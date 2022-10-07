Cheyenne and Laramie County
Cheyenne First Friday Artwalk
– Oct. 7, 5 p.m. Free. The Cheyenne Artwalk is a monthly event that highlights a local gallery or studio on the first Friday of every month. This month, look for the mobile ArtHaus unit parked out front of Art @ The Hynds, along with food trucks and live music. Cheyenne Artist Guild, 1701 Morrie Ave. 307-632-2263
CLTP presents “Little Shop of Horrors”
– Oct. 7-9; dinner theater on Oct. 8. Cheyenne Little Theatre Players are putting on a rendition of the Broadway and big-screen hit musical. Histo ric Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-6543
Fall on the Farm
– Oct. 8-9, 15-16, 22-23; 8 a.m.-5 p.m. The yearly pumpkin patch is changing hosts. This year, Cheyenne East High School’s Frontier FFA and Skills USA will be taking over the community favorite. The Event Center at Archer, 2801 Archer Parkway. wyfallonthefarm@gmail.com
All City Children’s Chorus Concert
– Oct. 8, 4 p.m. Free. The opening performance of All City’s 47th season, titled “Air.” Laramie County School District 1 Administration Building Auditorium, 2810 House Ave. 307-771-2275
Cheyenne Farmers Market
– Oct. 8, 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Local and regional vendors sell their produce, honey, jams, meat, bakery and specialty items, and much more. Proceeds benefit Community Action of Laramie County and its programs. B Parking Lot, Frontier Park, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-635-9291 or www.calc.net/farmers-market
11th Sankofa Heritage MAAFA Education Conference
– Oct. 8, 8:30 a.m.-noon. Frederick Douglass Dixon, head of the Black Studies Department at the University of Wyoming, returning by popular demand, will speak on “Deconstructing the Negro Question in the Age of Rising American Nationalism,” as well as other presenters: Nate Breen: “Charter School Premise-Hillsdale College’s Academies;” and James Peebles: “Notorious Negrophobic Books That Escaped Public Banning.” Laramie County Community College, Union Pacific Room, 1400 East College Drive. 307-635-7094
Indigenous People’s Day Artist Showcase
– Oct. 8, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Indigenous Peoples’ Day was established to honor the traditional and living cultures of the first people to live on this land. Join the Wyoming State Museum for an artist showcase, a collaborative event put on by the museum and Wyoming Arts Council. Wyoming State Museum, 2301 Central Ave. 307-777-7022
The Great Cheyenne Bed Race
– Oct. 8, 1-6 p.m. Get yer racin’ beds ready, Wyomingites. The Great Cheyenne Bed Race raises money for a local Wyoming charity through sponsors, raffle prizes and race entry fees. Teams of five racers build a bed on wheels and drag-race to win. Email or message the Blue Raven team to register. Blue Raven Brewery, 209 E. 18th St. 307-369-1978
Christmas House 2022 Wreath Decorating Competition
– Oct. 9, 2-2:30 p.m. Join the Women’s Civic League of Cheyenne in the Cheyenne Depot Lobby as members decorate 18- to 24-inch wreaths on-site. Designed ahead of time (Christmas-themed or Everything But Christmas-themed), the participants will assemble their wreaths and judges will select a winner based on creativity, construction and appeal. Wreaths will be offered for sale at Christmas House, so attendees will get a glimpse of Christmas House 2022. Historic Cheyenne Depot, 121 W. 15th St. 307-634-6639
Cowgirls of the West Luncheon
– Oct. 10, 11:30 a.m. This month’s guest speaker is Miss Rodeo Wyoming 2022 Madelaine McElwee of Laramie. Reservations $25. Call 307-632-2814 by Oct. 7. Little America Hotel and Resort, 2800 W. Lincolnway.
