Cheyenne and Laramie County
Taylor Scott’s Turkey Jam @ The Lincoln
– Nov. 25, 8-11 p.m. $20. Cheyenne native Taylor Scott returns with a few friends for a holiday weekend party. Turkey Jam brings the Taylor Scott Band, Float Like A Buffalo and the Josh Gonzales Band together for a community event to benefit the Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative and the Sunrise Rotary Club. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
VFW Craft and Flea Market Show
– Nov. 26, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Support local veterans by shopping for different crafts, including jewelry, crocheted items, candles and more. Lunch will be available. VFW 1881, 2816 E. Seventh St. 307-632-4053
Heroes Holiday Market
– Nov. 26, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Stop by Archer on Small Business Saturday to shop unique handmade gifts from local makers. A portion of the proceeds from the event goes to support local first responders, veterans and front-line workers. Event Center at Archer, 3801 Archer Pkwy. 307-633-4672
”A History Lover’s Guide to Cheyenne” Book Signing
– Nov. 26, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Cheyenne authors Starley Talbott and Michael Kassel will sign copies of “A History Lover’s Guide to Cheyenne.” Wyoming Home, 216 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-2222
”We Are Downtown” exhibit
– Nov. 26, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. An interactive portrait exhibit showcasing the small business owners of downtown Cheyenne. The Louise Event Venue, 110 E. 17th St. 307-220-1474
Christmas Parade Soup Supper
– Nov. 26, 3:30 p.m. to end of parade. Chili, Soup and Cinnamon Rolls will be available as well as a hot beverage. Masonic Lodge, 1820 Capitol Ave. 307-634-1655
32nd Annual Christmas Parade
– Nov. 26, 5:30 p.m. The community Christmas tradition returns to the streets of downtown. Downtown Cheyenne. 307-638-3388
Warm Up at the State Museum
– Nov. 26, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Visit the Wyoming State Museum after the Christmas Parade for free hot chocolate, apple cider and a holiday photo booth. Wyoming State Museum, 2301 Central Ave. 307-777-7022
Tinsel Through Time: Melodies of Christmas
– Nov. 27-Dec. 24, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. A display of Christmas cheer. This year’s theme is “Melodies of Christmas,” and is inspired by some of the classic songs of the holiday. Wyoming Historic Governors’ Mansion, 3000 E. 21st St. 307-777-7878
T.G.I.O. Party
– Dec. 1, 5-8 p.m. The “thank goodness it’s over” party for any writers looking to celebrate the conclusion of writing month. Enjoy snacks and company from fellow writers. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
The Purple Society Meeting
– Dec. 1, 6-7 p.m. Join members of the LBGTQ+ and allies community. This group meets to chat about LGBTQ+ related issues, work on crafts and enjoy some snacks in a safe environment. This group seeks to offer understanding, support and acceptance. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
54th Annual Christmas House
– Dec. 2, 9 a.m.-7 p.m.; Dec. 3, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. $6. The yearly holiday craft event returns. Parking will be available at Calvary Chapel Church, where the Cheyenne Trolley will provide transportation to and from the house at 6701 Big Sky Trail. 307-631-5802
Friday Night Jazz
– Dec. 2, 6 p.m. 21+. Bring some friends, grab a drink and food, and listen to some beautiful music by Jazztet in the relaxing Hathaway’s Lounge. Two-drink minimum required. Little America Hotel and Resort, 2800 W. Lincolnway. 307-775-8400
The Trial of Ebenezer Scrooge: A Christmas Comedy
– Dec. 2-4, 8-11, 16-18; 7:30 p.m; 2 p.m. on Sundays. A year after his miraculous transformation, Ebenezer Scrooge is back to his old ways and is suing Jacob Marley and the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future for breaking and entering, kidnapping, slander, pain and suffering, attempted murder and the intentional infliction of emotional distress. Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-6543
Wyoming State Museum Family Day
– Dec. 3, 10 a.m-2 p.m. Find out what it takes for humans to get to space, and what we can discover while we’re there. Meet real scientists from the UW Physics and Astronomy and the Wyoming NASA Space Grant Consortium, while enjoying out-of-this-world crafts and activities. Wyoming State Museum, 2301 Central Ave. 307-777-7022
”A History Lover’s Guide to Cheyenne” Book Signing
