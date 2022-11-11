Cheyenne and Laramie County
Golden Harvest Bazaar
– Nov. 11, 4-7 p.m. Free. Enjoy a gift shop featuring handmade items of wood, fabric and more, along with a bakery and a vintage room featuring gently-used antiques. A turkey lunch is available for adults for $11. Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 1808 Hot Springs Ave. 307-514-0794
Friendsgiving Potluck with True Troupe
– Nov. 11, 5-9:30 p.m. Eat, drink and contribute a nontraditional potluck dish for this open Friendsgiving event with the local traveling theater company. Orchard Valley Community Center, 2111 S. First Ave. 307-278-9117
Build-A-Pumpkin Date Night
– Nov. 11, 6-8 p.m. $40 per couple. Learn how to hand-build a pair of your own harvest pumpkins. Make it a couples night or flex those independent creative muscles. All materials, instruction and tools to personalize your project will be provided. Choose your glaze at the end, and organizers will call you after the final firing. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Comedy Night @ The Metropolitan
– Nov. 11, 7:30 p.m. $20. Laughter is good for the soul. Get your giggles on at this 90-minute comedy show featuring two awesome comedians. The Metropolitan Downtown, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022
CLTP presents “The Outgoing Tide”
– Nov. 11-13, 17-20; 7:30 p.m. In a summer cottage on Chesapeake Bay, Gunner has hatched an unorthodox plan to secure his family’s future, but is met with resistance from his wife and son, who have plans of their own. As winter approaches, the three must quickly find common ground and come to an understanding – before the tide goes out. This drama hums with dark humor and powerful emotion. Mary Godfrey Playhouse, 2706 E. Pershing Blvd. 307-638-6543
Hairball @ The Lincoln
– Nov. 11, 8 p.m. Hairball is a rock-n-roll experience you won’t soon forget. Vocalists Joe Dandy, Kris Vox and Dave Moody lead the band through a two-hour homage to some of the biggest arena acts in the world. Van Halen, KISS, Motley Crue, Queen, Journey and Aerosmith are but a few of the acts fans will see brought to life. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Golden Harvest Bazaar
– Nov. 12, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. Enjoy a gift shop featuring handmade items of wood, fabric and more, along with a bakery and a vintage room featuring gently-used antiques. A turkey lunch is available for adults for $11. Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 1808 Hot Springs Ave. 307-514-0794
Girls on the Run 5k
– Nov. 12, 9 a.m. $30 early registration, $35 day of event. This event is the culmination of a ten-week program for girls in 3rd through 6th grades, designed to strengthen their social, emotional, physical, and behavioral skills through lessons that incorporate running. Register online at gotrwyoming.org/5k. Cheyenne Central High School, 5500 Education Drive. 307-631-9592
Chili, Beer and Cowboys Football
– Nov. 12, 4-9 p.m. A chili dinner that fundraises for the Kerry Seid Locker Room, which provides sports equipment for underserved youth. Ringside Locker Room will also accept donations of gently used equipment. Live music from Josh Gonzales and City Creek Band. Blue Raven Brewery, 209 E. 18th St. 307-369-1978
CSO presents “French Connections”
– Nov. 12, 7:30 p.m. $10-$50. The season continues with “French Connections.” Enjoy works by Ibert and Louise Farrenc. Returning favorite violinist Michael Ludwig will perform Brahms’ Violin Concerto. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-778-8561
The Gatlin Brothers @ The Lincoln
– Nov. 13, 7 p.m. Larry, Steve and Rudy, the Gatlin Brothers, are Grammy award-winners who have dazzled audiences for more than 65 years. They have entertained audiences in venues and stages all over the world, from the Grand Ol’ Opry to Carnegie Hall. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Cowgirls of the West Luncheon
– Nov. 14 11:30 a.m. This month’s guest speaker, Mike Kassel, will present information on an “ideal Western girl” in 1919 to represent Cheyenne Frontier Days. Reservations, $25. Call 307-632-2814 by Nov. 11. Little America Hotel and Resort, 2800 W. Lincolnway.