The Citizen & The Constitution
– Oct. 10, 7 p.m. Free. Constitutional expert David Adler will lead a lively conversation about the Constitution, the Founders’ goals in creating a constitutional republic and the importance of rule of law. The event will include questions and input from local high school students participating in the “We the People” program. The audiences will also have an opportunity to take part in a Q&A session with Adler during the event. Central High School Auditorium, 5500 Education Drive. 307-721-9243
We Drink & We Know Things
– Oct. 11, 6 p.m. A recurring trivia night where the theme is always a surprise. Freedom’s Edge Brewing Co. 1509 Pioneer Ave. 307-514-5314
Open Mic Night at Blue Raven
– Oct. 12, 7-10 p.m. A musical open mic night, presented in collaboration with Wyoming Wave Studios. Blue Raven Brewery, 209 E. 18th St. 307-369-1978
CFD Old West Museum Costume Bingo
– Oct. 13, 6-8:30 p.m. $10. The Bingo Night fundraiser is back with a Halloween twist. Join the Old West Museum for a night of costumes, games, prizes, drinks and snacks. CFD Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-7290
Menopause The Musical @ Civic Center
– Oct. 13. Tickets on sale Sept. 19. A musical celebrating women who are on the brink of, in the middle of or have survived “the change.” The award-winning production is celebrating 20 years of female empowerment. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-637-6363
Open Jam Night
– Oct. 13, 7 p.m. Free. The Lincoln Theatre is hosting its monthly Open Jam Night. Musicians are encouraged to bring their guitar, bass, etc., and come jam with other local musicians. Backline provided. A full bar will be available for those who just want to come and watch. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Crafty Family Challenge with artist Georgia Rowswell
– Oct. 14, 4-6 p.m. Join the library for this special Crafty Family Challenge. They will be hosting Wyoming artist Georgia Rowswell, and participants will be constructing fabric rings that will be used as an interactive art piece. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-778-8561
Boys and Girls Club of Cheyenne Dancing with the Stars 2022
– Oct. 14, 5:30 p.m. $75 for watch party, $25 for virtual access. With the popular event sold out, tickets for either a virtual viewing or a watch party are now available for those wishing to catch this year’s Dancing with the Stars. Little America Hotel and Resort, 2800 W. Lincolnway. 307-778-6674
CFD Old West Museum Paranormal Tours
– Oct. 14, 6:30 p.m. Things are getting spooky at the museum. Experience a science-focused paranormal tour with Haunting Across America. CFD Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-7290
Julie & John Pennell in Concert
– Oct. 14, 7-9 p.m. The singer-songwriter duo will perform songs from their new album. Their instruments include guitar, bass, piano, trumpet, banjo, mandolin and dulcimer. Don’t miss the chance to catch these two artists in concert. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-778-8561
Randy’s Cheeseburger Picnic
– Oct. 14, 8:15-10:15 p.m. $25-$50. Based on the character from the hit program “Trailer Park Boys,” Randy’s Cheeseburger Picnic brings non-stop laughter and audience interaction. A bit of stand-up, a bit of silly contests, some classic Randy punch lines and a chance to meet your favorite “Trailer Park Boys” cast member. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Cheyenne Audubon Field Trip
– Oct. 15, leaving from Lions Park parking lot at 8 a.m., heading to Colorado State University’s Environmental Learning Center in Fort Collins. The 212-acre property offers visitors the opportunity to explore four distinct ecosystems: riparian, cottonwood forest, wetland and grassland. Expect to see waterfowl and a variety of other birds, including some summer birds, like the Yellow-rumped Warbler. 307-287-4953
3rd Annual Fall Festival Canned Food Drive
– Oct. 15, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. A food drive and craft fair with more than 40 different vendors. Community Events Center at Blue World Headquarters, 2401 E. Pershing Blvd.
Struggle Jennings @ The Outlaw
– Oct. 15, 6 p.m. Growing up as a black sheep in his family, he fought his way out of the streets of West Nashville and into the studio, where he would create the foundation for what has become his personal contribution to the Jennings family legacy – rap-country. The Outlaw Saloon, 312 S. Greeley Highway. 307-635-7552
SWCS presents Todd Dereemer and Friends
– Oct. 15, 7:30 p.m. $20. Cheyenne guitarist/singer/songwriter Todd Dereemer, along with a few of his fellow musicians, will perform Dereemer’s original music and other tunes during this first concert of the Southeast Wyoming Concert Series. Central High School Auditorium, 5500 Education Drive. 307-214-7076
Halloween Cookie Decorating Party
– Oct. 16, 12-2 p.m. $24. Ages 4 and older. Kates Cookie Shed will provide four per person cookies for a decorating event featuring music, pictures and drinks. Reserve a spot by texting number of participants to 307-220-1474. The Louise Event Venue, 110 E. 17th St. 307-220-1474
Community Science with Cheyenne Audubon
– Oct. 18, 7 p.m. Zach Hutchinson, Audubon Rockies’ community science coordinator, will talk about past, current and future community science projects conducted by Audubon Rockies and its partners. He will focus on projects in Wyoming, but will also touch on projects occurring outside of the state that might be used in the Cowboy State in the future. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-287-4953
Open Mic Night at Blue Raven
– Oct. 19, 7-10 p.m. A musical open mic night, presented in collaboration with Wyoming Wave Studios. Blue Raven Brewery, 209 E. 18th St. 307-369-1978
ArtFest
– Oct. 20-Nov. 30, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Enjoy painting, photography, sculpture and more by artists age 50+ at the 23rd Annual ArtFest. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-778-8561
Sit, Stay, READ! Read to a Therapy Dog
– Oct. 20, 4-5 p.m. Grades K-6. Everyone loves to hear a story, even our four-pawed friends. Come in to the library and practice reading aloud to one of our community’s therapy dogs. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-778-8561
The Purple Society Meeting
– Oct. 20, 6-7 p.m. Join members of the LBGTQ+ and allies community. This group meets to chat about LGBTQ+ related issues, work on crafts and enjoy some snacks in a safe environment. This group seeks to offer understanding, support and acceptance. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Lunch and Learn
– Oct. 21, noon. Join Maestro William Intriligator and guest pianist Sara Buechner for an informal and entertaining discussion including musical insights about the upcoming concert. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-778-8561