Cheyenne and Laramie County
Positive Aging: 'Michael Collins'
March 10, 1:30-4 p.m. Join the library for the historical biopic (R, 1996) about Irish revolutionary leader Michael Collins. Liam Neeson, Aidan Quinn, and Julia Roberts portray the real-life heroes who helped to set the stage for the creation of the Irish Free State. Refreshments and movie theater popcorn will be provided as we learn a bit of history together. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-778-8561
Lunch and Learn
March 10, noon. Join Maestro William Intriligator and guest pianist Michael Roll for an informal and entertaining discussion including musical insights about the upcoming Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra concert. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-778-8561
39th annual Delta Kappa Gamma Used Book Sale
March 11 and 12; 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday. A massive book sale that operates out of multiple storefronts in the mall. Paperbacks are sold for $1 and hardcovers for $2, with some rare books being specially priced. On this second weekend, books are $10 a box. Frontier Mall, 1400 Dell Range Blvd. 307-631-6039
VFW Craft Show and Flea Market
March 11, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Support local veterans by shopping for different crafts, including jewelry, crocheted items, candles and more. Lunch will be available. VFW 1881, 2816 E. Seventh St. 307-632-4053
Saint Patrick's Day Bunco Party
March 11, noon. $20. An afternoon of bunco, with all proceeds going to local charities. A lunch will also be served. RSVP by March 8 by emailing Sue Anderson at freekace1@yahoo.com. Masonic Temple, 1820 Capitol Ave.
Local Music Showcase – Rap/Hip Hop Night
March 11, 7 p.m. $5. The Lincoln Cheyenne's new series to feature local musicians of all genres with the opportunity to play on a state-of-the-art stage with professional sound and lighting systems. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
CSO presents "Bohemian Rhapsodies"
March 11, 7:30 p.m. $10-$50. Be transported to the Austro-Hungarian countryside with "Bohemian Rhapsodies," featuring works by Humperdinck and Dvorák. Pianist Michael Roll will be featured on Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 3. Sponsored by Riverstone Bank and Lamar Advertising Company. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-778-8561
Western Spirit Juried Art Show & Sale
March 11-April 23, museum hours. Included with general admission. The largest show of the year at the CFD Old West Museum, full of hand-selected local and national artists. Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-7290
Drew Lynch @ The Lincoln
March 12, 6 p.m. Drew Lynch captured the hearts of America with his Golden Buzzer performance on Season 10 of "America’s Got Talent," where he finished in second place. Since, Drew has appeared on IFC’s Maron and CONAN, and amassed more than 2 million subscribers on YouTube. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Cowgirls of the West Luncheon
March 13, 11:30 a.m. Reservations $25. Please call 307-632-2814 by March 10. This month's luncheon is a Fabulous Spring Fashion Show for men and women. Beautiful new spring fashions will be modeled. Little America Hotel and Resort, 2800 W. Lincolnway.
Cheyenne Women's Connection meeting
March 14, 9:30-11:30 a.m. $17. Shelly Donahue, from Eaton, Colorado talking about “How’s Your Love Life?” Shelly travels the country giving Parents and Grandparents the tools for raising the bar of sexual self-control for our teens in this “Anything Goes” culture. Come to this special venue for the fun, food and bring friends. CFD Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. Reserve a spot by calling Collette Johnson at 307-634-0930 before March 8.
