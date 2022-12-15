Cheyenne and Laramie County
The Purple Society Meeting
– Dec. 15, 6-7 p.m. Join members of the LBGTQ+ and allies community. This group meets to chat about LGBTQ+ related issues, work on crafts and enjoy some snacks in a safe environment. This group seeks to offer understanding, support and acceptance. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Positive Aging: “The Christmas Candle”
– Dec. 16, 1:30-4 p.m. Ring in the holidays with the library as they take in Max Lucado’s “The Christmas Candle.” The movie is set in 19th century England, and follows a minister in a new town as he and the townsfolk struggle with modernization and miracles. Free popcorn and a discussion afterward. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Annual WinterMart Arts and Craft Sale
– Dec. 16, 4:30-6 p.m. Shop handmade items from artists along the Front Range. Unitarian Universalist Church of Cheyenne, 3005 Thomes Ave. 307-421-4496
Grown-Ups Night Out
– Dec. 16, 5-10 p.m. $40 per couple. A festive night out, including a catered Christmas dinner for two and a classic Christmas movie. Dinner will feature a Christmas ham and turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, green beans, salad and assorted desserts catered by Uncle Fred’s. Drive your vehicle onto our main floor for the festive charm of a drive-in movie featuring “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.” Event Center at Archer, 3801 Archer Parkway. 307-633-4670
Late Night Lights @ the Botanic Gardens
– Dec. 16, 5:30-8 p.m. Join the gardens for a light display in the conservatory. Bring family and friends and enjoy the holiday nightlife. Coffee, hot chocolate and tea available in the gift shop. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Cheyenne Capital Chorale concert
– Dec. 16, 7 p.m. This concert, “Childhood Memories,” is filled with memorable songs from your childhood. First United Methodist Church, 108 E. 18th St. 307-757-6390
The Trial of Ebenezer Scrooge: A Christmas Comedy
– Dec. 16-18; 7:30 p.m; 2 p.m. on Sundays. A year after his miraculous transformation, Ebenezer Scrooge is back to his old ways, and is suing Jacob Marley and the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future for breaking and entering, kidnapping, slander, pain and suffering, attempted murder and the intentional infliction of emotional distress. Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-6543
Cheyenne Christmas Bird Count
– Dec. 17, 8 a.m. Free. An annual birdwatching event that invites all levels of expertise to tour a birding hotspot for a couple hours and/or bird on their own. Start at 8 a.m. at the downtown Post Office lobby, 2120 Capitol Ave. 307-343-2024
Annual WinterMart Arts and Craft Sale
– Dec. 17, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Shop handmade items from artists along the Front Range. Unitarian Universalist Church of Cheyenne, 3005 Thomes Ave. 307-421-4496
Indoor Drive-In Movie
– Dec. 17, 6 p.m. Drive on in for our annual Spirit of Giving Indoor Drive-In Movie featuring a family favorite, Disney’s “Frozen.” Admission is free, although drive-in vehicle space is limited to 60 vehicles. Registration is required for vehicles at laramiecountyevents.com/spirit. Lawn seating is FREE and available on a walk-in, first-come, first-served basis. Bring lawn chairs and blankets for seating up front on the concrete main floor. Event Center at Archer, 3801 Archer Parkway. 307-633-4670
Cheyenne Youth Symphony Performance
– Dec. 17, 7 p.m. A performance by the long-running children’s symphony. Cheyenne’s South High School Auditorium, 1213 Allison Road. cheyenneyouthsymphony2020@gmail.com
Face Vocal Band @ The Lincoln
– Dec. 17, 7:30-8:30 p.m. $25. An internationally acclaimed all-vocal rock band from Boulder, Colorado, which has been captivating audiences for over two decades with their infectious energy punctuated by an endearing love of performance. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Breakfast with Santa
– Dec. 18, 8 and 9:30 a.m. $15. Enjoy a breakfast with the jolliest man around. Reserve a spot at visitcheyenne.ticketspice.com/breakfast-with-santa-2022. The Omelet House, 216 E. 17th St. Reach Visit Cheyenne at 800-426-5009
Cookie Decorating Party
– Dec. 18, noon-2 p.m. $24 per child. Kate’s Cookie Shed will supply cookies for kids 4 years old and up to decorate. There will also be the opportunity to take pictures with Santa. Sign up by texting 307-220-1474 with name and number of kids. The Louise Event Venue, 110 E. 17th St. 307-220-1474
Visit with Santa
– Dec. 18, 1-3 p.m. Children ages 2-10. Bring a camera and list for Santa. Get your picture and a free goody bag while they last. VFW 1881, 2816 E. Seventh St. 307-275-4500
Caroling, Cookies and Cheer
– Dec. 18, 2 p.m. Members of the traveling theater company True Troupe will be singing some Christmas favorites and are encouraging everyone to bring cookies to share. Orchard Valley Community Center, 2111 S. First Ave. 307-278-9117
Holiday Book Gift Exchange
