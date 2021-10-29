Cheyenne and Laramie County
Fall on the Farm
– Oct. 29-30, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Oct. 31, 12-5 p.m. $10, 2 years old and under free. Enjoy a fall festival, pumpkin patch, petting zoo, family fun zone, hay maze, food trucks, vendors and more! A family fun environment to purchase pumpkins, explore local vendors, participate in activities on Saturdays and experience life on the farm. Fall on the Farm, 3450 Road 222. www.facebook.com/WyFallOnTheFarm/
Trolley “Frightseeing” Tours
– Oct. 29-31, 6 and 8 p.m. $15. After-hour trolley tours that cover the haunted history of Cheyenne. Visit sites like the historic Union Pacific train depot, Deming Elementary, the Atlas Theatre and the Wyoming State Capitol. Cheyenne Depot, One Depot Square, 121 W. 15th St. 307-778-3133
Booklovers Bash
– Oct. 29, 5:30 p.m. reception and silent auction. 6:30 p.m. dinner, live auction and dessert dash. 8 p.m. $85. Multiple #1 New York Times bestselling author, Jill Conner Browne, “THE Sweet Potato Queen,” has created a global phenomenon – over 6,400 chapter groups in 37 countries – based upon her philosophy and worldview as recounted through her rollicking, raucous and riotously funny essays. Little America Hotel, 2800 W Lincolnway. 307-775-8400
”Nightmare on 17th Street” Haunted House
– Oct. 29-30, 7-11 p.m. $10. Military discount with military ID. Are you ready to get your scare on? Please, no one under 8 years of age, pregnant ladies or anyone with heart problems for your safety! Knights of Pythias Lodge, 312½ W. 17th St. 307-214-0322
Rocky Horror Picture Show Shadowcast
– Oct. 29-30, 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. Ages 18+ $15. VIP tables $180. Cheyenne Little Theatre Players are backing a “shadowcast” production of the musical Rocky Horror Picture Show. Actors will perform every scene as the movie plays behind them on the Atlas Theatre big screen. Prop bags included with ticket. Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W Lincolnway. 307-638-6543
”The Nightmare on Arapaho Street” Haunted House
– Oct. 29-31, 5-6 p.m. young children, 6-10 p.m. all ages. Free. A community haunted house with big scares for all ages. 707 Arapaho St. 307-220-7688
First United Methodist Church Costume Crawl
– Oct. 30, registration at 10 a.m., race at 11 a.m. Adults $20, children age 12 and under $10. A mini costume race around the block for all ages. Coffee, hot chocolate and doughnuts will be provided during registration. All proceeds help humanitarian efforts in Guatemala. All participants receive a cape, and children will receive a medal and goodie bag. First United Methodist Church, 108 E 18th St. 307-632-1410
Heroes Vs. Villains Halloween Party & Cornhole Tourney
– Oct. 30-31, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Cross your fingers for this summer to continue because Danielmarks Brewery and Tap Room is squeezing in one more cornhole tournament and celebrating Halloween weekend. Food will be supplied by Bernie’s Cafe Food Truck and Danielmark’s Homemade Chili, along with a DJ to spin the best house beats around. Cornhole Tourney (sign up at the bar) AND a Costume Contest. Sunday is for the kids, with a showing of “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown!” and a trick-or-treat around the brewery. Danielmark’s Brewing Company, 209 E. 18th St. 307-514-0411
Free! CFD Old West Museum Wild West Trunk or Treat
– Oct. 30, 1-3 p.m. Bring your kids or grandkids out to trick or treat with us! To make this possible, we are looking to the community to donate candy or sponsor a trunk. Candy donations can be made anytime between 9 a.m.-5 p.m up until Oct. 29. CFD Old West Museum parking lot, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-7202
Save the BOObies! at Freedoms Edge Brewing Co.
– Oct. 30, 1-11 p.m. 10% of all sales will be donated to the Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative. Freedom’s Edge Brewing Co, 1509 Pioneer Ave. 307-514-5314
”The Nightmare Before Christmas”
– Oct. 30, 3 p.m. (for children and families) and 7:30 p.m. (for adults). $5-$8. By popular demand, Jack is back! Cheyenne Presents is kicking off the holiday season with Tim Burton’s cult classic and visually stunning masterpiece on the big screen. Costumes and creativity are strongly encouraged. Reserve your tickets at CheyenneEvents.org. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St.