Polymer Clay Workshop
March 14, 6-7:30 p.m. Ella Rachella from Sun & Stone Collective will guide a class through the ins and outs of Polymer Clay. You may be familiar with Sun & Stone from Edgefest, the Cheyenne Arts Celebration or any number of farmers markets, where she is constantly selling out her inventory. Cheyenne Makers and Creatives, 500 W. 15th St. makersandcreatives@gmail.com
MMXXIII Anticosmic Conquest Tour
March 15, 7 p.m. $10. Abysmal Womb, Viogression and Funeral of God join forces for a in house show in Cheyenne. Abysmal Womb will make their long-awaited local debut, featuring members of Dystopioid, Plaguehammer, Xenomorph, 666 pack and others. Ernie November, 217 W. Lincolnway. 307-632-6867
Thursday Art Chat
March 16, 1:30-2:30 p.m. Artists can get together to discuss projects, constructive critiques, tips and inspirations. Light refreshments provided, open to all artists. Cheyenne Artists Guild, 1701 Morrie Ave. 307-632-2263
St. Patrick's Day Dinner
March 17, 5:30 p.m. $15 for adults, $8 for children. A St. Patrick's Day dinner of corned beef and cabbage. Only 250 meals will be available. Knights of Columbus, 507 W. 28th St. 307-538-6727
Cheyenne Little Theatre Players present "Accomplice"
March 17-19, 23-26, March 31-April 2. Dinner theatre on March 18, 25 and April 1. Additional 2 p.m. performances on Sundays. The award winning "Accomplice" has thrilled audiences around the word. The New York Times has called it "a deliciously witty cocktail of a whodunit with a maniacally seamless plot where skullduggery emerges the winner.” This theatrical roller coaster will trigger screams of laughter, even as audiences vow to keep its secrets hush-hush. Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-6543
Cheyenne Audubon Field Trip
March 18, leave from Lions Park at 8 a.m. The public is welcome to join Cheyenne Audubon members for a free birding field trip to the Torrington/Lingle area to look for rarely seen cardinals and other birds at the Rawhide and Springer/Bump Sullivan Wildlife Habitat Management Areas. Bring water, lunch and winter outdoor clothing. Registration is free, but please sign up with Grant Frost, 307-343-2024.
Seed Library Opening Day
March 18, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Choose from a wide variety of flowers, herbs and vegetables, all suitable for beginning gardeners in our climate. Seeds are free, and no library card is needed. Each person is limited to 12 packets of seeds. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Beginner Vegetable Gardening
March 18, 11 a.m.-noon. Join horticulturist Isaiah Smith as he goes through the basics of starting a vegetable garden in Cheyenne. New to town or new to gardening? Stop in and pick up some tips and tricks to get started to growing and eating your own produce. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Fierce Female Brunch
March 18, noon. A women's event in celebration of International Women's Day. The Louise Event Center, 110 E. 17th St. 307-220-1474
Cheyenne Artist Guild Art Class
March 18, 1-4 p.m. Donna Snesko will host a class on the six basic tangles and eight steps of the Zentangle method. Zentangle is considered "yoga for the mind." Cheyenne Artists Guild, 1701 Morrie Ave. 307-632-2263
CLTP presents "The Outgoing Tide"
March 18, 2 p.m. $15. Special performance of "The Outgoing Tide" for regional adjudication. This show is being considered for the Rocky Mountain Region's representative to the American Association of Community Theatre's national competition. Due to subject matter, parental discretion is advised. Mary Godfrey Playhouse, 2706 E. Pershing Blvd. 307-638-6543
Cheyenne Chamber Singers Concert
March 18, 7:30 p.m. Capitol Chorale presents "The Fire Within." The concert features the work of three American composers, as well as a percussion ensemble. Surbrugg/Prentice Auditorium, 1400 E. College Drive. 307-433-1141
Backtrack Vocals
March 18, 7:30 p.m. A five-person, multi-genre acapella group based in New York City, Backtrack Vocals takes the stage around the USA at performing arts centers, corporate events, music festivals, schools and more. These musicians – Mallory Moser, Melissa Jordano, Mike Hinkle, Jojo Otseidu and Craig Simonetti – each bring their own unique sound and personality to the group. Central High School Auditorium, 5500 Education Drive. 307-635-0833