– Dec. 19-22, 3-5 p.m. Take a book, wrap it at the library and grab a mystery book for yourself. Be sure to bring a book you want to give. Wrapping materials will be provided. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Fun and Festive Family Films
– Dec. 21, 10:15 a.m.-3:45 p.m. Have a merry Muppet morning with “The Muppet Christmas Carol” (rated G), then come back for an afternoon of laughter and shenanigans in the North Pole with “Elf” (rated PG). Refreshments will be provided. First film is 10:15–11:45 a.m. Second film is 2–3:45 p.m. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Late Night Lights @ the Botanic Gardens
– Dec. 21, 5:30-8 p.m. Join the gardens for a light display in the conservatory. Bring family and friends and enjoy the holiday nightlife. Coffee, hot chocolate and tea available in the gift shop. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Christmas Movie and Canned Food Drive
– Dec. 21, 6 p.m. Free, but canned food donation requested. A screening of “The Polar Express.” Canned food will be donated to a local nonprofit (Needs or St. Joseph’s Food Pantry). Admission includes a drink ticket and a family bag of popcorn. Grand Ballroom AD, Little America, 2800 W. Lincolnway. 307-775-8400 or ellen.fike@cheyenne.littleamerica.com
Late Night Lights @ the Botanic Gardens
– Dec. 22, 5:30-8 p.m. Join the gardens for a light display in the conservatory. Bring family and friends and enjoy the holiday nightlife. Coffee, hot chocolate and tea available in the gift shop. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Breakfast with Santa
– Dec. 22, 8-10 a.m. $25 for adults, $15 for children. Enjoy a breakfast buffet while spending time with the big man himself. Photos with Santa are complimentary. Little America Hotel & Resort, 2800 W. Lincolnway. 307-775-8400 or ellen.fike@cheyenne.littleamerica.com.
Christmas Movie and Canned Food Drive
– Dec. 22, 6 p.m. Free, but canned food donation requested. A screening of “The Grinch.” Canned food will be donated to a local nonprofit (Needs or St. Joseph’s Food Pantry). Admission includes a drink ticket and a family bag of popcorn. Grand Ballroom AD, Little America, 2800 W. Lincolnway. 307-775-8400 or ellen.fike@cheyenne.littleamerica.com
Catastrophe at Club Gatsby: A Speakeasy Mystery Party (21+)
– Dec. 28, 6-8:30 p.m. 21+. Reserve a spot at lclsonline.org/calendar, and find yourself in a night of mystery. Players will receive a character and a set of clues to act out. Come in costume and trade clues to figure out “whodunit” as you party the night away. Come dressed in your best “Roaring ‘20s” attire and get a free drink ticket. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Catastrophe at Club Gatsby: A Speakeasy Mystery Party (18+)
– Dec. 29, 6-8:30 p.m. 18+. Reserve a spot at lclsonline.org/calendar, and find yourself in a night of mystery. Players will receive a character and a set of clues to act out. Come in costume and trade clues to figure out “whodunit” as you party the night away. Come dressed in your best “Roaring ‘20s” attire and get a free drink ticket. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
New Years Eve Buffet
– Dec. 31, 5-9 p.m. $75 per person, $25 for kids ages 7-12. Ring in the new year with a seafood buffet. The Metropolitan Downtown, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022
New Year’s Eve White Out
– Dec. 31, 8 p.m.-Jan. 1, 1 a.m. $125 per person. This swanky party provides asks guests to dress up and enjoy an open bar. This year, the theme is “all white clothing.” Paramount Ballroom, 1609 Capitol Ave. 307-220-4554
New Years Eve Drag Showcase
– Dec. 31, 9 p.m. A drag cabaret, themed “Fire & Ice.” Featuring Oblivia, Queen of the Clueless, and GlittaBeard, with performances by Temple Ceiling, MaveRick, Tatum Silver Down and Ladycat De’Ore. Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-6543
Ongoing
Cheyenne Artist Guild Show
– Through Dec. 23, 11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Wednesday-Friday; 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Saturday; 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Sunday. The Yearly Holiday Arts and Crafts Market features photography, paintings, handmade jewelry, sculpture, tree ornaments, cards, engraved glassware, clocks, coasters and other handmade items. Cheyenne Artist Guild, 1701 Morrie Ave. 307-632-2263
Tinsel Through Time: Melodies of Christmas
– Through Dec. 24, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. A display of Christmas cheer. This year’s theme is “Melodies of Christmas,” and is inspired by some of the classic songs of the holiday. Wyoming Historic Governors’ Mansion, 3000 E. 21st St. 307-777-7878
Clay Paper Scissors Holiday Show
– Through Dec. 31, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. An annual holiday art show that features artists from Cheyenne, Laramie, Colorado, Oregon and Washington. Clay Paper Scissors, 1513 Carey Ave. 307-631-6039
Laramie and Greater Wyoming
Holiday Music and Light Show
– Through Dec. 31, 5:30-11:30 p.m. Free. Experience 20 displays and a dazzling show of more than 10,000 lights, synchronized to favorite holiday songs, making it one of the largest light shows in the area. Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site, 975 Snowy Range Road. 307-745-6161
