Cheyenne and Laramie County
COMEA Comedy Awards Show
– Oct. 8, 5:30-8:30 p.m. $65-75. A night of laughs, musical entertainment and special guest appearances – all while supporting Cheyenne’s COMEA House homeless shelter. Featuring performances by Troy Meeks, Rihanna Brand, Mike Morris, Josh Gonzales, Aurelio Miguel Bocanegra and hosted by Dominic Syracuse. Presented by Pinnacle Bank. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
”Nightmare on 17th Street” Haunted House
– Oct. 8-9, 7-11 p.m. $10. Military discount with military ID. Are you ready to get your scare on? Please, no one under 8 years of age, pregnant ladies or anyone with heart problems, for your safety! Knights of Pythias Lodge, 312½ W. 17th St. 307-214-0322
Comedy Night at The Metropolitan
– Oct. 8, 7:30. Laughter is good for the soul! Get your giggles on at this 90-minute comedy show featuring two comedians. The Metropolitan Downtown, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022
CLTP’s “Mamma Mia”
– Oct. 8, 7:30 p.m. $22 for adults, $18 for seniors and military, $16 for students (ages 13 and up), and $12 for children 12 and under. Cheyenne Little Theatre Players presents this smash-hit musical, set to the soundtrack of one of the world’s most iconic pop bands, ABBA. Follow a young girl named Sophie who dreams of the perfect wedding with her father giving her away at the altar – she just has to figure out which of the three possibilities is actually her biological dad. Mary Godfrey Playhouse, 2706 E. Pershing Blvd. www.cheyennelittletheatre.org
Cheyenne Farmers Market
– Oct. 9, 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Local and regional vendors sell their produce, honey, jams, meat, bakery and specialty items, and much more. Proceeds benefit Community Action of Laramie County and its programs. B Parking Lot, Frontier Park, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-635-9291 or www.calc.net/farmers-market
VFW Craft and Flea Market Show
– Oct. 9, 9-3 p.m. Everyone is welcome to come and see the creativity of our great vendors. Support local veterans while enjoying unique stands filled with Boy Scouts popcorn, jewelry, crochet items, candles, leather items and more. Lunch will be available. VFW Post 1881, 2816 E. Seventh St. 307-632-4053
10th Annual MAAFA Education Conference
– Oct. 9, 8:30 a.m.-noon. Free. Sankofa African Heritage presents “Debunking Racial Myths and Divisive Assertions That Nullify Community Relations and Hinder Social Development.” Fredrick Douglass Dixon, head of the Black Studies Department at the University of Wyoming, will speak on “The Study of Blacks Versus Black Studies,” as well as chair other presenters. Laramie County Community College, Union Pacific Room, 1400 E. College Drive. 307-635-7094
VFW Craft and Flea Market Show
– Oct. 9, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Everyone is welcome to come and see the creativity of our vendors. Support local veterans while enjoying unique stands filled with Boy Scouts popcorn, jewelry, crochet items, candles, leather items and more. Lunch will be available. VFW Post 1881, 2816 E. Seventh St. 307-632-4053
Indigenous Peoples’ Day Artist Showcase
– Oct. 9, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. Join The Wyoming State Museum for an Indigenous Peoples’ Day Artist Showcase, a collaborative event put on by the Wyoming State Museum and Wyoming Arts Council. Meet two contemporary Native artists, witness their methods, and learn about their artistic processes. DaleRae Green creates intricate beadwork that celebrates her heritage and reconnects the past, present and future with a more contemporary style and use of colors. Rose Pecos-SunRhodes is an award-winning Jemez Pueblo artist working in the medium of clay. Wyoming State Museum, 2301 Central Ave. 307-777-7022
Virtual Kindermusik
– Oct. 9, 10:15-11 a.m. Ages 2-5. RSVP at lclsonline.org/calendar/. Zoom in with Laura Sutton from Rhythm & You for a fun time with books, music and movement. And, if you didn’t already get one, free rhythm kits are back. Head to the second floor of the library or request one utilizing the library’s curbside pick-up service. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Stretch & Sip with Theresa Hansen
– Oct. 9, 11 a.m., doors at 10:45 a.m. $38. An hour-long yoga class led by Theresa Hansen, E-RYT and owner of Little Lotus Yoga, followed by brunch and breakfast cocktails. Price includes yoga class, one brunch item and bottomless mimosas and Bloody Mary’s or one beer. Participants must bring their own mats. The Metropolitan Downtown, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022
All City Children’s Chorus presents “Timeless Classics”
– Oct. 9, 4 p.m. The music for this concert spans many different time periods and styles of music. The choirs will be singing songs from the 16th century; Haydn’s Surprise symphony; patriotic songs like “God Bless America,” “America the Beautiful” and the “Battle Hymn of the Republic;” folk songs such as “Danny Boy” and “Shenandoah;” and spirituals like “Elijah Rock” and “Hand Me Down My Silver Trumpet.” The concert features both the Concert and Lyric Choirs under the direction of Vincent Mingils and Debbie Mathews. LCSD1 Administration Building Auditorium, 2810 House Ave. 307-771-2500
CFD Old West Museum Family Western Movie Night
– Oct. 9, 7-9 p.m. Free. A celebration of Western culture and history. Tours will be held an hour before the showing, and will allow the audience to expand their knowledge outside of the stereotypical mysticism of the people of the American West. Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-7202.