CLTP presents "The Outgoing Tide"
March 19, 7:30 p.m. $15. Special performance of "The Outgoing Tide" for regional adjudication. This show is being considered for the Rocky Mountain Region's representative to the American Association of Community Theatre's national competition. Due to subject matter, parental discretion is advised. Mary Godfrey Playhouse, 2706 E. Pershing Blvd. 307-638-6543
Polymer Clay Workshop
March 21, 6-7:30 p.m. Ella Rachella from Sun & Stone Collective will guide a class through the ins and outs of Polymer Clay. You may be familiar with Sun & Stone from Edgefest, the Cheyenne Arts Celebration, or any number of farmers markets where she is constantly selling out her inventory. Cheyenne Makers and Creatives, 500 W. 15th Street. makersandcreatives@gmail.com
Cheyenne Audubon Program
March 21, 7 p.m. Rustin Rawlings will present the “High Plains Arboretum Bluebird Nest Box Project." Rawlings received permission from the arboretum to put up mountain bluebird nest boxes this winter and received a grant from Cheyenne Audubon for materials to build them. He’s looking for volunteers to monitor them during the breeding season. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. cheyenneaudubon@gmail.com
Positive Aging: "Respect"
March 24, 1:30-4 p.m. Join the library for the movie "Respect" (PG-13, 2021). The captivating life and career journey of Aretha Franklin, the Queen of Soul, is depicted through the talented acting of Jennifer Hudson and directed by Liesl Tommy Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-778-8561
Apollo Suns and Float Like a Buffalo @ The Lincoln
March 25, 8 p.m. A night of psych/funk fusion. Apollo Suns have created a refreshing and innovative sound and live performance combining instrumental, jazz, rock and psychedelic music. Float Like a Buffalo is a horn-driven, ska-funk-reggae-rock band. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Finding Your Irish Ancestors
March 25, 4-5:30 p.m. The library will explore the complicated history of Ireland, and the print and internet resources that will enable you to find out more about your Irish ancestors. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Ongoing
Manna: Artwork by Sue Sommers
Through March 25, 11 a.m.-3 p.m, Thursday-Saturday. Sue Sommers, a Pinedale artist, brings us a layered project around the idea of "Manna," which includes four separate streams of related work. Sue is a multi-faceted artist who brings her talents to a variety of media; here she uses woodblock printmaking, painting, collage, and soft sculptures. Clay Paper Scissors Gallery and Studio, 1513 Carey Ave. 307-631-6039
LCCC High School Art Show
Through March 31. A showcase of work from the high school students of Laramie County School District 1. Esther and John Clay
40th Anniversary Glass Art Celebration
Through April 1, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. A showcase of regional glass artists from Colorado and Wyoming. The Botanic Gardens will be displaying glass art in its second-floor hallway space. Free, so come and look as often as you like, and bring a friend. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Laramie and Greater Wyoming
Relative Theatrics presents "Babel"
March 10-11, 7:30 p.m.; March 12, 2 p.m. In this dark comedy set in the near future, two couples trying to get pregnant must go to extreme lengths to have a baby, raising the specter of eugenics, exploring the societal value of a baby and asking us what we are willing to risk for love. Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts, University of Wyoming, 1000 E. University Ave. communications@relativetheatrics.com
Laramie Artists Salon
March 12, 5-7 p.m. All creative spirits, artists, creators, enthusiasts and supporters are welcome to join together for the next Laramie Artists Salon. This session, in addition to visiting with fellow artists, we will once again be holding an open critique. This will serve as a platform for people to show off their work for constructive input and ideas. Sign up by texting Dillon Ruland at 307-761-0625 before March 8. The Great Untamed, 209 S. Third St.
