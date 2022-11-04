Cheyenne and Laramie County
Cheyenne First Friday Artwalk
– Nov. 4, 5 p.m. Free. The Cheyenne Artwalk is a monthly event that highlights a local gallery or studio on the first Friday of every month. This month, look for the mobile ArtHaus unit parked in front of Freedom’s Edge Brewing Co., along with a food truck and live music. Cheyenne Artist Guild, 1701 Morrie Ave. 307-632-2263
New Frontiers Art Show and Sale Opening Reception
– Nov. 4, 5:30 p.m. $30. A reception for the Old West Museum’s newest art show. CFD Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-7290
The Commodores @ the Civic Center
– Nov. 4, 7:30 p.m. $46-$89. The Commodores have staying power. After churning out hit after hit in the Motown days, the Commodores received Grammy recognition in 1986, though by this time they had been solidified as legends of funk. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-637-6200
VFW Craft and Flea Market Show
– Nov. 5, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Support local veterans by shopping for different crafts, including jewelry, crocheted items, candles and more. Lunch will be available. VFW 1881, 2816 E. Seventh St. 307-632-4053
Gifts of the World Bazaar
– Nov. 5, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. A fair-trade fair featuring products like jewelry, chocolate, coffee, teas, soup and dip mixes, bath and body products, home décor, Christmas items and more. St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 218 E. 19th St. 307-214-9344
Wyoming State Museum Family Day
– Nov. 5, 10 a.m-2 p.m. This month’s theme is “Dia de los Muertos.” Celebrate your loved ones that have passed on, and learn about the cultural traditions, folk art and history of the Day of the Dead. For two days, deceased loved ones can come back and visit their living relatives, who celebrate with music, dancing, food, art and offerings. Wyoming State Museum, 2301 Central Ave. 307-777-7022
Young Writers Workshop
– Nov. 5, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Grades 3-12. Learn about the craft of writing, discover tips and tricks for nonfiction writing and get started on your latest writing idea. Enjoy breakout sessions, lunch, prize drawings, book signing and more. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-778-8561
Cheyenne Youth Symphony Performance
– Nov. 5, 7 p.m. A performance by the long-running children’s symphony. Cheyenne’s South High School Auditorium, 1213 Allison Road. cheyenneyouthsymphony2020@gmail.com
Glam Up and Give Back Gala
– Nov. 6, noon-3 p.m. Join Community Action of Laramie County for a fashion show with music, food, drink and a silent auction. Community Action is dedicated to reducing poverty in Laramie County by empowering people to achieve self-sufficiency through promoting access to health care, education and advocacy with a network of community partnerships. The Louise Event Venue, 110 E. 17th St. 307-220-1474
Tourism Taster with Andi Jaspersen and Visit Cheyenne
– Nov. 6, 1:15-4 p.m. Hear from tourism experts, visit with some of Cheyenne’s local museums and attractions, and grab a meal from some local food trucks. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-778-8561
Chris D’Elia @ the Civic Center
– Nov. 6, 7 p.m. $48.50-$108. D’Elia is best known for his stand-up and starring role on the NBC comedy series “Undateable.” His latest stand-up special, “Man on Fire,” is now on Netflix. He currently hosts a weekly podcast, “Congratulations with Chris D’Elia.” Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-637-6200
Delbert Anderson Jazz Trio
– Nov. 6, 7-9 p.m. $50. Inspired by early Indigenous music from the Diné tribe, the trio fuses jazz, funk and improvisation with Diné melodies. CFD Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-7290
Black Jacket Symphony @ Cheyenne Civic Center
– Nov. 9, 8 p.m. The Black Jacket Symphony offers a unique concert experience through recreating classic albums in a live performance setting. In this concert, they will perform Led Zeppelin IV. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-637-6200
Lantern Walk at the Paul Smith Children’s Village
– Nov. 10, 4 p.m. St. Martin’s Day is a cherished children’s holiday in Germany, celebrated with homemade lanterns, songs and stories. Join the Botanic Gardens to learn the traditions as they make lanterns and end with a short walk around the Children’s Village. Paul Smith Children’s Village at the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6349.