CLTP’s “Mamma Mia”
– Oct. 9, 7:30 p.m. $22 for adults, $18 for seniors and military, $16 for students (ages 13 and up), and $12 for children 12 and under. Cheyenne Little Theatre Players presents this smash-hit musical, set to the soundtrack of one of the world’s most iconic pop bands, ABBA. Follow a young girl named Sophie who dreams of the perfect wedding with her father giving her away at the altar – she just has to figure out which of the three possibilities is actually her biological dad. Mary Godfrey Playhouse, 2706 E. Pershing Blvd. www.cheyennelittletheatre.org
John Fullbright at The Chinook
- Oct. 9, doors at 7 p.m., show 8-11 p.m. $20. Grammy nominated singer-songwriter John Fullbright and his band will deliver an evening of Americana music. Terry Bison Ranch, 51 I-25 Frontage Rd. 307-302-0147
Free! Cheyenne Organ Concert featuring Damin Spritzer
– Oct. 10, doors at 1:15 p.m, show begins at 2 p.m. Damin Spritzer, acclaimed organist and music scholar from the University of Oklahoma, is the featured performer for the 29th Organ Concert Series at the Cathedral of St. Mary. Selections will include works by Locklair, Cabanilles, Bach and Balbastre. 2107 Capitol Ave.
CLTP’s “Mamma Mia”
– Oct. 10, 2 p.m. $22 for adults, $18 for seniors and military, $16 for students (ages 13 and up), and $12 for children 12 and under. Cheyenne Little Theatre Players presents this smash-hit musical, set to the soundtrack of one of the world’s most iconic pop bands, ABBA. Follow a young girl named Sophie who dreams of the perfect wedding with her father giving her away at the altar – she just has to figure out which of the three possibilities is actually her biological dad. Mary Godfrey Playhouse, 2706 E. Pershing Blvd. www.cheyennelittletheatre.org
LEGO Challenge
– Oct. 11, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. All ages. School’s out, and so are our LEGO bricks! Use them to show off your building talents. Come to the second-floor tables and participate in the challenge build of the hour or spin the wheel for an individual challenge. It will be more fun than a bin full of LEGO bricks! Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Cowgirls of the West Luncheon
– Oct. 11, 11:30 a.m. $25. Guest speaker Rachel Derner, current Miss Rodeo Wyoming, will be talking of her experiences and travels. Rachel will be representing the State of Wyoming in the Miss Rodeo America contest. Little America, 2800 W Lincolnway. Call 307-632-2814 for reservations by Oct. 8.
