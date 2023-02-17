Cheyenne and Laramie County
Valentine’s Day Silent Rave
Feb. 17, 6-8 p.m. Teens. It’s time to dance the night away. Join the Library for their Valentine’s Day Silent Rave. You’ll get your own set of headphones so you can be dancing by yourself in a room with other people dancing by themselves. It’s weird, but it works! Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Ernie November concert
Feb. 17, 7 p.m. Suggested $10 donation. The Riff Riders Tour stops in Cheyenne. Ape Vermin (from North Carolina) and Twin Wizard (from Illinois) bring a show for fans of sludge, doom and stoner rock, in the realms of bands such as Sleep, High on Fire, Crowbar and Conan. Featuring members of Narcotic Wasteland and Telekinetic Yeti. Ernie November, 217 W. Lincolnway. 307-632-6867
CLTP presents “Anne of Green Gables”
Feb. 17-19, 24-26, March 3-5. Thursday-Friday, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, 2 p.m. This new dramatization captures the charm and excitement of L.M. Montgomery’s enduring classic about an orphan girl, Anne Shirley, from her first encounter with her austere guardian to her thrilling graduation from Queen’s Academy. Mary Godfrey Playhouse, 2706 E. Pershing Blvd. 307-638-6543
Introduction to Stained Glass
Feb. 18, 9 a.m.-noon. $30. In this three-hour class, each student will learn how to cut, grind, foil and solder pieces of their sun catcher from instructor Barb Christofferson of Glass Works Stained Glass Studio. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Great Backyard Bird Count
Feb. 18, 10-11:30 p.m. Join members of the Cheyenne-High Plains Audubon Society and Laramie County Library System for a birding excursion! We will meet in front of the Paul Smith Children’s Village before counting birds together in Lions Park. A limited number of binoculars will be provided, and families are welcome. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-634-0463
CSO presents “Made in America”
Feb. 18, 7:30 p.m. $10-$50. The symphony will bring you home with “Made in America,” featuring works by American composers Samuel Barber, William Grant Still, Florence Price and Aaron Copland. Plus, D.J. Sparr will be featured on fantastic concerto for electric guitar and orchestra. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-778-8561
Watercolor Monoprints Workshop
Feb. 23, 5:30-7:30 p.m. $25. Arts Cheyenne Emerging Artist Coordinator (and local artist) Tati Thompson will guide a class through the mono printing process using Yupo, a waterproof paper. This watercolor Yupo technique creates a looser look at printmaking, resulting in a one-of-a-kind print. Cheyenne Creativity Center, 1620 Thomes Ave. info@artscheyenne.com
Dueling Pianos @ The Metropolitan
Feb. 24, 8 p.m. Come laugh and sing along in an evening of musical entertainment by two dueling pianists directed by your requests. The Metropolitan Downtown, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022
Audubon Field Trip
Feb. 25, leave at 8 a.m. from the Lions Park parking lot. Take a free visit to Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge. Participants will drive the refuge’s loop road looking for bison, prairie dogs, bald eagles, and other raptors and wintering birds. Registration is free but please sign up with Grant Frost, 307-343-2024
High Altitude Gardening 101: Flower Seed Starting
Feb. 25, 1-3 p.m. You don’t have to wait until the last frost to get flower seeds started. Learn what different ornamental seeds need to sprout and how you can get a jump on growing a beautiful garden by planting flower seeds in the dead of winter. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Cheyenne Youth Symphony Performance
Feb. 25, 7 p.m. Free. A performance by the local youth symphony. Laramie County School District 1 Administration Building, 2810 House Ave. cheyenneyouthsymphony2020@gmail.com
Rodney Carrington @ Civic Center
Feb. 25, 7 p.m. Rodney Carrington is a multitalented comedian, actor and writer who has recorded eight major record label comedy albums selling over 3 million copies. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-637-6363
Dueling Pianos @ The Metropolitan
Feb. 25, 8 p.m. Come laugh and sing along in an evening of musical entertainment by two dueling pianists directed by your requests. The Metropolitan Downtown, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022
Jo Koy @ Civic Center
March 2, 8 p.m. As one of today’s premiere stand-up comics, Jo Koy has come a long way from his modest beginnings performing at a Las Vegas coffee house. The comedian, who pulls inspiration from his family, specifically his son, sells out arenas and theaters across the world. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-637-6363
Terrarium Workshop
March 4, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. $50. Learn to create a small plant community in a 2-gallon glass jar in this workshop led by Director Scott Aker. All materials are included, along with notes that will help you keep your garden under glass looking great for a long time. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