Free! Downtown Trick or Treating
– Oct. 30, 3-5 p.m. The Downtown Development Authority is proud to present its annual Downtown Trick or Treat, featuring a Hayride Costume Parade, as well as over 50 participating businesses handing out candy and non-candy items throughout downtown. Start off at noon with a community costume parade before the kiddos are unleashed upon downtown for the trick or treating. Downtown Development Authority, 1601 Capitol Ave. 307-433-9730
Halloween at the Museum
– Oct. 31, 12-4 p.m. Free. Come to the museum for a COVID-safe trick or treat around the museum grounds, meeting characters from Wyoming’s past and collecting a bag of candy at the end. Halloween at the Museum is a safe and educational event for children of all ages, although children must be accompanied by an adult. The entire event will take place outside, so don’t be afraid to wear a coat over your costume! Wyoming State Museum, 2301 Central Avenue. 307-777-7022
Home Free Concert
– Nov. 2, doors at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m. $18.50-$299. The Dive Bar Saints World Tour lives on to showcase Home Free, country music’s self-professed “only real a cappella group.” Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. www.cheyenneevents.org
Tuesday Night Comedy
– Nov. 2, doors at 7:30 p.m., open mic at 8 p.m., featured acts at 9:15 p.m. and headliner at 10 p.m. $10. Come join in the fun every Tuesday to see the best stand-up comedians from Denver, Greeley, Fort Collins and Cheyenne. If you want to give it a shot before the professionals hit the stage, make sure to sign up for the open mic hour. Dillinger’s, 1601 Central Ave. 307-212-8402
The Black Jacket Symphony Presents Led Zeppelin’s “IV”
– Nov. 3, doors at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m. $24-$29. Enjoy this evening of music as The Black Jacket Symphony recreates the iconic album “Led Zeppelin IV” live in its entirety, as well as a full set of Led Zeppelin’s greatest hits. Over the past 10 years, the Black Jacket Symphony has performed more than 40 classic rock albums, bringing an incredible night of entertainment to over a million music lovers across the U.S. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. www.cheyenneevents.org
Knights of the Turntable
– Nov. 4, 6-9 p.m. A vinyl listening party with a different unique theme on the first Thursday of every month. Bring 10-15 minutes of your own vinyl to play for the group. A prize goes to the best presentation. Phoenix Books & Music, 1612 Capitol Ave. 307-632-3476
Nitty Gritty Dirt Band Concert
– Nov. 4, doors at 6 p.m., show at 7 p.m. $29.50-$168.50. With a refreshed lineup and newfound energy, The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band remains one of the most accomplished bands in American roots music – and now they’re coming to Cheyenne. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. www.cheyenneevents.org
New Frontier Western Show & Auction
– Nov. 4-7, 8 a.m.-7 p.m. New Frontier Western Collectibles and Firearm Show returns to Cheyenne at the Laramie County Events Center at Archer. This western collectible and firearms show will have a large assortment of new and antique firearms, accessories, knives, and edged weapons, cowboy and Indian artifacts, relics, western memorabilia and antiques, jewelry and much more! Laramie County Events Center, 3801 Archer Pkwy. 307-633-4670
CFD Old West Museum APA Annual Juried Art Show
– Nov. 5-Dec. 5, 5:30-7:30 p.m. $25. “Jump the Gun” entry for museum members only from 4:40-5:30 p.m. A celebration of “Art of the Plains,” featuring approximately 115 two- and three-dimensional realistic and representational artworks in traditional media that depict the American Great Plains region – its landscape, wildlife, people and way of life in historical or modern times. Artworks in the show will be rendered by nationally recognized award-winning artists from across the U.S. and sometimes from foreign countries. CFD Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. 307--249-1488.
