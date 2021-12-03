Cheyenne and Laramie County
Women’s Leadership Luncheon
– Dec. 3, 11:30 a.m. This annual award honors a Laramie County woman who has exhibited exceptional leadership in her professional work and service to others. The program includes the Women’s Leadership Award Ceremony and a panel of speakers, featuring state Sen. Tara Nethercott, State Auditor Kristi Racines and State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow. The Metropolitan, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-002
Virtual Jeopardy!
– Dec. 3, 7-8 p.m. Join the Laramie County Library for virtual Jeopardy and battle for prizes. Sign up via lclsonline.org/calendar/. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
CLTP Presents “You Better Watch Out!: A Christmas Comedy”
– Dec. 3-4, 7:30; Dec. 5, 2 p.m. $22. It’s Christmas Eve at the Willow Inn. The hosts, Jenny and Tom, are having Art (Jenny’s father who’s still mourning the passing of his wife) see their bed and breakfast for the first time. There’s a snowstorm raging outside, and three travelers are forced to lodge at the inn and wait it out. Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-8543
All City Children’s Chorus presents “Seasonal Favorites”
– Dec. 4, 4 p.m. Open to the public. This holiday concert will feature pieces from ACCC’s Concert Choir and Lyric Choir. They will perform Christmas classics, as well as newer favorites both separate and together, with guest performances from alumni. The event will also be livestreamed. Cheyenne South High School Auditorium, 1213 W. Allison Road. 307-771-2410
30th Annual Holidayfest Craft Show
– Dec. 4, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Open to public. A holiday themed arts and crafts show. Alta Vista Elementary, 1514 E. 16th St.
Cheyenne Winter Farmers Market
– Dec. 4, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. A seasonal indoor farmers market with live music where local vendors sell their produce, meats, cheeses, crafts, canned good and more. Cheyenne Depot, 121 W. 15th St. 307-222-9542
”A History Lovers Guide to Cheyenne” Book Signing
– Dec. 4, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Local authors Starley Talbott and Michael Kassel return to the Cheyenne Depot for another book signing. Visitors to the Winter Farmer’s Market can head over to the museum side of the depot for a copy of this guide that is sure to make a treasured gift for Christmas giving. Cheyenne Depot Museum, 121 W. 15th St. 307-638-6338
Family Day at the Wyoming State Museum
– Dec. 4, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Free. This month’s Family Day event is dedicated to the amazing changes nature goes through as the weather gets colder, and there’s no better way to celebrate winter than with a cozy Pajama Party. Guests are encourage to wear their PJ’s and join the museum for crafts, games and up-close looks at some winter-themed collections. Barrett Building, Wyoming State Museum, 2301 Central Ave. 307-777-6022
Christmas Music at The Hawthorn Tree
– Dec. 4, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. A day of Christmas music and good cheer as pianist Jason Crossman and harpist Kaira Tunnicliff perform. The Hawthorn Tree, 112 E. 17th St. 307-369-4446
”Cheyenne Garden Gossip” Book Signing
– Dec. 4, 1-3 p.m. Free. Local author Barb Gorges will give a talk on why Cheyenne needs its own gardening book, answer questions and sign copies of her latest book, “Cheyenne Garden Gossip.” Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
26th Annual Tree of Remembrance Lighting Ceremony
– Dec. 4, 1:30 p.m. The 20-minute ceremony will include the tree lighting, a short message and a brief song. Participants will then be invited to place paper doves on the tree in remembrance or honor of family members and friends. A reception with light refreshments will follow the ceremony. Attendees will be required to wear face coverings. Those who would rather participate remotely will be able to livestream the ceremony via the CRMC Foundation’s Facebook page. Davis Hospice Center lobby, Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, 6000 Sycamore Road. 307-634-2273
Running of the Santas .5k
– Dec. 4, 2 p.m. $10, free for those in Santa suits. Participants will run from the Depot Plaza to 15th Street and back, featuring doughnuts, beer and Christmas cheer. Accomplice Beer Company, 115 W. 15th St. 307-632-2337
Dillinger’s DIY Workshop
– Dec. 4, 7-9 p.m. $55. An arts and crafts night with supplies and first drink included. This installment is a homemade holiday door sign. Dillinger’s Bar, 1601 Central Ave. 307-212-8402
Clint Black Featuring Lisa Hartman Black