– Dec. 3, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Cheyenne author Starley Talbott will sign copies of “A History Lover’s Guide to Cheyenne.” Cheyenne Depot Museum, 121 W. 15th Street. 307-632-3905
The Nutcracker @ the Civic Center
– Dec. 3, 2 and 7 p.m. $29-$55. Canyon Concert Ballet returns to the stage this December with the classic holiday favorite. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-637-6363
All City Children’s Chorus performance
– Dec. 3, 4 p.m. Free. This local all children’s choral group will perform its second concert of the season, titled “Fire.” Laramie County School District 1 Administration Building Auditorium, 2810 House Ave. 307-771-2275
A Longmire Christmas: “The Perfect A”
– Dec. 4, 1-2:30 p.m. Wyoming author Craig Johnson will share a Christmas tale from Absaroka County. Johnson will be available to sign books after the reading. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
A Chamber Singers’ Christmas
– Dec. 4, 7:30 p.m. Celebrate the season with the return of a joyous holiday concert from Cheyenne Chamber Singers. Free and open to everyone; donations accepted at the door. Cathedral of St. Mary, 100 W. 21st St. 307-635-9261
Bookbinding 101
– Dec. 8, 5:30 p.m. $35. BYOB event. Join Makers+Creatives to learn the ancient art of bookbinding. Local artist Kelsey Giroux will lead the class through the steps to create a bound book using a coptic binding stitch. This will be a beginner level class and all materials will be provided. Cheyenne Makers and Creatives, 500 W. 15th St. #160. makersandcreatives@gmail.com
Open Jam Night
– Dec. 8, 7 p.m. Free. The Lincoln Theatre is hosting its monthly Open Jam Night. Musicians are encouraged to bring their guitar, bass, etc., and come jam with other local musicians. Backline provided. A full bar will be available for those who just want to come and watch. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Cheyenne Street Railway Trolley Holiday Lights Tours
– Dec. 9-Jan. 1, tours on the hour from 6 to 10 p.m. $15. Take a ride on the Cheyenne Trolley to catch the joyous sights of holiday lights around the city. Leaving from the Cheyenne Depot Museum, 121 W. 15th St. 307-778-3133
COMEA Comedy Awards Show
– Dec. 9, 5:30-10 p.m. A showcase of comedy, musical entertainment, drinks and food to raise money for the COMEA House homeless shelter. Performers include comedian Christopher Titus, host Sam Weinstein, with special guests Rachel Bradley, Josh Gonzales, Mike Morris, Dominic Syracuse and Brandt Tobler. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Friday Night Jazz
– Dec. 9, 6 p.m. 21+. Bring some friends, grab a drink and food, and listen to some beautiful music by Jazztet in the relaxing Hathaway’s Lounge. Two-drink minimum required. Little America Hotel and Resort, 2800 W. Lincolnway. 307-775-8400
CSO presents ‘Home Alone’ in Concert
– Dec. 9, 7 p.m. $12-$55. Ring in the season with a true holiday favorite the whole family will enjoy. This beloved, comedy classic features renowned composer John Williams’ charming and delightful score, performed live to picture by the Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-778-8561
Ongoing
Cheyenne Artist Guild November Show
– Through Nov. 25, 11:30 a.m.-4:40 p.m. Wednesday-Friday; 10 a.m.-4 pm. Saturday. This month’s show feature’s two themes – “Pop of Color” and the yearly Veterans Art Show, allowing two free entries for military vets. Cheyenne Artist Guild, 1701 Morrie Ave. 307-632-2263
ArtFest
– Through Nov. 30, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Enjoy painting, photography, sculpture and more by artists age 50+ at the 23rd Annual ArtFest. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-778-8561
One-on-One Consultations: Business, Nonprofits and Job Seekers
– Through Nov. 30, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Whether you are starting a business, helping a nonprofit, finding a new job or exploring money management resources, Library 2 Business can connect you with community experts and reliable resources. Go to lclsonline.org/services/l2b/ or visit the third-floor Ask Here desk and sign up for a free, personalized consultation with the Business Services Coordinator. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-778-8561
New Frontiers Art Show and Sale
– Through Dec. 11, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. $30. Discover a new Wild West with the newest show from the Old West Museum. CFD Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-7290
