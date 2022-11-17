Cheyenne and Laramie County
Sit, Stay, Read to a Therapy Dog
– Nov. 17, 4-5 p.m. Everyone loves to hear a story, even our four-pawed friends. Come into the library and practice reading aloud to one of our community’s therapy dogs. This event is presented in partnership with The Alliance of Therapy Dogs. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-778-8561
National Novel Writing Month Write-In
– Nov. 17, 5-8 p.m. Drop in to pump up your word count, bounce ideas off your fellow Wrimos and enjoy refreshments with a view of the Capitol. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-778-8561
Bread and Butter Making Class
– Nov. 17, 5:30-7 p.m. $25. Danielle Allman will guide a class through the process of creating, storing, feeding and baking with sourdough start. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
The Purple Society Meeting
– Nov. 17, 6-7 p.m. Join members of the LBGTQ+ and allies community. This group meets to chat about LGBTQ+ related issues, work on crafts and enjoy some snacks in a safe environment. This group seeks to offer understanding, support and acceptance. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
CLTP presents “The Outgoing Tide”
– Nov. 17-19; 7:30 p.m.; Nov. 20, 2 p.m. In a summer cottage on Chesapeake Bay, Gunner has hatched an unorthodox plan to secure his family’s future, but is met with resistance from his wife and son, who have plans of their own. As winter approaches, the three must quickly find common ground and come to an understanding – before the tide goes out. This drama hums with dark humor and powerful emotion. Mary Godfrey Playhouse, 2706 E. Pershing Blvd. 307-638-6543
Friday Night Jazz
– Nov. 18, 6 p.m. 21+. Bring some friends, grab a drink and food, and listen to some beautiful music by Jazztet in the relaxing Hathaway’s Lounge. Two-drink minimum required. Little America Hotel and Resort, 2800 W. Lincolnway. 307-775-8400.
Steely Dead @ The Lincoln
– Nov. 18, 8-10 p.m. $15. A band performing hits from all-time jam bands Grateful Dead and Steely Dan. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Dueling Pianos @ the Metropolitan
– Nov. 18-19, 8 p.m. Come laugh and sing along in an evening of musical entertainment by two dueling pianists directed by your requests. The Metropolitan Downtown, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022
Cheyenne Audubon Field Trip
– Nov. 19, leave from parking lot in south Lions Park at 8 a.m. $7 park fee for each vehicle. Novice birdwatchers are welcome. Sightings of wintering birds, including red crossbills and up to three kinds of nuthatches, are expected. Contact Mark Gorges, 307-287-4953 if you plan to participate. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive.
Rocky Mountain Country Showcase
– Nov. 19, 7:30 p.m.-12 a.m. A night of country music from Southern Fryed, Randy Burghardt, Caitlyn Ochsner, Ben Bell. Outlaw Saloon, 312 S. Greeley Hwy. 307-635-7552
Cirque Dreams Holidaze
– Nov. 22-23, 7:30 p.m. This annual tradition wraps a Broadway-style production around an infusion of contemporary circus arts. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-637-6363
Flannels & Friends-Giving
– Nov. 23, 5-10 p.m. In its second year, this event gives people a proper friends-giving with multiple party games, many flannels and a special Thanksgiving-themed meal from a local food truck. Black Tooth Brewing Co. 307-514-0362
Thanksgiving Buffet @ The Met
– Nov, 24, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Indulge in a Thanksgiving buffet in a safe, clean and festive atmosphere. Call for information on private dining rooms. Reserve a time online. The Metropolitan Downtown, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022
Taylor Scott’s Turkey Jam @ The Lincoln
– Nov. 25, 8-11 p.m. $20. Cheyenne native Taylor Scott returns with a few friends for a holiday weekend party. Turkey Jam brings the Taylor Scott Band, Float Like A Buffalo and the Josh Gonzales Band together for a community event to benefit the Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative and the Sunrise Rotary Club. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
VFW Craft and Flea Market Show
– Nov. 26, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Support local veterans by shopping for different crafts, including jewelry, crocheted items, candles and more. Lunch will be available. VFW 1881, 2816 E. Seventh St. 307-632-4053
Heroes Holiday Market
– Nov. 26, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Stop by Archer on Small Business Saturday to shop unique handmade gifts from local makers. A portion of the proceeds from the event goes to support local first responders, veterans and front-line workers. Event Center at Archer, 3801 Archer Pkwy. 307-633-4672
32nd Annual Christmas Parade
– Nov. 26, 5:30 p.m. The community Christmas tradition returns to the streets of downtown. Downtown Cheyenne. 307-638-3388
Warm Up at the State Museum
– Nov. 26, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Visit the Wyoming State Museum after the Christmas Parade for free hot chocolate, apple cider and a holiday photo booth. Wyoming State Museum, 2301 Central Ave. 307-777-7022