St. Paddy's Rock Show
March 17, 8 p.m. $10. In celebration of St. Patrick's Day, the Ruffed Up Duck is bringing in local rock bands, including Big Dill, De Gringos y Gremmies and Undissasembled. Ruffed Up Duck Saloon, 310 S. 5th Street. 307-745-5501
Craig Johnson Author Event
March 26, 1 p.m. There will be some discussions, a reading, a Q&A, and you will be able to get your books signed. There will be copies of Johnson's books for sale, including the newest in the Longmire series, "Hell and Back." Blue Mountain Bookstore, 208 Grand Ave. 307-460-2601
Teenage Bottlerocket @ the Gryphon
April 1, 8 p.m. Teenage Bottlerocket returns to Laramie for the 8th Annual Brandon's Birthday Bash. With performances by Brendan Kelly, as well as the return of Laramie's own Redbush. Spangler will kick things off. The Gryphon Theatre, 710 E. Garfield St. 307-745-8000
Fort Collins, Colorado
Legally Blonde @ Lincoln Center
March 10-11, 7:30 p.m.; additional 2 p.m. show on Saturday. The story follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes, sexism, snobbery and scandal in pursuit of her dreams, and proves that you can be legally blonde and still the smartest person in the room. Lincoln Center Performance Hall, 417 W. Magnolia St. 970-221-6730
RENAIDDANCE: A Beyonce Dance Party
March 11, 8 p.m. A celebration of Queen B's latest masterpiece and the old school disco + techno scene that inspired it. Expect to hear every song on the album and more. Aggie Theatre, 204 S. College Ave. 970-482-8300
Oscars Watch Party
March 12, 6-9 p.m. Reserve your spot for a night of a livestream of the Oscars, commentary by the lovely Lyric staff, audience voting for all categories, movie trivia during commercials, food and drink specials. The Lyric, 1209 N. College Ave. 970-426-6767
1984 @ Lincoln Center
March 16-18, 7 p.m.; additional 2 p.m. show on Saturday. Canyon Concert Ballet transports you to a dystopian 1984 based on the novella by George Orwell published in 1949. Winston Smith, a low-ranking worker is frustrated by the omnipresent eyes of The Party, and its ominous ruler Big Brother. This new contemporary ballet explores a world destroyed by greed and a man's desire to feel free again. Lincoln Center Performance Hall, 417 W. Magnolia St. 970-221-6730
The Fort Showcase
March 16, 7:30 p.m. The nationally acclaimed Comedy Showcase that lived at The Colorado Room for four years is back. Hosted by Comedy Fort owner David Rodriguez and local celebrity Dan Jones. The Comedy Fort, 167 N. College Ave.
Godspeed You! Black Emperor @ Washington's
March 21, 8 p.m. Godspeed You! Black Emperor released a string of albums from 1997-2002 that were widely recognized as redefining what protest music can be, where long-form instrumental chamber rock compositions of immense feeling and power serve as soundtracks to late capitalist alienation and resistance. Washington's, 132 Laporte Ave. 970-232-9525
The Fort Showcase
March 23, 7:30 p.m. The nationally acclaimed Comedy Showcase that lived at The Colorado Room for four years is back. Hosted by Comedy Fort owner David Rodriguez and local celebrity Dan Jones. The Comedy Fort, 167 N. College Ave.
The Fort Showcase
March 30, 7:30 p.m. The nationally acclaimed Comedy Showcase that lived at The Colorado Room for four years is back. Hosted by Comedy Fort owner David Rodriguez and local celebrity Dan Jones. The Comedy Fort, 167 N. College Ave.
Outlaw Country Revisited @ the Aggie
March 31, 8 p.m. Outlaw Country Revisited will showcase members of some of Colorado’s best country music bands, along with founding members of The Last Waltz Revisited. This cross-genre presentation of outlaw country music includes the music of Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson, Merle Haggard, Johnny Cash, Tanya Tucker, Loretta Lynn and many more. Aggie Theatre, 204 S. College Ave. 970-482-8300
Boulder, Colorado
Take Me To The River: NOLA Live
March 11, 8 p.m. A concert featuring the jazz and funk stylings of George Porter Jr., John Cleary and the Absolute Monster Gentleman and Big Chief Bo Dolis Jr. of the Wild Magnolias. Fox Theatre, 1135 13th St. 303-447-0095
Sofar Sound Concert
March 23, 7:30 p.m. $22. A unique space will host a unique concert. Sofar Sounds transforms everyday spaces in secret music venues. Expect three diverse local artists. Junkyard Social Club, 2525 Frontier Ave. 970-3868-5865
Bluebird Music Festival
April 29-30. The acclaimed annual folk festival returns. Macky Auditorium Concert Hall, 1595 Pleasant St. 303-492-8423
Denver
Show Me The Body @ the Gothic
March 12, 8 p.m. A performance by the New York hardcore outfit. Gothic Theatre, 3263 S. Broadway. 303-789-9206
Weyes Blood @ the Gothic
March 17, 8 p.m. Transcendent and sometimes wistful, the folk-pop of Weyes Blood (a.k.a. LA-based Natalie Mering) explores everything that drives us, divides us and destroys us. Gothic Theatre, 3263 S. Broadway. 303-789-9206