Cheyenne and Laramie County
Tinsel Through Time Opening Reception
– Nov. 19, 4-8 p.m. Open to public. This event will feature music, holiday decor, live entertainment and light refreshments to kick off the Historic Governors’ Mansion yearly exhibit. Historic Governors’ Mansion, 300 E. 21st St. 307-777-7878
Dueling Pianos at The Metropolitan
– Nov. 19-20, 7:45 p.m, doors at 7:30 p.m. $20 by reservation. Laugh and sing along in an evening of musical entertainment by two dueling pianists directed by your requests! Tickets can be purchased for tables of 2, 4, 6, 8 or 10 guests per table. The Metropolitan Downtown, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022
Cheyenne Winter Farmers Market
– Nov. 20, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. A seasonal indoor farmers market with live music where local vendors sell their produce, meats, cheeses, crafts, canned good and more. Cheyenne Depot, 121 W. 15th St. 307-222-9542
Craft Show and Bazaar
– Nov. 20, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. St. Christopher’s Church is holding its annual craft sale and bazaar. There will be many vendors/crafters selling items such as original jewelry, hand-made items and much more. Baked goods will also be available for sale, and lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Raffle tickets will be sold for a gift basket, with the drawing on Dec. 5. St. Christopher’s Church, 2602 Deming Blvd. 307-634-2953
Country Christmas Craft and Gift Show
– Nov. 20, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Over 50 vendor booths will sell wood work, jewelry, candles, wreaths and many more western crafts. Event Center at Archer, 3801 Archer Parkway. 307-633-4670
Warming Winter Tea Blending Class
– Nov. 20, 2-3:30 p.m. $25. Join herbalist and director of Equinox Center of Herbal Studies Laura Cascardi in this hands-on, informative class that combines the art of tea blending with the discipline of energetics. This class is appropriate for the beginning herbalist, all the way to the advanced! Taste different teas and learn how to blend your own for those cold winter days and nights. The Hawthorn Tree, 112 E. 17th St. 888-631-1121
Flannels & Friends-Giving
– Nov. 20, 3-11 p.m. $25. Join Black Tooth Brewery for a Friends-giving celebration, with food boxes from The Hungry House food truck (boxes include a variety of Thanksgiving Day themed food items) and a Black Tooth brew all for $25! Buy-one-get-one-free deal for anyone wearing flannel. Black Tooth Brewery, 520 W. 19th St. 307-514-0362
Cornucopia of Music in the Chancel #2
– Nov. 21, 1 p.m. A fun concert of all different styles of music featuring First United Methodist Church musicians and the Capitol City Brass. First United Methodist Church, 108 E. 18th St. 307-632-1410.
Tuesday Night Comedy
– Nov. 23, doors at 7:30 p.m., open mic at 8 p.m., featured acts at 9:15 p.m. and headliner at 10 p.m. $10. Come join in the fun every Tuesday to see the best stand-up comedians from Denver, Greeley, Fort Collins and Cheyenne. If you want to give it a shot before the professionals hit the stage, make sure to sign up for the open mic hour. Dillinger’s, 1601 Central Ave. 307-212-8402
VFW Craft and Flea Market Show
– Nov. 27, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Support local veterans while enjoying unique stands filled with jewelry, crochet items, candles, and more. Lunch will be available. VFW Post 1881, 2816 E. Seventh St. 307-632-4053
Heroes Holiday Market
– Nov. 27, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. A portion of the proceeds from the event go to support local first responders, veterans and front line workers. Barrett Building, Wyoming State Museum, 2301 Central Ave. 307-777-6022
”A History Lovers Guide to Cheyenne” Book Signing
– Nov. 27, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Join local authors Starley Talbott and Michael Kassel for a book signing at one of Cheyenne’s iconic and historic buildings and support Small Business Saturday. Wyoming Home, 216 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-2222
Shop Small Saturday Arts & Crafts Fair
– Nov. 27, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Small Business Saturday event at The Hynds. In addition to resident artworks, the event entails six invited guest vendors who do specialty handmade arts/crafts/gifts, ranging from ornaments, affordably priced jewelry and western-themed home decor, to handmade papers for artists use, metalwork, found art and themed historical style photography. Art @ the Hynds, 1602 Capitol Ave. dmdschultz@yahoo.com
Sip and Shop @ Dillinger’s
– Nov. 27, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Small Business Saturday is just around the corner! With all the concern over shipping, leave those worries behind and support local businesses. For those non-shoppers, the bar will be open, with all the games on TV. It’s really a one-stop shop for everyone. Dillinger’s Bar, 1601 Central Ave. 307-212-8402
Parade Soup Supper
– Nov. 27, 3:30-5:30 p.m. $6 for adults, $3 for children 10 and under. The Masonic Temple will serve chili, potato soup, chicken noodle soup, as well as cinnamon roles, hot chocolate and coffee for the start of the 31st Annual Christmas Parade. Masonic Temple, 1820 Capital Ave. 307-638-6136
31st Annual Cheyenne Christmas Parade
– Nov. 27, festivities at 4 p.m., parade at 5:30 p.m. The annual Christmas parade will feature a wreath hanging ceremony, tree lighting in the Depot Plaza and a float parade. There will be food and drink available via food trucks parked around downtown. Downtown Cheyenne, 307-638-3388