The Purple Society Meeting
– Nov. 10, 6-7 p.m. Join members of the LBGTQ+ and allies community. This group meets to chat about LGBTQ+ related issues, work on crafts and enjoy some snacks in a safe environment. This group seeks to offer understanding, support and acceptance. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Open Jam Night
– Nov. 10, 7 p.m. Free. The Lincoln Theatre is hosting its monthly Open Jam Night. Musicians are encouraged to bring their guitar, bass, etc., and come jam with other local musicians! Backline provided. A full bar will be available for those who just want to come and watch. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Golden Harvest Bazaar
– Nov. 11, 4-7 p.m. Free. Enjoy a gift shop featuring handmade items of wood, fabric and more, along with a bakery and a vintage room featuring gently-used antiques. A turkey lunch is available for adults for $11. Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 1808 Hot Springs Ave. 307-514-0794
Build-A-Pumpkin Date Night
– Nov. 11, 6-8 p.m. $40 per couple. Learn how to hand-build a pair of your own harvest pumpkins. Make it a couples night or flex those independent creative muscles. All materials, instruction and tools to personalize your project will be provided. Choose your glaze at the end, and organizers will call you after the final firing. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Comedy Night @ The Metropolitan
– Nov. 11, 7:30 p.m. $20. Laughter is good for the soul. Get your giggles on at this 90-minute comedy show featuring two awesome comedians. The Metropolitan Downtown, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022
CLTP presents “The Outgoing Tide”
– Nov. 11-13, 17-20; 7:30 p.m. In a summer cottage on Chesapeake Bay, Gunner has hatched an unorthodox plan to secure his family’s future, but is met with resistance from his wife and son, who have plans of their own. As winter approaches, the three must quickly find common ground and come to an understanding – before the tide goes out. This drama hums with dark humor and powerful emotion. Mary Godfrey Playhouse, 2706 E. Pershing Blvd. 307-638-6543
Hairball @ The Lincoln
– Nov. 11, 8 p.m. Hairball is a rock-n-roll experience you won’t soon forget. Vocalists Joe Dandy, Kris Vox and Dave Moody lead the band through a two-hour homage to some of the biggest arena acts in the world. Van Halen, KISS, Motley Crue, Queen, Journey and Aerosmith are but a few of the acts fans will see brought to life. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Girls on the Run 5k
– Nov. 12, 9 a.m. $30 early registration, $35 day of event. This event is the culmination of a ten-week program for girls in 3rd through 6th grades, designed to strengthen their social, emotional, physical, and behavioral skills through lessons that incorporate running. Register online at gotrwyoming.org/5k. Cheyenne Central High School, 5500 Education Drive. 307-631-9592
CSO presents “French Connections”
– Nov. 12, 7:30 p.m. $10-$50. The season continues with “French Connections.” Enjoy works by Ibert and Louise Farrenc. Returning favorite violinist Michael Ludwig will perform Brahms’ Violin Concerto. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-778-8561
The Gatlin Brothers @ The Lincoln
– Nov. 13, 7 p.m. Larry, Steve and Rudy, the Gatlin Brothers, are Grammy award-winners who have dazzled audiences for more than 65 years. They have entertained audiences in venues and stages all over the world, from the Grand Ol’ Opry to Carnegie Hall. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Cowgirls of the West Luncheon
– Nov. 14 11:30 a.m. This month’s guest speaker, Mike Kassel, will present information on an “ideal Western girl” in 1919 to represent Cheyenne Frontier Days. Reservations, $25. Call 307-632-2814 by Nov. 11. Little America Hotel and Resort, 2800 W. Lincolnway.
Metal Concert at Ernie November
– Nov. 15, 6 p.m. $10+ donation. Gore metal legends Exhumed will pause their tour in Cheyenne to play Ernie November for the third time. With them are national touring acts Molder, Vitriol and Hulder. Ernie November, 217 W. Lincolnway. 307-632-6867
Genealogy Basics
– Nov. 16, 6-7:30 p.m. Have you ever wanted to research your family history? This basic class will give you all the information you need to get started. The discussion will include books and other resources available at Laramie County Library System. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-778-8561
Cuentos y Amigos
– Nov. 16, 6-7 p.m. Join us for a special Spanish/English storytime in collaboration with the Cheyenne Hispanic Festival. Come enjoy special stories, songs, snacks, and a craft in Spanish and English! Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-778-8561
Presentaremos una hora de cuentos en español. ¡Disfrute de cuentos especiales, canciones, meriendas y manualidades – en español y en inglés! Biblioteca del Condado de Laramie, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-778-8561
Sit, Stay, Read to a Therapy Dog
– Nov. 17, 4-5 p.m. Everyone loves to hear a story, even our four-pawed friends. Come into the library and practice reading aloud to one of our community’s therapy dogs. This event is presented in partnership with The Alliance of Therapy Dogs. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-778-8561
National Novel Writing Month Write-In
– Nov. 17, 5-8 p.m. Drop in to pump up your word count, bounce ideas off your fellow Wrimos and enjoy refreshments with a view of the Capitol. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-778-8561
Bread and Butter Making Class
– Nov. 17, 5:30-7 p.m. $25. Danielle Allman will guide a class through the process of creating, storing, feeding and baking with sourdough start. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