– Dec. 4, 8 p.m. From $48.50. Enjoy a live performance by Grammy-winning country superstar Clint Black and his wife, Lisa Hartman Black. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-637-6363. www.cheyenneevents.org
Christmas Jewelry & Bake Sale
– Dec. 4, noon-8 p.m.; Dec. 5, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Free. This holiday jewelry and bake sale will feature a raffle with prizes from food and wine baskets to a weekend stay in Steamboat Springs. All proceeds go to St. Mary’s School, Funeral Ministries, and Mary’s Fund. This year’s statewide WCCW Mary’s Fund project supports impoverished young women and girls in a Catholic boarding school, Villa Mornese, Tuxtla Gutierrez, Mexico providing educational and health care needs Hartmann Hall, Cathedral of St. Mary, 2107 Capitol Ave. 307-631-3507
Poetry Reading & Book Signing
– Dec. 5, 1-2:30 p.m. Free. Local poet and author John Roedel will be doing a reading from his new book “Remedy,” along with other favorite poems. The Hawthorn Tree, 112 E. 17th St. 307-369-4446
LCCC presents 4th Annual “Holiday Collage” concert
– Dec. 5, 2 p.m. Free. A diverse musical greeting card of a concert. The performance will include a variety of LCCC’s music programs, including the jazz ensemble, wind ensemble, chamber orchestra, choral groups and more. Surbrugg/Prentice Auditorium, Laramie County Community College, 1400 E. College Drive. 307-778-5222
Seniors and Veterans Connect: Crossroads
– Dec. 6, 2-4 p.m. Seniors and veterans are invited to come in and enjoy refreshments and free activities. Browse through books featuring local history and share stories of your own while enjoying some classic board games. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St. 307-547-2249
San Diego Ballet Nutcracker
– Dec. 6, 6 p.m., doors at 5 p.m. $20-$65. This production of “The Nutcracker” features Tchaikovsky’s timeless score and an international cast of more than 100 beautifully costumed dancers. San Diego Ballet brings America’s favorite holiday event to dazzling life. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-637-6363. www.cheyenneevents.org
Box Angel Candlelight Vigil
– Dec. 6, 7 p.m. A candlelight vigil will be held for those who wish to honor the memory of deceased loved ones. Those attending the service will meet in the Lakeview Cemetery office/shop, and everyone will then walk to the Box Angel together. Lakeview Cemetery, 2501 Seymour Ave. 307-637-6402
Guided Play
– Dec. 7, 10-11:45 a.m. Each week, the library will feature a different playscape in the Early Literacy Center, along with suggestions of how to engage your child in guided play. This week’s theme is “Roads and Ramps.” Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Storytime To Go
Dec. 7, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Pre-K, children & families. Each Tuesday, swing by the Burns Branch Library to pick up a storytime kit, complete with a book, song and craft that promotes early literacy fun at home. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St. 307-547-2249
Holiday Ornament Workshop
– Dec. 7, 5-6 p.m. Adults and teens. Celebrate the holiday season by creating a Christmas napkin decoupage ornament as you enjoy hot cocoa and treats. Christmas napkins will be provided, but please bring your own if you want a certain design. Teens: We will have this ornament craft as a kit for you to take and make at home. Pine Bluffs Branch Library, 110 E. Second St. 307-245-3646
Book Discussion Group
– Dec. 7, 6-7:30 p.m. Join a discussion of “A Yellow Raft in Blue Water.” From the high plains of eastern Montana to the city of Seattle, this debut novel by author Michael Dorris traces the life events of three generations of Native American women. Tea and scones will be provided. Visit the third-floor Ask Here desk to retrieve your copy of the book. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Tuesday Night Comedy
– Dec. 7, Doors at 7:30 p.m., open mic at 8 p.m., featured acts at 9:15 p.m. and headliner at 10 p.m. $10. Come join in the fun every Tuesday to see the best stand-up comedians from Denver, Greeley, Fort Collins and Cheyenne. If you want to give it a shot before the professionals hit the stage, make sure to sign up for the open mic hour. Dillinger’s, 1601 Central Ave. 307-212-8402
Tales Together
– Dec. 9, 9:30-10 a.m. Free. Join the Laramie County Library for a virtual interactive early literacy class where young children will practice new skills incorporating books, songs, rhymes, movement and more. Pick up weekly craft packet from Ask Here desk on the second floor. RSVP at lclsonline.org/calendar/. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Storytime To Go, Pine Bluffs Branch