All City Children’s Chorus Concert
March, 4, 4 p.m. Free. The third performance of All City’s 47th season, titled “Water.” Laramie County School District 1 Administration Building Auditorium, 2810 House Ave. 307-771-2275{/div}
The Black Jacket Symphony: Fleetwood Mac @ Civic Center
March 4, 8 p.m. With a live concert experience unlike any other, The Black Jacket Symphony will recreate Fleetwood Mac’s iconic album “Rumours” live in its entirety. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-637-6363
Ottmar Liebert and Luna Negra @ The Lincoln
March 4, 8 p.m. Guitar virtuoso Ottmar Liebert’s global success can be attributed to a myriad of things — his creative vision, his determination and a strong sense of melody. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Tell Me Your Story: One Cheyenne
March 9, 6-8 p.m. Gain a better understanding of our community as a panel of Cheyenne airmen share their experiences at F.E. Warren and other military bases. Get to know our panelists as they discuss their struggles and their hopes for the future. Questions will be encouraged. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Ongoing
Manna: Artwork by Sue Sommers
Through March 25, 11 a.m.-3 p.m, Thursday-Saturday. Sue Sommers, a Pinedale artist, brings us a layered project around the idea of “Manna,” which includes four separate streams of related work. Sue is a multi-faceted artist who brings her talents to a variety of media; here she uses woodblock printmaking, painting, collage, and soft sculptures. Clay Paper Scissors Gallery and Studio, 1513 Carey Ave. 307-631-6039
40th Anniversary Glass Art Celebration
Through April 1, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. A showcase of regional glass artists from Colorado and Wyoming. The Botanic Gardens will be displaying glass art in its second-floor hallway space. Free, so come and look as often as you like, and bring a friend. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Laramie and Greater Wyoming
18th Annual Backcountry Film Festival
Feb. 17, 6:30-9 p.m. Wyoming Wilderness Association is proud to bring you more Backcountry Film Festival this year. BCFF is a production of Winter Wildlands Alliance, which works “to inspire and empower people to protect America’s wild snowscapes.” Gryphon Theatre, 710 E. Garfield St. 307-672-2751
UW Jazz Festival Concert
Feb. 27, 7:30 p.m. An evening concert featuring the Jeff Hamilton Trio, playing solo and accompanied by the Wyoming Jazz Ensemble. Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts, University of Wyoming, 1000 E. University Ave. 307-766-1121
Comedy Night @ the Gryphon
March 3, 8 p.m. $10. A comedy showcase of Laramie’s best comics. Featuring Aaron King, Kurt Linnel, Zackary Scott, Riley Baker, Caroline Harkin and Michael Armagost. Gryphon Theatre, 710 E. Garfield St. 307-672-2751
Relative Theatrics presents “Babel”
March 7-11, 7:30 p.m.; March 12, 2 p.m. In this dark comedy set in the near future, two couples trying to get pregnant must go to extreme lengths to have a baby, raising the specter of eugenics, exploring the societal value of a baby and asking us what we are willing to risk for love. Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts, University of Wyoming, 1000 E. University Ave. communications@relativetheatrics.com
No Man’s Land Film Festival
March 8, 7 p.m. Free. This event aims to promote every individual on campus and in the Laramie community to feel like they belong in outdoor spaces and to celebrate all types of adventures. Arts & Sciences Auditorium, 200 N. Ninth St. 307-766-2402
Fort Collins, Colorado
Brian Regan @ Lincoln Center
Feb. 21, 7:30 p.m. Critics, fans and fellow comedians agree: Brian Regan is one of the most respected comedians in the country, with Vanity Fair calling him “The funniest stand-up alive.” Lincoln Center Performance Hall, 417 W. Magnolia St. 970-221-6730
Just Fort Laughs
Feb. 21, 8 p.m. Watch some of the best up-and-coming stand up comics from Colorado audition for the prestigious Montreal Just For Laughs Comedy Festival! For stand-ups, Just For Laughs is the most important and recognized career-booster around. This lineup will feature comedians trying to get their first big break for the chance to step onto one of the biggest stages in the world. The Comedy Fort, 167 N. College Ave. 970-232-9288
Comedy Fort Showcase
Feb. 23, 7:30 p.m. $10. Ages 21+. A recurring showcase of regional comedians. The Comedy Fort, 167 N. College Ave. 970-232-9288
Just Fort Laughs
March 1, 8 p.m. Watch some of the best up-and-coming stand-up comics from Colorado audition for the prestigious Montreal Just For Laughs Comedy Festival! For stand-ups, Just For Laughs is the most important and recognized career-booster around. This lineup will feature comedians trying to get their first big break for the chance to step onto one of the biggest stages in the world. The Comedy Fort, 167 N. College Ave. 970-232-9288
Young Dubliners @ Washington’s
March 9, 7 p.m. After 30 years as one of the world’s leading Celtic Rock bands, The Young Dubliners have begun work on their 10th studio album while still maintaining their busy tour schedule. Washington’s, 132 Laporte Ave. 970-232-9525
Legally Blonde @ Lincoln Center
March 9-11, 7:30 p.m.; additional 2 p.m. show on Saturday. The story follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes, sexism, snobbery and scandal in pursuit of her dreams, and proves that you can be legally blonde and still the smartest person in the room. Lincoln Center Performance Hall, 417 W. Magnolia St. 970-221-6730
1984 @ Lincoln Center
March 16-18, 7 p.m.; additional 2 p.m. show on Saturday. Canyon Concert Ballet transports you to a dystopian 1984 based on the novella by George Orwell published in 1949. Winston Smith, a low-ranking worker is frustrated by the omnipresent eyes of The Party, and its ominous ruler Big Brother. This new contemporary ballet explores a world destroyed by greed and a man’s desire to feel free again. Lincoln Center Performance Hall, 417 W. Magnolia St. 970-221-6730
Godspeed You! Black Emperor @ Washington’s
March 21, 8 p.m. Godspeed You! Black Emperor released a string of albums from 1997-2002 that were widely recognized as redefining what protest music can be, where long-form instrumental chamber rock compositions of immense feeling and power serve as soundtracks to late capitalist alienation and resistance. Washington’s, 132 Laporte Ave. 970-232-9525
Boulder, Colorado
Erin Hyunhee Kang: A Home in Between
Through Feb. 19, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Painter, graphic designer and illustrator Erin Hyunhee Kang is driven by observed spaces of diaspora as metaphors for her life and identity. Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art, 1750 13th St. 303-443-2122
Winter Craft Beer Festival
Feb. 25, 1-5 p.m. $45. Come and drink some of the best beers in the world. This event hosts breweries from all over Colorado and the country that bring some of the best flavors around. Folsom Field at the University of Colorado, 2400 Colorado Ave. 303-748-3478
Boulder International Film Festival
March 2-5. The Boulder International Film Festival brings films and filmmakers from around the world to Boulder for a four-day celebration of the art of cinema. BIFF consistently features a wide variety of films from local, national and international filmmakers, including many that have gone on to significant box-office success and multiple Oscar nominations. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St. boxoffice@biff1.com
Sofar Sound Concert
March 23, 7:30 p.m. $22. A unique space will host a unique concert. Sofar Sounds transforms everyday spaces in secret music venues. Expect three diverse local artists. Junkyard Social Club, 2525 Frontier Ave. 970-3868-5865
Bluebird Music Festival
April 29-30. The acclaimed annual folk festival returns. Macky Auditorium Concert Hall, 1595 Pleasant St. 303-492-8423
Denver
The Roots and Big K.R.I.T. @ Mission Ballroom
Feb. 24, 8 p.m. Rescheduled from Dec. 27. Formed in 1987 in Philadelphia, the legendary Roots Crew, consists of Black Thought, Ahmir “?uestlove” Thompson, Kamal Gray, F. Knuckles, Captain Kirk Douglas, Damon Bryson and James Poyser. Having previously released 12 projects, The Roots have become one of the best known and most respected hip-hop acts in the business. The Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St. 720-577-6884
Dressy Bessy/Waiting Room @ The Hi-Dive
Feb. 24, 8 p.m. A lineup of big-time Denver outfits are taking the stage. Features Friends of Cesar Romero and Pink Lady Monster. Hi-Dive, 7 South Broadway. 303-733-0230
Riley Green @ Mission Ballroom
Feb. 26, 7:30 p.m. Born in Jacksonville, Alabama, Riley Green was raised on the sounds of traditional country, bluegrass and Southern gospel music. The Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St. 720-577-6884
Viagra Boys @ the Ogden
Feb. 27, 8 p.m. Viagra Boys is a Swedish punk band from Stockholm. Formed in 2015, the six-man band started exploring its very own lane in what would become to be called “ugly gonzo” post-punk. Ogden Theatre, 935 E. Colfax Ave. 303-832-1874
Nathanial Rateliff with the Colorado Symphony
March 3-4, 7:30 p.m. Nathaniel Rateliff breathes new life into Harry Nilsson’s classic album A Little Touch of Schmilsson In The Night, blending his folk, Americana, and vintage rhythm & blues influences with Nillson’s classic tribute to the Golden Age of American music. Denver Performing Arts Complex, 1400 Curtis Street. 720-865-4220
Steve Aoki @ Mission Ballroom
March 9, 7 p.m. The critically acclaimed DJ and producer is coming to Denver. The Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St. 720-577-6884
Show Me The Body @ the Gothic
March 12, 8 p.m. A performance by the New York hardcore outfit. Gothic Theatre, 3263 S. Broadway. 303-789-9206
Weyes Blood @ the Gothic
March 17, 8 p.m. Transcendent and sometimes wistful, the folk-pop of Weyes Blood (a.k.a. LA-based Natalie Mering) explores everything that drives us, divides us and destroys us. Gothic Theatre, 3263 S. Broadway. 303-789-9206