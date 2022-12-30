Cheyenne and Laramie County
New Year’s Eve Soiree
– Dec. 31, 8 p.m.-Jan. 1, 1 a.m. $100-$150 per person. This swanky party asks guests to dress up and enjoy an open bar. Black tie attire. Music from Olivia Frances. Cheyenne Depot, 121 W. 15th St. 307-433-9730
New Years Eve Drag Showcase
– Dec. 31, 9 p.m. A drag cabaret, themed “Fire & Ice.” Featuring Oblivia, Queen of the Clueless, and GlittaBeard, with performances by Temple Ceiling, MaveRick, Tatum Silver Down and Ladycat De’Ore. Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-6543
New Year’s Eve Ball Drop
– Dec. 31, midnight. A tradition returns to the core of downtown. The ball will drop from the Hynds Building and fireworks will launch from the Albany. Cheyenne Depot Plaza, 1 Depot Square. 307-433-9730
Curt Gowdy First Day Hike
– Jan 1, 10:30 a.m.-noon. Meet for the hike inside the Curt Gowdy Visitor Center. The hike will be approximately 1.5 miles around Kate’s Trail, an accessible concrete path. Curt Gowdy State Park, 1264 Granite Springs Road. 307-777-6323
Cheyenne Heritage Quilters Meeting
– Jan 2, 7 p.m. The program will be given by local quilter, Robin Dempsey. Robin has been quilting for more than 20 years, and has taught paper and foundation piecing at several shows and venues, and will discuss them with the group. Refreshments will be served. First United Methodist Church, 108 E. 18th St.
Ned LeDoux @ The Lincoln
– Jan. 6, 8 p.m. Coming off his 2022 album “Buckskin,” country music singer and Cheyenne native Ned LeDoux returns to The Lincoln for a hometown performance. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Abstraction/Ancestors/Altered Books
– Jan. 6-Feb. 9, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. On pages removed from antique books, artist Jennie Kiessling combines practicing abstract art with the story of her Italian ancestors through the words of her family. Her work encourages viewers to consider their own family’s stories and words. Visit Clay Paper Scissors Gallery in downtown Cheyenne to view the companion exhibit, Abstractions/Ancestors/Paintings. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Cheyenne First Friday Artwalk
– Jan. 6, 5 p.m. Free. The Cheyenne Artwalk is a monthly event that highlights a local gallery or studio on the first Friday of every month. Explore downtown and pop into local galleries. Cheyenne Artist Guild, 1701 Morrie Ave. 307-632-2263
Winter Farmers’ Market
– Jan. 7, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Local and regional vendors sell their produce, honey, jams, meat, bakery and specialty items, and much more. Cheyenne Depot, 121 W. 15th St. 307-222-9542
Wyoming State Museum Family Day
– Jan. 7, 10 a.m-2 p.m. This month’s theme is “Awesome Anatomy.” This Family Day is about all the awesome ways our bodies function. From jumping really high to creating beautiful art, we have a lot to thank our bodies for. Learn all about how your body works and what you can do to take good care of it. Wyoming State Museum, 2301 Central Ave. 307-777-7022
Hat Bar @ Black Tooth
– Jan. 8, 10 a.m. $65. A private hat bar in partnership with Wild J Trading. Customize your own hat with unique accessories. Black Tooth Brewing Co., 520 W. 19th St. 307-514-0362
Poetry Open Mic
– Jan. 8, 1-3 p.m. Free. Each poet gets five minutes to read, but occasionally go two rounds, so bring extra poems. Arrive five minutes early to sign up. The Hawthorn Tree, 112 E. 17th St. 307-369-4446
Boys & Girls Club of Cheyenne Art & Photography Exhibit
– Jan. 9-Feb. 5, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Visit the second floor of the library to enjoy the incredible creativity of Boys & Girls Club members! Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Steve-O: The Bucket List Tour
– Jan. 11, 7 p.m. $34-$125. This stunt-man/comedian has become a household name as a member of the “Jackass” crew. It all started when he snatched a video camera from his father’s closet when he was 15 years old – the rest is history. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-637-6363
Tell Me Your Story: One Cheyenne
– Jan. 12, 6-8 p.m. What’s your story? Gain a better understanding of our community as a panel of Cheyenne airmen share their experiences at F.E. Warren and other military bases. Get to know our panelists as they discuss their struggles and their hopes for the future. Questions will be encouraged. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Open Jam Night
– Jan. 12, 7 p.m. Free. The Lincoln Theatre is hosting its monthly Open Jam Night. Musicians are encouraged to bring their guitar, bass, etc., and come jam with other local musicians! Backline provided. A full bar will be available for those who just want to come and watch. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Musical Story Time
– Jan. 14, 2 p.m. A free musical storytime with Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra musicians where storyteller Jenny Wacker will present “I, Crocodile for Flute, Violin, Cello” and “The Tale of Peter Rabbit for Flute, Clarinet, Bassoon.” Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Alzheimer’s Association: Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia
– Jan. 17, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Join the library to learn about the impact of Alzheimer’s, the difference between Alzheimer’s and dementia, disease stages and risk factors. This presentation will highlight current research and treatments to address some symptoms, and Alzheimer’s Association resources. Presented by the Alzheimer’s Association and Wyoming Center on Aging. Attendees can participate in person or via Zoom. Visit https://bit.ly/AlzLaramieCounty to register and receive Zoom information. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Bob Budd: Otters Dance
– Jan. 17, 7–8:30 p.m. Cheyenne Audubon presents Bob Budd and his new book, “Otters Dance: A Rancher’s Journey to Enlightenment and Stewardship.” Budd is former executive director of the Wyoming Stock Growers Association, former manager of The Nature Conservancy’s Red Canyon Ranch, and currently the executive director of Wyoming Wildlife and Natural Resource Trust, a state agency. After his talk, Budd will have books available for purchase and signing. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Cuentos y Amigos (Spanish Storytime)
– Jan. 18, 6-7 p.m. Join us for a special Spanish/English storytime in collaboration with the Cheyenne Hispanic Festival. Come enjoy special stories, songs, snacks, and a craft in Spanish and English! Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave.
– Jan. 18, 6-7 p.m. Presentaremos una hora de cuentos en español. ¡Disfrute de cuentos especiales, canciones, meriendas y manualidades – en español y en inglés! La Biblioteca del Laramie Condado, 2200 Pioneer Ave.
Sit, Stay, READ! Read to a Therapy Dog
– Jan. 19, 4–5 p.m. Everyone loves to hear a story, even our four-pawed friends! Come in to the library and practice reading aloud to one of our community’s therapy dogs. We know you’ll have a furry good time. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Jennie Kiessling Tour and Forum
– Jan. 19, 6–8 p.m. Gain a new understanding of family history and art with artist Jennie Kiessling. This event will feature a discussion on ancestry and abstract art, followed by a tour of Kiessling’s exhibit in the library. You are encouraged to bring family artifacts, such as letters or diaries, as part of the discussion. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Tobler & Friends Comedy Night
– Jan. 19, 8-10 p.m. $10. A night with comedian/professional pickleball player, headliner Brandt Tobler. Join Black Tooth for beers, laughs, and some new material from Brandt and his comedian friends. Black Tooth Brewing Co., 520 W. 19th St. 307-514-0362