Metal Concert at Ernie November
– Nov. 15, 6 p.m. $10+ donation. Gore metal legends Exhumed will pause their tour in Cheyenne to play Ernie November for the third time. With them are national touring acts Molder, Vitriol and Hulder. Ernie November, 217 W. Lincolnway. 307-632-6867
Cheyenne Audubon Program: Cheyenne’s Water Supply
– Nov. 15, 7 p.m. Free. Speaker Sarah Bargsten, water conservation specialist for the Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities, will explain where Cheyenne gets its water and the long trip it makes, as well as who the stakeholders are that she works with. The program will also be accessible via Zoom. The link will be posted at the Cheyenne Audubon website, https://cheyenneaudubon.org/. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. bgorges4@msn.com
Genealogy Basics
– Nov. 16, 6-7:30 p.m. Have you ever wanted to research your family history? This basic class will give you all the information you need to get started. The discussion will include books and other resources available at Laramie County Library System. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-778-8561
Cuentos y Amigos
– Nov. 16, 6-7 p.m. Join us for a special Spanish/English storytime in collaboration with the Cheyenne Hispanic Festival. Come enjoy special stories, songs, snacks, and a craft in Spanish and English! Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-778-8561
Presentaremos una hora de cuentos en español. ¡Disfrute de cuentos especiales, canciones, meriendas y manualidades – en español y en inglés! Biblioteca del Condado de Laramie, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-778-8561
Sit, Stay, Read to a Therapy Dog
– Nov. 17, 4-5 p.m. Everyone loves to hear a story, even our four-pawed friends. Come into the library and practice reading aloud to one of our community’s therapy dogs. This event is presented in partnership with The Alliance of Therapy Dogs. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-778-8561
National Novel Writing Month Write-In
– Nov. 17, 5-8 p.m. Drop in to pump up your word count, bounce ideas off your fellow Wrimos and enjoy refreshments with a view of the Capitol. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-778-8561
Bread and Butter Making Class
– Nov. 17, 5:30-7 p.m. $25. Danielle Allman will guide a class through the process of creating, storing, feeding and baking with sourdough start. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
The Purple Society Meeting
– Nov. 17, 6-7 p.m. Join members of the LBGTQ+ and allies community. This group meets to chat about LGBTQ+ related issues, work on crafts and enjoy some snacks in a safe environment. This group seeks to offer understanding, support and acceptance. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Steely Dead @ The Lincoln
– Nov. 18, 8-10 p.m. $15. A band performing hits from all-time jam bands Grateful Dead and Steely Dan. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Dueling Pianos @ the Metropolitan
– Nov. 18-19, 8 p.m. Come laugh and sing along in an evening of musical entertainment by two dueling pianists directed by your requests. The Metropolitan Downtown, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022
Cheyenne Audubon Field Trip
– Nov. 19, leave from parking lot in south Lions Park at 8 a.m. $7 park fee for each vehicle. Novice birdwatchers are welcome. Sightings of wintering birds, including red crossbills and up to three kinds of nuthatches, are expected. Contact Mark Gorges, 307-287-4953 if you plan to participate. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive.
Cirque Dreams Holidaze
– Nov. 22-23, 7:30 p.m. This annual tradition wraps a Broadway-style production around an infusion of contemporary circus arts. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-637-6363
Flannels & Friends-Giving
– Nov. 23, 5-10 p.m. In its second year, this event gives people a proper friends-giving with multiple party games, many flannels and a special Thanksgiving-themed meal from a local food truck. Black Tooth Brewing Co. 307-514-0362
Thanksgiving Buffet @ The Met
– Nov, 24, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Indulge in a Thanksgiving buffet in a safe, clean and festive atmosphere. Call for information on private dining rooms. Reserve a time online. The Metropolitan Downtown, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022
Taylor Scott’s Turkey Jam @ The Lincoln
– Nov. 25, 8-11 p.m. $20. Cheyenne native Taylor Scott returns with a few friends for a holiday weekend party. Turkey Jam brings the Taylor Scott Band, Float Like A Buffalo and the Josh Gonzales Band together for a community event to benefit the Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative and the Sunrise Rotary Club. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Ongoing
Cheyenne Artist Guild November Show
– Through Nov. 25, 11:30 a.m.-4:40 p.m. Wednesday-Friday; 10 a.m.-4 pm. Saturday. This month’s show feature’s two themes – “Pop of Color” and the yearly Veterans Art Show, allowing two free entries for military vets. Cheyenne Artist Guild, 1701 Morrie Ave. 307-632-2263
ArtFest
– Through Nov. 30, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Enjoy painting, photography, sculpture and more by artists age 50+ at the 23rd Annual ArtFest. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-778-8561
One-on-One Consultations: Business, Nonprofits and Job Seekers
– Through Nov. 30, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Whether you are starting a business, helping a nonprofit, finding a new job or exploring money management resources, Library 2 Business can connect you with community experts and reliable resources. Go to lclsonline.org/services/l2b/ or visit the third-floor Ask Here desk and sign up for a free, personalized consultation with the Business Services Coordinator. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-778-8561
New Frontiers Art Show and Sale
– Through Dec. 11, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. $30. Discover a new Wild West with the newest show from the Old West Museum. CFD Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-7290