– Dec. 9, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Pre-K, children & families. Each Thursday, swing by the Pine Bluffs Branch Library to pick up a storytime kit, complete with a book, song and craft that promotes early literacy fun at home. Pine Bluffs Branch Library, 110 E. Second St. 307-245-3646
Holiday Ornament Workshop
– Dec. 9, 5-6 p.m. Adults and teens. Celebrate the holiday season by creating a Christmas napkin decoupage ornament as you enjoy hot cocoa and treats. Christmas napkins will be provided but please bring your own if you want a certain design. Teens! We will have this ornament craft as a kit for you to take and make at home. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St. 307-547-2249
Art Uncork’d: Holiday Craft Edition with Melissa Cullen
– Dec. 9, 5:30-7:30 p.m. $35 for museum members, $45 for non-museum members. If you’re looking for the perfect handmade gift for someone this year, come and indulge in an evening of instructed felting lessons, hors d’oeuvres and holiday libations. No experience is required. Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-7290
Open Jam Night
– Dec. 9, 7-10 p.m. Free. The Lincoln Theatre is hosting its next Open Jam Night. Musicians are encouraged to bring their guitar, bass, etc. and come jam with other local musicians! Backline provided. A full bar will be available for those who just want to come and watch. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
CLTP Presents “You Better Watch Out!: A Christmas Comedy”
– Dec. 9-11, 7:30; Dec. 12, 2 p.m. $22. It’s Christmas Eve at the Willow Inn. The hosts, Jenny and Tom, are having Art (Jenny’s father who’s still mourning the passing of his wife) see their bed and breakfast for the first time. There’s a snowstorm raging outside and three travelers are forced to lodge at the inn and wait it out. Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W Lincolnway. 307-638-8543
Cowboy Christmas Market
– Dec. 11, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. A day of of shopping from local artisans offering unique handcrafted items and more well-known brands. Event Center at Archer, 3801 Archer Parkway. 307-633-4670
VFW Craft and Flea Market Show
– Dec. 11, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Support local veterans while enjoying unique stands filled with jewelry, crochet items, candles, wreaths, tie-dyed shirts and more. Lunch will be available. VFW Post 1881, 2816 E. Seventh St. 307-632-4053
Crossroads: Change in Rural America Exhibit
– Dec. 11-Jan. 23, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. All ages. Explore the Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street exhibit on all three floors of the library to learn about our identity as rural Americans, who we were, who we are and where we are going. Enjoy a variety of Crossroads events and activities, as well as an art exhibit, Art at the Wyoming Crossroads, featuring work by Joshua Brady, Narissa Kennedy, Danielle Kirby and Steve Knox. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Cheyenne Youth Symphony Book Fair Fundraiser Performance
– Dec. 11, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. A free live performance inside Barnes and Noble book store. They will also be wrapping gifts all day for donations, along with the supplying vouchers for purchasing from the store and cafe, a percentage of which will go to the Youth Symphony. Barnes and Noble, 1851 Dell Range Blvd. 307-632-3000
A Night with the Brewer
– Dec. 11, 6-9 p.m. $20, couples $35. Get to know Black Tooth Cheyenne’s head brewer, Thomas Batson, with an evening of beer tasting, a Q&A session and catered food. Tickets can be purchased at the bar. Black Tooth Brewery, 520 W. 19th St. 307-514-0362
Cheyenne Guitar Society Concert
– Dec. 11, 7 p.m. $10 adults, $5 students. Expert jazz guitarists Sean McGowan and Martin Gilmore will present multiple styles of guitar in this concert. Surbrugg-Prentice Auditorium, Laramie County Community College, 1400 E. College Drive. 307-331-2420
CSO presents “Holiday Magic”
– Dec. 11, 7:30 p.m. $12-$50 for in person, $15 per household for livestream. Ring in the season with this beloved holiday tradition. The Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra will be joined by the Cheyenne All-City Children’s Chorus, En Avant Dance Studio and the Cheyenne Chamber Singers to perform holiday favorites. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-778-8561
Face Vocal Band @ The Lincoln
– Dec. 11, 7-10 p.m. $25. Face Vocal Band is an internationally acclaimed all-vocal rock band from Boulder, Colorado, who have been captivating audiences for more than a decade with their infectious energy, punctuated by an endearing love of performance. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
”Tidings of Joy: A Celtic Christmas Celebration”
– Dec. 12, 8:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. Experience a beautiful retelling of the Christmas story through music and word in this Christmas cantata performed by the FUMC Orchestra and Chancel Choir. First United Methodist Church, 108 E. 18th St. 307-632-1410
Cheyenne Capital Chorale presents “See Amid The Winter Snow”
– Dec. 12, 7 p.m. Free. The Cheyenne Capital Chorale is excited to present a holiday concert to thank the community for their support. Cathedral of St. Mary, 100 W. 21st St. 307-757-6390
Cowgirls of the West Luncheon
– Dec. 13, 11:30 a.m. Reservations $25. Guest speaker will be Christine Bird, superintendent of the Historic Governors’ Mansion. There will also be a Christmas program. Little America Hotel, 2800 W. Lincolnway. 307-775-8400
Painting and Pints
– Dec. 13, 6-8 p.m. $40. Freedom’s Edge Brewing Co. and Flydragon Design Art Studio pair up for a guided painting session. Register via Flydragon Design Art Studio’s website. Freedom’s Edge Brewing Co., 1509 Pioneer Ave. 307-514-5314
Guided Play
– Dec. 14, 10-11:45 a.m. Each week, the library will feature a different playscape in the Early Literacy Center, along with suggestions of how to engage your child in guided play. This week’s theme is “Dress up and Pretend.” Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Storytime To Go
Dec. 7, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Pre-K, children & families. Each Tuesday, swing by the Burns Branch Library to pick up a storytime kit, complete with a book, song and craft that promotes early literacy fun at home. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St. 307-547-2249
We Drink and We Know Things
– Dec. 14, 6 p.m. Monthly in house trivia night with a surprise theme. Freedom’s Edge Brewing Co., 1509 Pioneer Ave. 307-514-5314
Virtual PJs and Cocoa Storytime
– Dec. 15, 6-7 p.m. Pre-K & families. Put on your coziest jammies, make a cup of hot cocoa, and join the library for a special evening of stories, songs, and other fun things via Zoom. Activity kits available at library starting Dec. 8. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Tales Together
– Dec. 16, 9:30-10 a.m. Free. Join the Laramie County Library for a virtual interactive early literacy class where young children will practice new skills incorporating books, songs, rhymes, movement and more. Pick up weekly craft packet from Ask Here desk on the second floor. RSVP at lclsonline.org/calendar/. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Storytime To Go, Pine Bluffs Branch
– Dec. 16, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Pre-K, children & families. Each Thursday, swing by the Pine Bluffs Branch Library to pick up a storytime kit, complete with a book, song and craft that promotes early literacy fun at home. Pine Bluffs Branch Library, 110 E. Second St. 307-245-3646
Crossroads Holiday Extravaganza!
– Dec. 17, 6-8 p.m. Adults and families are invited to a night filled with live music from bluegrass band Wood Belly, trolley rides by Cheyenne Street Railway and decorations from the Historic Governors’ Mansion. The library will provide food, maps for self guided tours, crafting and a photo booth to celebrate the community. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
CLTP Presents “You Better Watch Out!: A Christmas Comedy”
– Dec. 17-18, 7:30; Dec. 19, 2 p.m. $22. It’s Christmas Eve at the Willow Inn. The hosts, Jenny and Tom, are having Art (Jenny’s father who’s still mourning the passing of his wife) see their bed and breakfast for the first time. There’s a snowstorm raging outside and three travelers are forced to lodge at the inn and wait it out. Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W Lincolnway. 307-638-8543
Ongoing Events
CFD Old West Museum APA Annual Juried Art Show
– Through Dec. 5, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. A celebration of “Art of the Plains,” featuring approximately 115 two- and three-dimensional realistic and representational artworks in traditional media that depict the American Great Plains region – its landscape, wildlife, people and way of life in historical or modern times. Artworks in the show will be rendered by nationally recognized award-winning artists from across the U.S. and sometimes from foreign countries. CFD Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. 307--249-1488.
The Front Range
The Lincoln Center presents 40th Annual “The Nutcracker”
– Dec. 3, 7 p.m.; Dec. 4, 2 p.m., 7 p.m.; Dec. 5, 11 a.m., 4 p.m. $30-$40. This treasured production of “The Nutcracker” includes 125 dancers, 250 beautiful costumes, special effects, fantastic lighting, and sets and features the Fort Collins Symphony Orchestra. The Lincoln Center, 417 W. Magnolia St., Fort Collins, Colorado. 970-221-6733