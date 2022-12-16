Cheyenne and Laramie County
Positive Aging: “The Christmas Candle”
– Dec. 16, 1:30-4 p.m. Ring in the holidays with the library as they take in Max Lucado’s “The Christmas Candle.” The movie is set in 19th century England, and follows a minister in a new town as he and the townsfolk struggle with modernization and miracles. Free popcorn and a discussion afterward. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Annual WinterMart Arts and Craft Sale
– Dec. 16, 4:30-6 p.m. Shop handmade items from artists along the Front Range. Unitarian Universalist Church of Cheyenne, 3005 Thomes Ave. 307-421-4496
Grown-Ups Night Out
– Dec. 16, 5-10 p.m. $40 per couple. A festive night out, including a catered Christmas dinner for two and a classic Christmas movie. Dinner will feature a Christmas ham and turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, green beans, salad and assorted desserts catered by Uncle Fred’s. Drive your vehicle onto our main floor for the festive charm of a drive-in movie featuring “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.” Event Center at Archer, 3801 Archer Parkway. 307-633-4670
Late Night Lights @ the Botanic Gardens
– Dec. 16, 5:30-8 p.m. Join the gardens for a light display in the conservatory. Bring family and friends and enjoy the holiday nightlife. Coffee, hot chocolate and tea available in the gift shop. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Cheyenne Capital Chorale concert
– Dec. 16, 7 p.m. This concert, “Childhood Memories,” is filled with memorable songs from your childhood. First United Methodist Church, 108 E. 18th St. 307-757-6390
The Trial of Ebenezer Scrooge: A Christmas Comedy
– Dec. 16-18; 7:30 p.m; 2 p.m. on Sundays. A year after his miraculous transformation, Ebenezer Scrooge is back to his old ways, and is suing Jacob Marley and the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future for breaking and entering, kidnapping, slander, pain and suffering, attempted murder and the intentional infliction of emotional distress. Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-6543
Cheyenne Christmas Bird Count
– Dec. 17, 8 a.m. Free. An annual birdwatching event that invites all levels of expertise to tour a birding hotspot for a couple hours and/or bird on their own. Start at 8 a.m. at the downtown Post Office lobby, 2120 Capitol Ave. 307-343-2024
Annual WinterMart Arts and Craft Sale
– Dec. 17, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Shop handmade items from artists along the Front Range. Unitarian Universalist Church of Cheyenne, 3005 Thomes Ave. 307-421-4496
Indoor Drive-In Movie
– Dec. 17, 6 p.m. Drive on in for our annual Spirit of Giving Indoor Drive-In Movie featuring a family favorite, Disney’s “Frozen.” Admission is free, although drive-in vehicle space is limited to 60 vehicles. Registration is required for vehicles at laramiecountyevents.com/spirit. Lawn seating is FREE and available on a walk-in, first-come, first-served basis. Bring lawn chairs and blankets for seating up front on the concrete main floor. Event Center at Archer, 3801 Archer Parkway. 307-633-4670
Cheyenne Youth Symphony Performance
– Dec. 17, 7 p.m. A performance by the long-running children’s symphony. Cheyenne’s South High School Auditorium, 1213 Allison Road. cheyenneyouthsymphony2020@gmail.com
Face Vocal Band @ The Lincoln
– Dec. 17, 7:30-8:30 p.m. $25. An internationally acclaimed all-vocal rock band from Boulder, Colorado, which has been captivating audiences for over two decades with their infectious energy punctuated by an endearing love of performance. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Breakfast with Santa
– Dec. 18, 8 and 9:30 a.m. $15. Enjoy a breakfast with the jolliest man around. Reserve a spot at visitcheyenne.ticketspice.com/breakfast-with-santa-2022. The Omelet House, 216 E. 17th St. Reach Visit Cheyenne at 800-426-5009
Cookie Decorating Party
– Dec. 18, noon-2 p.m. $24 per child. Kate’s Cookie Shed will supply cookies for kids 4 years old and up to decorate. There will also be the opportunity to take pictures with Santa. Sign up by texting 307-220-1474 with name and number of kids. The Louise Event Venue, 110 E. 17th St. 307-220-1474
Visit with Santa
– Dec. 18, 1-3 p.m. Children ages 2-10. Bring a camera and list for Santa. Get your picture and a free goody bag while they last. VFW 1881, 2816 E. Seventh St. 307-275-4500
Caroling, Cookies and Cheer
– Dec. 18, 2 p.m. Members of the traveling theater company True Troupe will be singing some Christmas favorites and are encouraging everyone to bring cookies to share. Orchard Valley Community Center, 2111 S. First Ave. 307-278-9117
Holiday Book Gift Exchange
– Dec. 19-22, 3-5 p.m. Take a book, wrap it at the library and grab a mystery book for yourself. Be sure to bring a book you want to give. Wrapping materials will be provided. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Fun and Festive Family Films
– Dec. 21, 10:15 a.m.-3:45 p.m. Have a merry Muppet morning with “The Muppet Christmas Carol” (rated G), then come back for an afternoon of laughter and shenanigans in the North Pole with “Elf” (rated PG). Refreshments will be provided. First film is 10:15–11:45 a.m. Second film is 2–3:45 p.m. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Late Night Lights @ the Botanic Gardens
– Dec. 21, 5:30-8 p.m. Join the gardens for a light display in the conservatory. Bring family and friends and enjoy the holiday nightlife. Coffee, hot chocolate and tea available in the gift shop. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Christmas Movie and Canned Food Drive
– Dec. 21, 6 p.m. Free, but canned food donation requested. A screening of “The Polar Express.” Canned food will be donated to a local nonprofit (Needs or St. Joseph’s Food Pantry). Admission includes a drink ticket and a family bag of popcorn. Grand Ballroom AD, Little America, 2800 W. Lincolnway. 307-775-8400 or ellen.fike@cheyenne.littleamerica.com
Late Night Lights @ the Botanic Gardens
– Dec. 22, 5:30-8 p.m. Join the gardens for a light display in the conservatory. Bring family and friends and enjoy the holiday nightlife. Coffee, hot chocolate and tea available in the gift shop. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Breakfast with Santa
– Dec. 22, 8-10 a.m. $25 for adults, $15 for children. Enjoy a breakfast buffet while spending time with the big man himself. Photos with Santa are complimentary. Little America Hotel & Resort, 2800 W. Lincolnway. 307-775-8400 or ellen.fike@cheyenne.littleamerica.com.