Tinsel Through Time: Melodies of Christmas
– Nov. 27-Dec. 24, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. A display of Christmas cheer. This year’s theme is “Melodies of Christmas,” and is inspired by some of the classic songs of the holiday. Wyoming Historic Governors’ Mansion, 3000 E. 21st St. 307-777-7878
T.G.I.O. Party
– Dec. 1, 5-8 p.m. The “thank goodness it’s over” party for any writers looking to celebrate the conclusion of writing month. Enjoy snacks and company from fellow writers. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
The Purple Society Meeting
– Dec. 1, 6-7 p.m. Join members of the LBGTQ+ and allies community. This group meets to chat about LGBTQ+ related issues, work on crafts and enjoy some snacks in a safe environment. This group seeks to offer understanding, support and acceptance. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Ongoing
Cheyenne Artist Guild November Show
– Through Nov. 25, 11:30 a.m.-4:40 p.m. Wednesday-Friday; 10 a.m.-4 pm. Saturday. This month’s show feature’s two themes – “Pop of Color” and the yearly Veterans Art Show, allowing two free entries for military vets. Cheyenne Artist Guild, 1701 Morrie Ave. 307-632-2263
ArtFest
– Through Nov. 30, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Enjoy painting, photography, sculpture and more by artists age 50+ at the 23rd Annual ArtFest. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-778-8561
One-on-One Consultations: Business, Nonprofits and Job Seekers
– Through Nov. 30, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Whether you are starting a business, helping a nonprofit, finding a new job or exploring money management resources, Library 2 Business can connect you with community experts and reliable resources. Go to lclsonline.org/services/l2b/ or visit the third-floor Ask Here desk and sign up for a free, personalized consultation with the Business Services Coordinator. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-778-8561
Laramie and Greater Wyoming
Corb Lund with Lauren Morrow @ the Cowboy Saloon
– Nov. 18, 8 p.m. $15. Hailing from the Rocky Mountains of Alberta, Canada, and with a family lineage of ranchers and rodeo people, Lund is about as authentic as they come. With a high-octave range and a Georgia drawl, Lauren Morrow isn’t here to sing a love song – she’s here to tell a story. The Cowboy Saloon & Dance Hall, 108 S. Second St. cowboysaloon@gmail.com
UW Cowboy Football vs. Boise State University
– Nov. 19, 5 p.m. A mountain west face-off with the poke’s neighbors to the northwest. War Memorial Stadium, 222 N. 22nd Street. 307-766-7220
Holiday Music and Light Show
– Nov. 26-Dec. 31, 5:30-11:30 p.m. Free. Experience 20 displays and a dazzling show of more than 10,000 lights, synchronized to favorite holiday songs, making it one of the largest light shows in the area. Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site, 975 Snowy Range Road. 307-745-6161
Fort Collins, Colorado
Dyketopia @ The Comedy Fort
– Nov. 17, 7:30 p.m. $15. Join Denver-based standup comedians Lee Robinson and Kate McLachlan as they host a night of extremely gay comedy, drag, games and audience merriment. The Comedy Fort, 167 N. College Ave. 970-232-9388
The Last Waltz (Again)
– Nov. 18, 7 p.m. A concert featuring an all-star line-up of local Fort Collins musicians performing songs from The Band’s “The Last Waltz.” Washington’s, 132 Laporte Ave. 970-232-9525
Elf The Musical
– Nov. 18-20, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Fort Collins Children’s Theatre presents a musical rendition of the Christmas classic, “Elf.” The Lincoln Center Performance Hall, 417 W. Magnolia St. 970-221-6730
Bluestocking Burlesque Brunch
– Nov. 20, 11:30 a.m. $15. 18+. A performance by a local burlesque troupe, along with special brunch menu and mimosas. The Lyric, 1209 N. College Ave. 970-426-6767
NoCo Winter Wonderland
– Nov. 25-Dec. 19, 5:15-8:15 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; Dec. 20-25, 5:15-6:15 p.m. $25 per car. The third annual NoCo Winter Wonderland will showcase 16 giant light features, five of which are new this year. Santa, Mrs. Claus, and those clowning elves are back, playing all over Colorado Youth Outdoors’ 220 acres. New features also include five of Colorado’s Big Game species. To reserve your ticket, visit https://www.nocowinterwonderland.com/tickets/. Colorado Youth Outdoors campus, 4927 County Road. 970-663-0800
Denver
Denver Fashion Week
– Through Nov. 20, various times. Denver Fashion Week, one of America’s fastest-growing fashion platforms, returns with collections from local, national and international designers that will range from streetwear, activewear, lifestyle, kids, and sustainability to high fashion. Sports Castle – A Non Plus Ultra Venue, 1000 Broadway.
Adulti-Verse: Jam-A-Verse @ Meow Wolf
– Nov. 30, 5 p.m. $49. 21+. Jam out to crunchy tunes within the 6th dimension of Numina. Poke around for unique art for sale on C Street. Sit in on the DJ session within the Convergence with a cool cocktail in hand. Just vibe … ya dig? Meow Wolf Denver/Convergence Station, 1338 First St. 866-636-9969