Buddy Ebsen Exhibition
– Through Jan. 15, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. This exhibition features materials from all stages of the actor’s career, even exploring his playwriting and painting. American Heritage Center, 2111 E. Willett Drive. 307-766-4114
Winter Lights Festival at Washington Park
– Through Jan. 7, 4-9 p.m. Free. A walking outdoor lights display for all residents and visitors to enjoy community involvement, nature, wonder and festivities while raising money for local charities. The event will include 29 specially selected trees with unique light displays, three large light displays and two tunnels of lights. Washington Park, 1916 E. Sheridan St. 307-745-9670
Fort Collins, Colorado
Comedy Fort Showcase
– Dec. 15, 7:30 p.m. $10. Ages 21+. A recurring showcase of regional comedians. The Comedy Fort, 167 N. College Ave. 970-232-9288
BlueStocking Burlesque Brunch
– Dec. 18, 11 a.m. $15. 18+. The Holiday Hanukkah Spectacular features a brunch, live singing and striptease. The Lyric, 1209 N. College Ave. 970-426-6767
NoCo Winter Wonderland
– Through Dec. 19, 5:15-8:15 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; Dec. 20-25, 5:15-6:15 p.m. $25 per car. The third annual NoCo Winter Wonderland will showcase 16 giant light features, five of which are new this year. Santa, Mrs. Claus, and those clowning elves are back, playing all over Colorado Youth Outdoors’ 220 acres. New features also include five of Colorado’s Big Game species. To reserve your ticket, visit https://www.nocowinterwonderland.com/tickets/. Colorado Youth Outdoors campus, 4927 County Road. 970-663-0800
Comedy Fort Showcase
– Dec. 22, 7:30 p.m. $10. Ages 21+. A recurring showcase of regional comedians. The Comedy Fort, 167 N. College Ave. 970-232-9288
The Rise of Reality
– Dec. 31, 8 p.m. A New Year’s Eve celebration with an early 2000s theme, featuring DJs and reality TV costume contest. The Lyric, 1209 N. College Ave. 970-426-6767
Theo Von @ The Lincoln Center
– Jan. 15, 7 p.m. $39.50-$79.50. Rising star Theo Von makes a stop in Fort Collins for his “Return of the Rat” tour. Lincoln Center Performance Hall, 417 W. Magnolia St. 970-221-6730
The Secret Sisters @ Washington’s
– Jan. 21, 7 p.m. This is the Alabama-based duo’s second release for New West Records. Like its predecessor, 2017’s Grammy-nominated “You Don’t Own Me Anymore,” the record was produced by Brandi Carlile and Phil and Tim Hanseroth. Washington’s, 132 Laporte Ave. 970-232-952
Samantha Fish @ The Aggie
– Jan. 22, 8 p.m. $27.50-$32.50. The award-winning singer/songwriter and blues guitarist brings power to her self-expression. Aggie Theatre, 204 S. College Ave. 970-482-8300
Clementine + Hospital Socks @ The Aggie
– Feb 3, 8 p.m. $15-$18. A pack of local bands show up for this showcase. Aggie Theatre, 204 S. College Ave. 970-482-8300
Boulder, Colorado
Little Feat @ Boulder Theater
– Dec. 17, 8 p.m. $49.50-$99.50. The remaining members of the acclaimed blues-rock outfit are back on tour. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St. 303-786-7030
Erin Hyunhee Kang: A Home in Between
– Through Feb. 19, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Painter, graphic designer and illustrator Erin Hyunhee Kang is driven by observed spaces of diaspora as metaphors for her life and identity. Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art, 1750 13th St. 303-443-2122
Denver
The Roots @ Mission Ballroom
– Dec. 27, 8 p.m. The legendary Roots Crew, consists of Black Thought, Ahmir “?uestlove” Thompson, Kamal Gray, F. Knuckles, Captain Kirk Douglas, Damon Bryson (sousaphone) and James Poyser. Having previously released 12 projects, The Roots have become one of the best known and most respected hip-hop acts in the business. The Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St. 720-577-6884
Houndmouth @ the Ogden
– Dec. 30, 9 p.m. Houndmouth is an American alternative blues band from New Albany, Indiana. Ogden Theatre, 935 East Colfax Ave. 303-832-1874
Denver Comes Alive
– Jan. 13-14, 6:30 p.m. $45-$99.50. This beloved marathon music event will expand to two nights for the very first time, keeping the focus on bluegrass for night one, followed by a funk-heavy evening on night two. The Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St. 720-577-6884
Colter Wall @ Mission Ballroom
– Jan. 19-20, 9 p.m. $32-$79.95. The Saskatchewan native has been a force in folk-country music for nearly a decade. The Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St. 720-577-6884
The Dirty South: Contemporary Art, Material Culture, and the Sonic Impulse
– Through Feb. 5, museum hours. Explores the aesthetic legacies and traditions of Black culture in the African American South, as seen through the lens of contemporary Black musical expression. This groundbreaking exhibition, lauded by critics from The New York Times and the Los Angeles Times, argues for the importance of the American South and Black culture as critical to our understanding of America’s past, present, and future. Museum of Contemporary Art, Denver, 1485 Delgany St. 303-298-7554