20181014_Cheyenne Bed Race_jb_06.JPG (copy For Calendar)

Two beds collide during the Great Cheyenne Bedrace on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, in downtown Cheyenne. Teams built beds to be raced down the city street and raised money for the Cheyenne Big Brothers Big Sisters. WTE/File

 Jacob Richard Byk

Cheyenne and Laramie County

LCCC Literary Connection Event

To submit an item to the events calendar, email ToDo@wyomingnews.com or call WTE features editor Niki Kottmann at 307-633-3135.

To submit an item to the events calendar, email ToDo@wyomingnews.com or call WTE features editor Niki Kottmann at 307-633-3135.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus