Halloween
– Oct. 29, 5 p.m. Celebrate our favorite spooky day with a collaboration between Cheyenne Makers + Creatives and Chronicles Distilling. More details coming soon. Cheyenne Makers and Creatives, 500 W. 15th St. makersandcreatives@gmail.com
Le Cirque @ The Lincoln
– Oct. 29, 7 p.m. The Wyoming Equality’s Allies and Advocates Ball will an evening filled with sensational, seductively beautiful performances, wondrous sideshow entertainment and fundraising to support inclusivity in our communities. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Cheyenne Chamber Singers performance
– Oct. 29, 7:30 p.m. $20 donation suggested. The Chamber Singers return with “The Sacred Veil.” The piece will explore themes of love, cancer and death. Ascension Lutheran Church, 712 Storey Blvd. 307-433-1141
Halloween at the Museum
– Oct. 30, 12-4 p.m. One of the State Museum’s biggest events of the year, where community members come to the museum to experience history brought to life. Volunteers fill the museum, dressed as some of the most amazing figures in local history. Guests can see world-class exhibits, interact with historic characters and get up close to phenomenal artifacts from Wyoming’s past. Wyoming State Museum, 2301 Central Ave. 307-777-7022
LCCC ‘Spooktacular’
– Oct. 30, trunk-or-treat at 2 p.m., performance at 3 p.m. LCCC is hosting a free trunk-or-treat event with an accompanying concert, “The Return of the Thing that Goes Bump in the Night,” featuring the wind ensemble, choir and chamber orchestra. Laramie County Community College, 1400 E. College Drive. 307-778-5222
Dia de los Muertos @ The Botanic Gardens
– Nov. 1, 5; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Join the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens for a celebration of loved ones that have passed on and learn about the tradition and history of Dia de los Muertos. The celebration will include a flower and alter display, food, dancing and family fun. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
One-on-One Consultations: Business, Nonprofits, and Job Seekers
– Nov. 1-30, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Whether you are starting a business, helping a nonprofit, finding a new job or exploring money management resources, Library 2 Business can connect you with community experts and reliable resources. Go to lclsonline.org/services/l2b/ or visit the third-floor Ask Here desk and sign up for a free, personalized consultation with the Business Services Coordinator. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-778-8561
SEWC series presents “Empire Wild”
– Nov. 1, 7:30 p.m. $20. This NYC-based trio was formed by Ken Kubota, Brandon Ilaw and Mitch Lyon while at Julliard School to play the music they love – a fusion of classical, pop, jazz standards, folk and original music. For this concert, Ilaw will be replced by singer/pianist Holly Bean. Central High School Auditorium, 5500 Education Drive. 307-214-7076
National Novel Writing Month Kickoff
– Nov. 2, 5-8 p.m. Drop in wearing your comfiest clothes to meet fellow Wrimos, face off in a word war at 7 p.m. and get your novel off to a great start. Refreshments will be provided, and outside food and drink are allowed. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-778-8561
Dia de los Muertos: A History of Migration and Legacy
– Nov. 2, 6:30 p.m. Join the Cheyenne Depot Museum for a traditional performance from local dancers and musicians Las Angelitas Unidas y Los Rayos del Sol, followed by a lecture from Virginia Sanchez in the Depot lobby. Cheyenne Depot Museum, 121 W. 15th St. 307-632-3905
Taco Wars
– Nov. 3, 4:30-7 p.m. Help Black Tooth Brewing Co. celebrate Dia de Los Muertos by spending time with family and friends, eating tacos and drinking a new craft beer. There will be multiple taco trucks featured in the event, all competing for best pork taco. Black Tooth Brewing Co., 520 W. 19th St. 307-514-0362
Cheyenne First Friday Artwalk
– Nov. 4, 5 p.m. Free. The Cheyenne Artwalk is a monthly event that highlights a local gallery or studio on the first Friday of every month. This month, look for the mobile ArtHaus unit parked out front of Freedom’s Edge Brewing Co., along with a food truck and live music. Cheyenne Artist Guild, 1701 Morrie Ave. 307-632-2263
New Frontiers Art Show and Sale Opening Reception
– Nov. 4, 5:30 p.m. $30. A reception for the Old West Museum’s newest art show. CFD Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-7290
New Frontiers Art Show and Sale
– Nov. 5-Dec. 11, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. $30. Discover a new Wild West with the newest show from the Old West Museum. CFD Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-7290
Rodney Carrington @ the Civic Center
– Nov. 3, 7 p.m. $49.50-$200. Rodney Carrington is a multitalented comedian, actor and writer who has recorded eight major record label comedy albums selling more than 3 million copies. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-637-6200
The Commodores @ the Civic Center
– Nov. 4, 7:30 p.m. $46-$89. The Commodores have staying power. After churning out hit after hit in the Motown days, the Commodores received Grammy recognition in 1986, though by this time they had been solidified as legends of funk. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-637-6200
VFW Craft and Flea Market Show
– Nov. 5, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Support local veterans by shopping for different crafts, including jewelry, crocheted items, candles and more. Lunch will be available. VFW 1881, 2816 E. Seventh St. 307-632-4053