Christmas Movie and Canned Food Drive
– Dec. 22, 6 p.m. Free, but canned food donation requested. A screening of “The Grinch.” Canned food will be donated to a local nonprofit (Needs or St. Joseph’s Food Pantry). Admission includes a drink ticket and a family bag of popcorn. Grand Ballroom AD, Little America, 2800 W. Lincolnway. 307-775-8400 or ellen.fike@cheyenne.littleamerica.com
Catastrophe at Club Gatsby: A Speakeasy Mystery Party (21+)
– Dec. 28, 6-8:30 p.m. 21+. Reserve a spot at lclsonline.org/calendar, and find yourself in a night of mystery. Players will receive a character and a set of clues to act out. Come in costume and trade clues to figure out “whodunit” as you party the night away. Come dressed in your best “Roaring ‘20s” attire and get a free drink ticket. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Catastrophe at Club Gatsby: A Speakeasy Mystery Party (18+)
– Dec. 29, 6-8:30 p.m. 18+. Reserve a spot at lclsonline.org/calendar, and find yourself in a night of mystery. Players will receive a character and a set of clues to act out. Come in costume and trade clues to figure out “whodunit” as you party the night away. Come dressed in your best “Roaring ‘20s” attire and get a free drink ticket. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
New Years Eve Buffet
– Dec. 31, 5-9 p.m. $75 per person, $25 for kids ages 7-12. Ring in the new year with a seafood buffet. The Metropolitan Downtown, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022
New Year’s Eve White Out
– Dec. 31, 8 p.m.-Jan. 1, 1 a.m. $125 per person. This swanky party provides asks guests to dress up and enjoy an open bar. This year, the theme is “all white clothing.” Paramount Ballroom, 1609 Capitol Ave. 307-220-4554
New Years Eve Drag Showcase
– Dec. 31, 9 p.m. A drag cabaret, themed “Fire & Ice.” Featuring Oblivia, Queen of the Clueless, and GlittaBeard, with performances by Temple Ceiling, MaveRick, Tatum Silver Down and Ladycat De’Ore. Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-6543
Curt Gowdy First Day Hike
– Jan 1, 10:30 a.m.-noon. Meet for the hike inside the Curt Gowdy Visitor Center. The hike will be approximately 1.5 miles around Kate’s Trail, an accessible concrete path. Curt Gowdy State Park, 1264 Granite Springs Road. 307-777-6323
Ongoing
Cheyenne Artist Guild Show
– Through Dec. 23, 11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Wednesday-Friday; 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Saturday; 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Sunday. The Yearly Holiday Arts and Crafts Market features photography, paintings, handmade jewelry, sculpture, tree ornaments, cards, engraved glassware, clocks, coasters and other handmade items. Cheyenne Artist Guild, 1701 Morrie Ave. 307-632-2263
Tinsel Through Time: Melodies of Christmas
– Through Dec. 24, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. A display of Christmas cheer. This year’s theme is “Melodies of Christmas,” and is inspired by some of the classic songs of the holiday. Wyoming Historic Governors’ Mansion, 3000 E. 21st St. 307-777-7878
Clay Paper Scissors Holiday Show
– Through Dec. 31, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. An annual holiday art show that features artists from Cheyenne, Laramie, Colorado, Oregon and Washington. Clay Paper Scissors, 1513 Carey Ave. 307-631-6039
Laramie and Greater Wyoming
Holiday Music and Light Show
– Through Dec. 31, 5:30-11:30 p.m. Free. Experience 20 displays and a dazzling show of more than 10,000 lights, synchronized to favorite holiday songs, making it one of the largest light shows in the area. Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site, 975 Snowy Range Road. 307-745-6161
To submit an item to the events calendar, email ToDo@wyomingnews.com or call WTE features editor Will Carpenter at 307-633-3135.