Cheyenne Dance Club Dance and Dinner
– Nov. 27, 7-10 p.m. $35 couple/$20 single/$15 student at the door. Treat yourself or that special someone to a dance lesson and dinner. 2800 W. Lincolnway. 307-630-6093
Tuesday Night Comedy
– Nov. 30, doors at 7:30 p.m., open mic at 8 p.m., featured acts at 9:15 p.m. and headliner at 10 p.m. $10. Come join in the fun every Tuesday to see the best stand-up comedians from Denver, Greeley, Fort Collins and Cheyenne. If you want to give it a shot before the professionals hit the stage, make sure to sign up for the open mic hour. Dillinger’s, 1601 Central Ave. 307-212-8402
Women’s Leadership Luncheon
– Dec. 3, 11:30 a.m. This annual award honors a Laramie County woman who has exhibited exceptional leadership in her professional work and service to others. The program includes the Women’s Leadership Award Ceremony and a panel of speakers, featuring state Sen. Tara Nethercott, State Auditor Kristi Racines and State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow. The Metropolitan, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-002
CLTP Presents “You Better Watch Out!: A Christmas Comedy”
– Dec. 3-4, 7:30; Dec. 5, 2 p.m. $22. It’s Christmas Eve at the Willow Inn. The hosts, Jenny and Tom, are having Art (Jenny’s father who’s still mourning the passing of his wife) see their bed and breakfast for the first time. There’s a snowstorm raging outside, and three travelers are forced to lodge at the inn and wait it out. Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-8543
Christmas Jewelry & Bake Sale
– Dec. 4, noon-8 p.m.; Dec. 5, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Open to public. This holiday jewelry and bake sale will feature a raffle with prizes from food and wine baskets to a weekend stay in Steamboat Springs. Hartmann Hall, Cathedral of St. Mary, 2107 Capitol Avenue. 307-631-3507.
Christmas Piano & Harp Music
– Dec. 4, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. Join The Hawthorn Tree for a day of Christmas music and good cheer as pianist, Jason Crossman, and harpist, Kiara Tunnicliff, perform. The Hawthorn Tree, 112 E 17th St. 307-369-4446
All City Children’s Chorus presents “Seasonal Favorites”
– Dec. 4, 4 p.m. Open to the public. This holiday concert will feature pieces from ACCC’s Concert Choir and Lyric Choir. They will perform Christmas classics, as well as newer favorites both separate and together, with guest performances from alumni. The event will also be livestreamed. Cheyenne South High School Auditorium, 1213 W. Allison Road. 307-771-2410
Cheyenne Winter Farmers Market
– Dec. 4, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. A seasonal indoor farmers market with live music where local vendors sell their produce, meats, cheeses, crafts, canned good and more. Cheyenne Depot, 121 W. 15th St. 307-222-9542
Family Day at the Wyoming State Museum
– Dec. 4, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Free. This month’s Family Day event is dedicated to the amazing changes nature goes through as the weather gets colder, and there’s no better way to celebrate winter than with a cozy Pajama Party. Guests are encourage to wear their PJ’s and join the museum for crafts, games and up-close looks at some winter-themed collections. Barrett Building, Wyoming State Museum, 2301 Central Ave. 307-777-6022
”Cheyenne Garden Gossip” Book Signing
– Dec. 4, 1-3 p.m. Free. Local author Barb Gorges will give a talk on why Cheyenne needs its own gardening book, answer questions and sign copies of her latest book, “Cheyenne Garden Gossip.” Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Clint Black Featuring Lisa Hartman Black
– Dec. 4, 8 p.m. From $48.50. Enjoy a live performance by Grammy-winning country superstar Clint Black and his wife, Lisa Hartman Black. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-637-6363. www.cheyenneevents.org
Poetry Reading & Book Signing
– Dec. 5, 1-2:30 p.m. Free. Local poet and author, John Roedel, will be doing a reading from his new book “Remedy” along with other favorite poems. The Hawthorn Tree, 112 E 17th St. 307-369-4446
Ongoing Events
22nd Annual ArtFest
– Through Dec. 1, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. All ages. Enjoy painting, photography, sculpture and more by artists age 50+! Art will be for sale, so if you see a piece you like, call 307-635-2435 to arrange a purchase. Presented by Laramie County Senior Services. Laramie County Library, first and third floors, 2200 Pioneer Ave.
CFD Old West Museum APA Annual Juried Art Show
– Through Dec. 5, 5:30-7:30 p.m. $25. “Jump the Gun” entry for museum members only from 4:40-5:30 p.m. A celebration of “Art of the Plains,” featuring approximately 115 two- and three-dimensional realistic and representational artworks in traditional media that depict the American Great Plains region – its landscape, wildlife, people and way of life in historical or modern times. Artworks in the show will be rendered by nationally recognized award-winning artists from across the U.S. and sometimes from foreign countries. CFD Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. 307--249-1488.
The Front Range
The Lincoln Center presents 40th Annual “The Nutcracker”
– Dec. 3, 7 p.m.; Dec. 4, 2 p.m., 7 p.m.; Dec. 5, 11 a.m., 4 p.m. $30-$40. This treasured production of “The Nutcracker” includes 125 dancers, 250 beautiful costumes, special effects, fantastic lighting, and sets and features the Fort Collins Symphony Orchestra. The Lincoln Center, 417 W. Magnolia St., Fort Collins, Colorado. 970-221-6733