Veterans Art Show
– Nov. 5-18. Reception on Nov. 6, 12-2 p.m. Free to veterans. The Cheyenne Artist Guild is hosting its first Veterans Art Show, where artwork created by veterans will be on display and judged with prize awards. No sales. Cheyenne Artist Guild, 1701 Morrie Ave. 307-632-2263
Wyoming State Museum Family Day – Dia de los Muertos
– Nov. 6, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Free. Celebrate your loved ones that have passed on and explore the cultural traditions and folk art of the Day of the Dead. The museum will have sugar skulls ready for guests to decorate with a rainbow of colored frostings. Watch traditional dance performances by Las Angelitas Unidas y Los Rayos del Sol, see altars set up by community members and students, eat treats and snacks from local food vendors, and more. Barrett Building, Wyoming State Museum, 2301 Central Ave. 307-286-8627
Cheyenne Winter Farmers Market
– Nov. 6, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. A seasonal indoor farmers market with live music where local vendors sell their produce, meats, cheeses, crafts, canned good and more. Cheyenne Depot, 121 W. 15th St. 307-222-9542
Veterans Day Concert
– Nov. 7, 3 p.m. Free. The Cheyenne Brass Band is a newly formed community instrumental ensemble making its first appearance with a free Veterans Day Concert. They encourage everyone to honor our veterans and support the inaugural performance of this new community music ensemble! Masks are encouraged when social distancing is not possible. Laramie County Community College, 1400 W. College Drive. 307-630-7447
Michael W. Smith Concert
– Nov. 7, 7:30 p.m. $25-$75. Grammy Award-winning singer Michael W. Smith has sold more than 15 million albums. His 17-city spring tour stopped short due to the pandemic, but he’s back and making a stop in the capital city. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. www.cheyenneevents.org
Cowgirls of the West Luncheon
– Nov. 8, 11:30 a.m. $25. Guest speaker Mike Kassel, author, instructor at Laramie County Community College Cheyenne and associate director/curator of the Cheyenne Frontier Days Museum, will speak on Adventures of Cheyenne. Little America, 2800 W Lincolnway. Call 307-632-2814 for reservations by Nov. 5.
Painting and Pints
– Nov. 8, 6-8 p.m. $40. Freedom’s Edge Brewing Co. is teaming up with Flydragon Design Art Studio to bring guests a monthly recurring beer-inspired guided painting session. All your supplies + one pint are included. If you choose to bring in a bottle of wine, there will be a $5 corking fee up-charge. The painting changes each month and can be found on the Freedom’s Edge website, social media or Flydragon’s website, where you can also register. Freedom’s Edge Brewing Co, 1509 Pioneer Ave. 307-514-5314
Veterans Day “Hall of Honor”
– Nov. 11, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Free. Private U.S. Armed Forces Military Medal Collections on display. Medals dating from 1780 to present. The Medal of Honor Display includes approximately 29 different Medals of Honor. Donations and sponsorship are accepted to improve the display. COVID-19 precautions requested. VFW Post 1881, 2816 E. Seventh St. 307-778-7981 or 307-287-9621
Open Jam Night
– Nov. 11, 7-10 p.m. Free. The Lincoln Theatre is hosting its second Open Jam Night. Musicians are encouraged to bring their guitar, bass, etc. and come jam with other local musicians! Backline provided. A full bar will be available for those who just want to come and watch. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
CSO presents Lunch and Learn: Intriligator, Min & Tam
Nov. 12, noon. Free. Join Maestro William Intriligator and guest artists Lorraine Min & Terence Tam for an informal discussion including musical insights about the upcoming concert. This presentation will also be livestreamed on CSO’s Facebook page. Cottonwood Room, Laramie County Public Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Golden Harvest Bazaar
– Nov. 12, 4-7 p.m. Nov. 13, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. Enjoy a gift shop featuring handmade items of wood, fabric and more along with a vintage room of gently used treasures. A bakery tops off your shopping experience, offering a plethora of homemade treats. Eventgoers can also enter raffles for the chance to win $500 cash, a handmade quilt and more. A ham lunch will be served Saturday from 11 a.m. until it’s gone. Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 1808 Hot Springs Ave. 307-514-0794
A Murder is Announced
– Nov. 12-13, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 14, 2-4 p.m. $22. An announcement in the local paper states the time and place when a murder is to occur in Miss Blacklock’s Victorian house. The victim is not one of the house’s several occupants, but an unexpected and unknown visitor. What follows is a classic Christie puzzle of mixed motives, concealed identities, a second death, a determined Inspector Grimly, following the twists and turns, and Miss Marple on hand to provide the final solution at some risk to herself in a dramatic confrontation just before the final curtain. Mary Godfrey Playhouse, 2706 E. Pershing Blvd. 307-638-6543
The Front Range Reformation Dance Company Presents “Dracula”
– Oct. 29-30, 7 p.m. each day. $5. Hypnotic, shocking and chillingly sensual, this is a story of danger and flight, of love and loss, of suspense and resolution, and of the extraordinary power of the senses. Costumes encouraged at weekend shows. Lakewood Cultural Center. 470 S. Allison Parkway, Lakewood, Colorado. 307-214-0198