Tuesday Farmers Market
– Oct. 12, 3-6 p.m. Free admission. Browse locally grown/made eggs, cheese, kimchi, salsa and so much more. Frontier Mall parking lot, 1400 Dell Range Blvd. info@tuesdaymarket.org
Tuesday Night Comedy
– Oct. 12, doors at 7:30 p.m., open mic at 8 p.m., featured acts at 9:15 p.m. and headliner at 10 p.m. $10. Come join in the fun every Tuesday to see the best stand-up comedians from Denver, Greeley, Fort Collins and Cheyenne. If you want to give it a shot before the professionals hit the stage, make sure to sign up for the open mic hour. Dillinger’s, 1601 Central Ave. 307-212-8402
Murder Mystery Dinner
– Oct. 13, 7 p.m. $65 per person. A professional troupe will guide you through an evening of mystery, dinner and drinks – a perfect way to enjoy the Halloween season! Tickets in advance through www.DillingersWyo.com. Dillinger’s, 1601 Central Ave. 307-212-8402
Historian Dan Lyon at the Wyoming State Museum
– Oct. 14, 7 p.m. Open to the Public. Wyoming Historian Dan Lyon will be presenting “Before Heart Mountain; Union Pacific Railroad’s Controversial Hiring of Japanese Immigrant Labor,” a talk on union pacific railroad’s hiring of Japanese workers and the challenges they faced. This public talk is part of Lyon’s ongoing research on Japanese communities across Wyoming. Wyoming State Museum, 2301 Central Ave. 307-777-7022
”Nightmare on 17th Street” Haunted House
– Oct. 15-16, 7-11 p.m. $10. Military discount with military ID. Are you ready to get your scare on? Please, no one under 8 years of age, pregnant ladies, or anyone with heart problems for your safety! Knights of Pythias Lodge, 312½ W. 17th St. 307-214-0322
Free! Lunch and Learn: Intriligator, Eisenberg, Walker & Guzzo
– Oct. 15, noon. Join Maestro William Intriligator, guest conductor Avlana Eisenberg, and guest composers Gwyneth Walker and Anne Guzzo for an informal and entertaining discussion, including musical insights about the upcoming concert. Cottonwood Room, Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave or livestreamed on CSO’s Facebook page. 307-778-8561
True Troupe’s “Wrights of Wyoming”
– Oct. 15, 6:30 p.m. Traci Maher directs this part virtual, part in-person annual play festival consisting of several local performers reading new works by local playwrights. www.truetroupe.com
Comedy Show Featuring Lisa Lane
– Oct. 15, doors at 7:30 p.m., show starts at 8 p.m. $15. Titled “Beyond Mama Bear: How to survive the balancing act of parenting teenagers,” this show is sure to resonate with parents or anyone who’s been around teens. Tickets are available through www.DillingersWyo.com. Food trucks and drinks available before and during the show. Dillinger’s, 1601 Central Ave. 307-212-8402
Dueling Pianos at The Metropolitan
– Oct. 15, 7:45 p.m, doors at 7:30 p.m. $20 by reservation. Laugh and sing along in an evening of musical entertainment by two dueling pianists directed by your requests! Tickets can be purchased for tables of 2, 4, 6, 8 or 10 guests per table. The Metropolitan Downtown, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022
Local Authors Day
– Oct. 16, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. All ages. Meet your favorite local authors or find a new one! Authors from around the region will gather in the library to sell and sign books. Cottonwood Room, Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
CFD Old West Museum Benefit Concert with Sean Curtis
– Oct. 16, VIP event at 6 p.m. Doors open to public at 6:30 p.m. VIP tickets are available for a meet-and-greet with Sean Curtis for $100 with one free beverage included. Floor seats are $50, and balcony seats are $35. The Lincoln Theatre, 615 Central Ave. www.oldwestmuseum.org.
Scotty Austin with Trash the Brand Concert
– Oct. 16, doors at 6 p.m., concert 7-10 p.m. $20. Enjoy this live performance by Parson, Tennessee rocker and former Saving Abel lead singer Scotty Austin, featuring his band, Trash the Brand. Terry Bison Ranch (indoors), 51 I-25 Service Road. scottyaustinofficial.com
True Troupe’s “Wrights of Wyoming”
– Oct. 16, 6:30 p.m. Traci Maher directs this part virtual, part in-person annual play festival consisting of several local performers reading new works by local playwrights. www.truetroupe.com
Dueling Pianos at The Metropolitan
– Oct. 16, 7:45 p.m, doors at 7:30 p.m. $20 by reservation. Laugh and sing along in an evening of musical entertainment by two dueling pianists directed by your requests! Tickets can be purchased for tables of 2, 4, 6, 8 or 10 guests per table. The Metropolitan Downtown, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022
CSO presents “A Time to Honor”
– Oct. 16, 7:30 p.m. $10-$50 for in person, $15 per household for livestream. Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra and Maestro William Intriligator will open this new CSO season with a concert honoring women in music. Enjoy this evening featuring works by Joan Tower and Caroline Shaw, with guest composers Gwyneth Walker and Anne Guzzo. Plus, guest conductor Avalana Eisenberg conducts Amy Beach’s “Gaelic” Symphony. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-778-8561
True Troupe’s “Wrights of Wyoming”
– Oct. 17, 2 p.m. Traci Maher directs this part virtual, part in-person annual play festival consisting of several local performers reading new works by local playwrights. www.truetroupe.com
Tuesday Night Comedy
– Oct. 19, doors at 7:30 p.m., open mic at 8 p.m., featured acts at 9:15 p.m. and headliner at 10 p.m. $10. Come join in the fun every Tuesday to see the best stand-up comedians from Denver, Greeley, Fort Collins and Cheyenne. If you want to give it a shot before the professionals hit the stage, make sure to sign up for the open mic hour. Dillinger’s, 1601 Central Ave. 307-212-8402
Wine’d Down Yoga
– Oct. 20, 5:45 p.m. $38 for wine and yoga; $20 for yoga only. Participants can enjoy their wine before, during and after class. Dillinger’s, 1601 Central Ave. 307-212-8402
22nd Annual ArtFest
– Oct. 20-Dec. 1, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. All ages. Enjoy painting, photography, sculpture and more by artists age 50+! Art will be for sale, so if you see a piece you like, call 307-635-2435 to arrange a purchase. Presented by Laramie County Senior Services. Laramie County Library, first and third floors, 2200 Pioneer Ave.
”Nightmare on 17th Street” Haunted House, Blackout Night
– Oct. 22-23, 7-11 p.m. $10. Military discount with military ID. Are you ready to get your scare on? Back by popular demand, Saturday, Oct. 23 will be Blackout Night. Groups will be given glow sticks to navigate their way through the dark. Please, no one under 8 years of age, pregnant ladies, or anyone with heart problems for your safety! Knights of Pythias Lodge, 312½ W. 17th St. 307-214-0322
Laramie and Greater Wyoming
World Space Week: Women in Space
– Oct. 8-9, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. take a look at the night skies with Leo the Orion SkyQuest XT10 Classic Dobsonian Telescope! Together, we will see what we can find. Throughout the week, you can embark on a women-in-space-themed outdoor scavenger hunt and grab a take-home craft kit to create a cardboard tube planetarium for fun.
Dark Cells: Haunt or Hoax
– Oct. 9, 7 p.m.-2 a.m. $30. Limited to 16 adults. Learn the science behind paranormal ghost hunts and assist in conducting an investigation of the prison. Wyoming Territorial Prison, 975 Snowy Range Rd, Laramie. 307-745-6161
Chancey Williams and Justin Andrews at The Cowboy Saloon and Dance Hall
– Oct. 23, 9 p.m., doors at 8 p.m. Saddle bronc rider turned singer-songwriter Chancey Williams will give a live performance of songs off his current album, “3rd Street,” which debuted at No. 5 on iTunes Country Albums Chart when it was released and features Rocky Mountain CMA Song of the Year “Wyoming Wind” and Rocky Mountain CMA Musician of the Year fiddle player Brooke Latka. The Cowboy Saloon & Dance Hall, 108 S. Second St., Laramie. cowboysaloon@gmail.com
The Front Range
Great Colorado Air Show
– Oct. 16-17, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. each day. Saturday general admission sold out. Sunday general admission: $55 for 13 and older; $40 for ages 4-12; 3 and under free. The U.S. Navy Blue Angels are coming to Colorado to headline the show, along with many other incredible aerial performances you won’t want to miss. Northern Colorado Regional Airport, Loveland, Colorado. GreatColoradoAirShow.com
Reformation Dance Company Presents “Dracula”
– Oct. 29-30, 7 p.m. each day. $5. Hypnotic, shocking and chillingly sensual, this is a story of danger and flight, of love and loss, of suspense and resolution, and of the extraordinary power of the senses. Costumes encouraged at weekend shows. Lakewood Cultural Center. 470 S. Allison Parkway, Lakewood, Colorado. 307-214-0198
